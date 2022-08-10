ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns

"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Shoppers Cash In on Tax-Free Weekend

Sunday is the final day to cash in on the tax holiday in Massachusetts. For many store owners across the Bay State, this weekend is busier than Black Friday. The Retailers Association of Massachusetts says this year, because consumers are cautious about inflation, shoppers are expected to see discounted prices.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
City
Newton, MA
City
Lynnfield, MA
Westwood, MA
Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Westwood, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Newton, MA
Traffic
nbcboston.com

COVID Metrics in Massachusetts: Boston, Cape Still Considered Medium Risk

Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and the Cape -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Gas Station#Gas Prices#Babson College#Aaa
The Verge

These pole-mounted EV chargers let down their joules

Electric utility poles do a lot for us: they power our homes, take nails for our yard sale and lost cat signs, and shine light for our streets at night. But arguably their greatest contribution yet is helping EV owners juice up their cars. We’re talking about pole-mounted EV chargers, an awesome and apparently feasible public charging solution found in a few places like Melrose, Massachusetts, which recently installed several with the help of the local utility, National Grid.
MELROSE, MA
nbcboston.com

MBTA Releases Travel Plan for Orange, Green Line Shutdowns: Read It Here

The MBTA released its plan for travel alternatives while the entire Orange Line and part of the Green Line are shut down later this month and into September. The plan's release came Friday, a week before the unprecedented Orange Line shutdown was set to begin. The MBTA released "A Rider's Guide to Planning Ahead" with details on how to get around while train service is impacted. (Read it below.)
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
AccuWeather

Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall

Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley is back to being a dry town

After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
WELLESLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

Sisters on Boston Flight to Florida Rescue Unconscious Woman

A woman who was on a flight from Boston to Florida is safe after two sisters, a local firefighter and nurse, saved her from a diabetic emergency. Sisters Lindsay Byrne and Nicole Kelly were on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Florida when flight attendants told passengers that a woman was having trouble breathing, and that she had passed out in a bathroom on the plane.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover in Boston

An overturned tractor-trailer on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Boston caused major delays early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police shut down multiple lanes in response to the crash. MassDOT spent the morning hours clearing beverage cans and bottles that the trailer was carrying strewn across both eastbound and westbound lanes....
BOSTON, MA
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Teachers in Massachusetts |2022

Massachusetts is consistently ranked among the top educational states. In U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 list of the best high schools in the country, half of Massachusetts’ public high schools ranked in the top quarter of the national rankings, the highest proportion of any state. Besides that,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy