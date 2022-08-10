BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men are wanted for questioning in a Thursday shooting in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Deputies were called to a Ward Street address about someone that had been shot. A second call came into 911 about a juvenile that had been dropped off at the hospital after being shot. Dispatchers were told the driver inside the car that dropped the juvenile off drove away on Pine Street. The driver of the car later contacted investigators.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO