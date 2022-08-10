B.J. Novak has bad news for those who hope that The Office will come back to TV —”That ship has sailed.”. For months, rumors of a reboot have been swirling around the internet. And some original stars have even fueled those rumors by admitting that they would jump at the opportunity to get the cast back together. But while chatting with Deadline, Novak said that reviving The Office would be nearly impossible. Not only have the actors moved on with their careers, but there are several other roadblocks in the way. And most importantly, he can’t imagine a way to reinvent the story that would do the series justice.

TV SERIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO