BBC
'With the players we have there is still competition for positions'
Liverpool's midfielders shouldn't have to "step up" because Jurgen Klopp expects them to always be at their best regardless of how many injuries there are. Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita all missed Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham. When asked if now is the time for players...
Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League - live!
MBM report: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte are looking to make it two league wins from two. Join Daniel Harris for the latest
'I Couldn't Afford To Waste Time'- Raheem Sterling On Manchester City Exit
Former Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has revealed his motives behind his move to Chelsea.
BBC
Cambridge United 2-1 Exeter City
Cambridge maintained their fine start to the campaign after coming from behind to beat Exeter at a sun-drenched Abbey Stadium. The first clear chance fell to Cambridge but Joe Ironside's swivel and shot was cleared, before Paul Digby's blast at goal was collected by Exeter keeper Jamal Blackman at the second attempt.
Report: Chelsea Won't Reach Barcelona's £25 Million Asking Price For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea looks to sign another forward to replace the departed Timo Werner, now the Blues look to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to London but are struggling to come to an agreement.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Fofana, De Jong, Aubameyang, Morata, Rashford, Tierney, Depay, Ramos
Chelsea have agreed personal terms with 21-year-old France defender Wesley Fofana but have had two bids rejected by Leicester City, who want more than £80m. (Mail) Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, could also be on their way to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea leading the race for the Barcelona players. (Express)
'I'd Stick With Firmino' - Pundit Tips Brazilian To Get Nod Over Darwin Nunez For Liverpool Clash With Crystal Palace
A former player has tipped Roberto Firmino to start Liverpool's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez.
BBC
Aston Villa v Everton: Team news
Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard is expected to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Everton. Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, Douglas Luiz and Tyrone Mings are all pushing for a start, although the latter is still nursing a minor groin problem. New signings Conor Coady and Amadou Onana...
Marcus Rashford Wants To Stay At Manchester United Despite PSG Interest
Manchester United and England international winger Marcus Rashford has stressed that his preference is to stay at the club this summer despite interest from French champions PSG this summer, claims a new report.
Sheffield United Manager Paul Heckingbottom Praises Manchester City Loanee James McAtee Following Debut
Manchester City loanee James McAtee made his debut for Sheffield United last night in their EFL Cup tie against West Brom and impressed his new manager with his performance.
BBC
'Lodi feels a Guardiola-type player'
Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi is the latest left-back to be linked with a move to Manchester City. The 24-year-old Brazil international has played 118 times for Atleti since a 2019 move from Athletico Paranaense and helped them win the 2020-21 La Liga title. "He’s pacy, he can play football. He...
Chelsea and Tuchel play catch-up with Spurs as transfer links remain
Thomas Tuchel believes Tottenham have a head start on Chelsea in the season’s early weeks and are well placed to capitalise on the comparative stability they have enjoyed this summer. The teams meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a clash of top-four contenders that has come earlier than...
'We Strive To Effect Positive Change' - Liverpool Football Club On Tackling Unacceptable Fan Behaviour
According to an official statement, Liverpool Football Club has seen a notable increase in the number of fans sanctioned due to the use of discriminatory behaviour.
BBC
Lampard on leaders, transfers, Gerrard and Iwobi
Everton manager Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's lunchtime kick-off with Aston Villa. Lampard said having leaders "is a big deal in any dressing room" after signing James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Conor Coady this summer. Lampard would not discuss any further incomings or outgoings, but...
BBC
Andreas Voglsammer: Millwall sign German striker from Union Berlin
Millwall have signed German striker Andreas Voglsammer from Bundesliga side Union Berlin for an undisclosed fee. The 31-year-old has agreed a one-year deal at the Championship club with an option for a further 12 months. A former Bayern Munich youth player, Voglsammer moved to Union a year ago and scored...
Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms
Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a number of weeks and have now reportedly reached a total agreement with Rabiot and his mother Veronique on personal terms.
BBC
BBC
'Ten Hag empowered in Ronaldo decision'
The question is what club wants to sign Ronaldo and that has been the issue all over the summer really. The nearer we get to the end of the transfer window then you would imagine there is less likelihood of him moving. Nevertheless Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is one of...
