‘Sunday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘SNF’ Game of 2022
Football has finally returned! Well, okay, preseason football has finally returned. Last night’s pair of Thursday games saw the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens prevailing over the Tennessee Titans. We’re inching closer to the official start of the 2022 season, and we’re here to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action. Decider previously published articles about the NFL Week 1 schedule as well as the complete Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football schedules for the upcoming season (but remember the NFL uses “flexible scheduling” later in the year). When exactly...
Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media Following Second Preseason Scrimmage
Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media in a press conference setting following the Vols second fall scrimmage. Heupel mentioned players that stuck out in the scrimmage, touched on Elijah Simmons' injury, the progression out of Juwan Mitchell and the WR room and more. ...
Jesse Minter: This Michigan defense is not the Vanderbilt defense
Rabid Michigan fans did their homework on new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter shortly after his offseason hiring, hoping to find out what the Vanderbilt D.C. would bring to the table. Minter had called defenses for several years at Georgia State before joining the Baltimore Ravens’ staff. Last year, though, was his first calling one at the FBS level.
FILM ROOM: Dissecting the skill of top-25 Gators commit Kamran James
Additional Suitors: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Florida State, Auburn and others. On3 Player Comparison: “Kamran James’ size, length and explosive athleticism making plays in pursuit as a big defensive end at the high school level reminds us of former five-star Carlos Dunlap.”. On3 Ranking: No. 23 prospect overall...
Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when Las Vegas police found him in his damaged sports car and arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report made public Thursday. Lynch’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, responded in a statement that Lynch’s car “was safely parked and not in operation” when police arrived early Tuesday and a driving while intoxicated charge won’t stick. “Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” the statement said. “We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law.” The arresting officer, Kevin Barker, reported that Lynch’s black 2020 Shelby GT500 was “undriveable,” with one missing front wheel and the rear driver’s side and front passenger wheels badly damaged.
