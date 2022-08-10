Read full article on original website
southseattleemerald.com
Summer in the South End: An August Roundup of Live Music and Block Parties
Last week, we interviewed some rising local and BIPOC music artists performing in the city this summer. These artists are only some of the many incredible South End singers and musicians, part of a thriving and dynamic local music scene. Even as we approach the end of summer, there are...
seattlemet.com
Seattle’s Best Vegan and Plant-Based Restaurants
A decade ago, when national chain Veggie Grill arrived in Seattle, the company was one of many to intentionally use the term “plant-based” to avoid the dour connotations some people had with the word “vegan.” But each year, this practice inches more firmly into Seattle’s mainstream. Diners prioritize plants on the plate for a multitude of reasons: lactose intolerance, general health, or environmental concerns about meat’s carbon footprint. Then there are places like Frankie and Jo’s, where flexitarians, vegans, and omnivores line up for a cone just because the ice cream is so dang good.
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
wanderingweddings.com
Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding
Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
iheart.com
Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!
This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
southseattleemerald.com
Eighth Annual Madaraka Festival Celebrates African Connections With Food, Music, and Art
On Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14, One Vibe Africa will host its eighth annual Madaraka Festival downtown at Pier 62. The festival brings African food, musicians, artists, creatives, and innovators for a celebration of music and civic purpose, and continues to deepen the relationship between Seattle and Africa. Tickets are available on the Madaraka Festival website.
southsoundmag.com
All-Access: Reggae, Fur, and a Renaissance Faire
Tacoma's Airport Tavern is hosting an outdoor reggae concert this weekend. Musicians J Boog, Rocky Sandova, and the Stay Grounded Band are performing Aug. 14 starting a 3 p.m. Buy tickets here or in person. Bustle at the Fur Trade Brigade. If you’ve ever wondered what a Hudson Bay Co....
Dezeen
Fauntleroy Residence by Heliotrope is a "private oasis" in Seattle
Seattle architecture studio Heliotrope has completed a cedar-clad family home that prioritises views of the Puget Sound and privacy from the street. The Fauntleroy Residence is on a waterfront site in Seattle, with westward vistas of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. A ferry terminal is just a short distance away.
thefactsnewspaper.com
Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”
37603 28th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 — to celebrate the life of Miss Vikki Polk. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers. and support. For floral...
KING-5
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
Hundreds expected at BIPOC-friendly festival in King County
CARNATION, Wash — Geared up and ready for her first ever solo backpacking trip, Chevon Powell was excited. But instead of focusing on the journey ahead at a park in Vermont, Powell, a Black woman, said she was pulled over by police as soon as she was on site.
trailrunnermag.com
This Network of Island Trails in Washington State Was Established by a 1970s Cult
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. “There’s a bunch of trails back there,” she said, leaning against her trailer and gesturing to the forest that surrounded us, the north thicket opening up to a view of Washington’s Quartermaster Harbor. “They were...
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
9 people shot in 5 separate shootings throughout King County overnight
A series of shootings around King County occurred overnight where a total of nine people were shot in five separate shootings, one of which was deadly. One shooting took place at a gathering in Renton and the four other shootings took place in Seattle, where one person was pronounced dead at Cal Anderson Park.
MyNorthwest.com
At MoPOP’s Drag-tastic Summer Camp, teens learn the ‘Art of Drag’
It’s summer camp season, and this week at Seattle’s MoPop, the Museum of Pop Culture, 20 teenagers are enrolled in Drag Camp. “My drag name is Victor Hectomy, like hysterectomy.”. “I’m Watermelon Sugar.”. “My drag name is Victoria Mystic.”. The campers featured in this story will only...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: A Vintage Courtyard Condo Lives Like a Little House
The 1920s brought an apartment-building boom to Seattle, resulting in many of the gorgeous brick-clad apartments still standing today. Before single-family zoning spread to the vast majority of the city, developers like Frederick Anhalt specialized in luxury apartments that felt like houses—and courtyard housing, made up of small attached cottages facing a central courtyard, was a popular style. This tree-shaded, one-bedroom home is part of Rosina Court, a collection of nine Tudor-style homes on the Capitol Hill edge of the Central District built in 1928 and designed by architect William H. Whiteley.
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
outdoors.org
Day Hiking in Washington's Olympic National Park From the Mountains to the Ocean and Rainforest (#2265)
Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Join us for an unforgettable week day hiking and exploring Olympic National Park with its incredible diversity of ecosystems, elevation, precipitation, flora and fauna. Glacier-capped mountains rise to nearly 8,000 feet. Old-growth forests of Sitka spruce, Douglas fir, western hemlock, and western red cedar receive abundant rainfall (up to 140 inches in some areas) and are home to elk, blacktail deer, mountain goats, black bear and marmot. Over 70 miles of wild coast provide coves and rookeries for sea lions and sea birds, and feature dramatic views of offshore sea stacks and arches. Our adventure starts and ends in Seattle, Washington. During our week together we will experience each distinct region of the National Park, which is located to the west on the Olympic Peninsula. First, we will drive roughly two hours to the town of Sequim, our base for hikes that explore the mountains and valleys in the eastern and central sections of the park. After three days of hiking, we will take a "rest" day and travel by ferry from nearby Port Angeles to Victoria, British Columbia, frequently named one of the top-20 travel destinations in the world. After leaving Sequim we will drive 2 1/2 hours to Kalaloch Lodge, located in a spectacular setting directly on the Pacific Ocean, stopping on the way for a hike in the Hoh Rainforest. The following day, we will hike The Shipwreck Coast, to experience this incredible scenery. Finally, we will drive back to Seattle, stopping along the way to climb Mt. Ellinore, a strenuous climb to one of the best views in the eastern Olympic Mountains. We will finish the day with a farewell dinner. August is a great time to explore the national park, as it tends to be a dry time of year and the wild flowers should still be in bloom. This trip, with 6 hiking days, is ideal for the experienced outdoor adventurer, able to hike 5-11 miles each day with altitude gains up to 3500'. Several of the days involve steep, strenuous climbs, and one includes a narrow stretch of trail across a landslide, so this trip is not recommended for anyone with a strong fear of heights.
