Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Coffee, Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Coffee; Ware The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Atkinson County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Ware County in southeastern Georgia North central Clinch County in southeastern Georgia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cogdell, or 9 miles north of Argyle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dixie Union, Pebble Hill, Millwood and Axson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bibb County Sheriff’s office responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a woman’s life Friday evening. The accident happened on Hawkinsville road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard.
Deadly crash ends after driver hits bridge, ends up in water in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A deadly crash ended in Bulloch County after the driver struck a bridge and then ended up in the water. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Ashton Mingle, 27, took police on a high-speed chase around 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 7. Mingle was driving on a suspended license and was […]
A 39-year-old Warner Robins woman is dead after a fatal collision in Bibb County Friday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which involved two vehicles. The crash occurred on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911...
Woman dead in crash with panel truck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim has been identified as 39-year-old LeighAnne Hise, of Warner Robins. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 2-vehicle wreck that left a woman dead on on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard Friday evening.
Dooly County High School and K-8 Academy closed Friday due to water main burst
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two schools in the Dooly County School System will be closed to students, faculty, and staff on Friday, August 12th, due to a water main leak in Pinehurst. Dooly County Schools say that in order to maintain consistency across the school system, Dooly K8 Academy...
Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash
A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
Vidalia Police investigating early morning armed robbery at convenience store
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on McIntosh Street. Police say it happened just after 12 a.m. Friday morning at Food Mart. The clerk told responding officers an unknown male wearing all black clothing withe a white face covering...
Perry Police looking for three people for entering auto
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Take a look at the photos below. Perry Police are asking for help identifying the people in the pictures. According to a Facebook post from Perry Police Department, they're wanted for multiple entering auto offenses on Morningside Drive, King's Chapel Road, and the Camelot Subdivision area.
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
61-year-old charged with two counts of child molestation
A 61-year-old man from Douglas, identified as Ethan Rogers, was recently arrested on two counts of child molestation by officers from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office. A CCSO deputy reported that on July 29, he was dispatched to a Douglas residence and spoke to a woman who said Rogers had molested her child the previous night. The victim spoke to the deputy and reported that she was at a friend's house and was riding a four-wheeler with Rogers after he "insisted" he ride on the same ATV as her.
A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on Ward St.
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men are wanted for questioning in a Thursday shooting in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Deputies were called to a Ward Street address about someone that had been shot. A second call came into 911 about a juvenile that had been dropped off at the hospital after being shot. Dispatchers were told the driver inside the car that dropped the juvenile off drove away on Pine Street. The driver of the car later contacted investigators.
VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
Northeast vs Westside and Rutland vs Howard scrimmage highlights
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With high school football’s regular season a week away, several teams were in action today getting some final gameplay reps. The Northeast Raiders took on the Westside Seminoles while the Rutland Hurricanes faced the Howard Huskies. Highlights are above. The Hurricanes begin the 2022...
Two men indicted in 2017 Macon murder
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been indicted for a 2017 murder in Macon. According to Superior Court documents, David Billingsley and Logan Nettles were indicted in June in connection to the July 2017 death of Chase Gillis. Court documents say Gillis was shot and killed with an AR-15 during an armed robbery.
Second suspect arrested in RICO investigation
A second suspect, Zykirria Kenyonna Jackson, has been arrested on one count of RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), with Douglas Police Department investigators still seeking three other wanted individuals charged in the case. Last week, the DPD released the names of five individuals charged with “various white-collar crimes,”...
GBI investigates death at Waycross Youth Detention Center
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am. the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center to investigate a juvenile that was reported unresponsive. Preliminary information indicates that a juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the...
2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail
IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
GBI makes another arrest in shooting of death of Savion McRae
The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age 22, of Douglas, on August 3, 2022, and charged him with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in relation to the shooting of Savion McRae that happened on June 18, 2022. Shamond Campbell, age 18, of Douglas, was previously arrested for Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. Campbell and Snell are at the Lowndes County Jail. Rodarious "Rod" Swanson, age 24, is still wanted on the charges of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
Children find 6-foot snake sneaking under nightstand in Georgia home, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Not all heroes wear capes. A Georgia animal enforcement officer was able to rescue a massive snake from the bedroom of a Macon home. The nonvenomous rat snake snake was found slithering its way into a Bibb County home on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
