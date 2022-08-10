ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'With the players we have there is still competition for positions'

Liverpool's midfielders shouldn't have to "step up" because Jurgen Klopp expects them to always be at their best regardless of how many injuries there are. Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita all missed Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham. When asked if now is the time for players...
Cambridge United 2-1 Exeter City

Cambridge maintained their fine start to the campaign after coming from behind to beat Exeter at a sun-drenched Abbey Stadium. The first clear chance fell to Cambridge but Joe Ironside's swivel and shot was cleared, before Paul Digby's blast at goal was collected by Exeter keeper Jamal Blackman at the second attempt.
Transfer rumours: Fofana, De Jong, Aubameyang, Morata, Rashford, Tierney, Depay, Ramos

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with 21-year-old France defender Wesley Fofana but have had two bids rejected by Leicester City, who want more than £80m. (Mail) Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, could also be on their way to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea leading the race for the Barcelona players. (Express)
Aston Villa v Everton: Team news

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard is expected to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Everton. Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, Douglas Luiz and Tyrone Mings are all pushing for a start, although the latter is still nursing a minor groin problem. New signings Conor Coady and Amadou Onana...
'Lodi feels a Guardiola-type player'

Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi is the latest left-back to be linked with a move to Manchester City. The 24-year-old Brazil international has played 118 times for Atleti since a 2019 move from Athletico Paranaense and helped them win the 2020-21 La Liga title. "He’s pacy, he can play football. He...
Lampard on leaders, transfers, Gerrard and Iwobi

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's lunchtime kick-off with Aston Villa. Lampard said having leaders "is a big deal in any dressing room" after signing James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Conor Coady this summer. Lampard would not discuss any further incomings or outgoings, but...
Andreas Voglsammer: Millwall sign German striker from Union Berlin

Millwall have signed German striker Andreas Voglsammer from Bundesliga side Union Berlin for an undisclosed fee. The 31-year-old has agreed a one-year deal at the Championship club with an option for a further 12 months. A former Bayern Munich youth player, Voglsammer moved to Union a year ago and scored...
Eurovision: Excitement as Leeds and Sheffield battle to host 2023 event

Eurovision fever has been evident on the streets of Yorkshire after Leeds and Sheffield made the shortlist to host next year's song contest. Spice Girls star Mel B threw her weight behind the bid by her home city of Leeds and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard gave his backing to Sheffield.
'Ten Hag empowered in Ronaldo decision'

The question is what club wants to sign Ronaldo and that has been the issue all over the summer really. The nearer we get to the end of the transfer window then you would imagine there is less likelihood of him moving. Nevertheless Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is one of...
