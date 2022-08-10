ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana legislators to weigh in on special session for $1.5B surplus

Montana lawmakers will weigh in on whether to hold a special session in September to return some of the state’s $1.5 billion estimated budget surplus to taxpayers and reduce bonded debt. “These unforeseen, unappropriated and surplus tax collections belong to the people of Montana,” said a letter from Republicans to the Montana Secretary of State […] The post Montana legislators to weigh in on special session for $1.5B surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
North Dakota, Montana farmers deal with grasshoppers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They’re an insect familiar to farmers and ranchers and are taking over fields across the state. The number of grasshoppers is high again this year. It’s a video that’s been viewed more than two hundred thousand times on Facebook. The video taken by a Montana farmer and rancher earlier this week shows the number of grasshoppers in his grain hopper.
North Dakota Farmers, Ranchers report high levels of grasshoppers

(Bismarck, ND) -- If it's late summer in North Dakota, local farmers and ranchers are dealing with grasshoppers. State agriculture officials say the latest figures show that the grasshopper population is high again this year. A Gladstone farmer reportedly said last week that he'd never seen this many of the crop and feed-munching pests in his fields.
North Dakota School Board Drops Pledge of Allegiance

On Tuesday, a school board in North Dakota voted overwhelmingly to abandon the sacred tradition of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, claiming that the Pledge doesn’t align with the district’s values. As reported by the New York Post, the Fargo School Board voted 7-2 to cancel the Pledge...
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
Record spring wheat harvest possible in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wheat producers have begun harvesting crops in some parts of the state this week, and they’re hopeful about this year’s outlook. Representatives from the North Dakota Wheat Commission say this year could yield a record spring wheat crop. They’re projecting about 51 bushels per acre if everything goes to plan, and that’s almost 20 bushels per acre higher than last year. Still, their optimism is curbed by the nature of this year’s unusual planting season.
Service for Joe: How an 81 year-old farmer helped residents in 3 ND counties get high-speed internet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last month the Biden Administration announced that it would invest over 18 million dollars to expand internet access in remote areas of North Dakota. Now we’re learning about the 81-year-old farmer who got the ball rolling and is a big reason why over 1000 residents and nearly 100 farms are now poised to have high-speed internet for the first time.
Feds want North Dakota trigger maker lawsuit tossed

(Bismarck, ND) -- Federal officials are asking a North Dakota judge to toss a lawsuit by a trigger manufacturer challenging the banning of one of its products. Rare Breed Triggers owner and attorney Kevin Maxwell is suing the Justice Department and the leaders of several federal agencies based on his interpretation of the phrase "single function of the trigger."
Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters

Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
North Dakota landowners continue mobilization in opposing carbon pipeline

(Prairie News Service) Next week, North Dakota landowners will get a chance to hear updates on a proposed underground pipeline for transporting and sequestering carbon dioxide. The meeting comes as tension builds between landowners and the company behind the project. Dakota Resource Council is hosting next Tuesday's meeting, and said...
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?

The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
National Guard fly over Babe Ruth World Series

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The states National Guard gave one of our reporters a free roundtrip ride. The North Dakota National Guard conducted a flyover for the Babe Ruth World Series in Williston, but you cant just hop on a plane and fly. A lot of planning goes into...
