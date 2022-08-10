Read full article on original website
Did Steelers 'waste' a draft pick on QB Chris Oladokun?
The Pittsburgh Steelers already had free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett attached to the organization when they spent a seventh-round draft choice — specifically pick No. 241 — on former South Dakota State Jackrabbits signal-caller Chris Oladokun. Trubisky has been...
West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview
West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense
New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
