Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix Just Canceled Another Hit Comedy Series
Netflix has been faced with some backlash recently. The platform keeps canceling fan-favorite shows, and they even now have fewer subscribers than streaming service Disney+. They have recently canceled another show, which has fans upset. The streaming service is notorious for canceling shows before giving them a proper finale. A...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Daniela Botero on the 5 travel essentials she can’t leave home without
Recommended essentials you should consider never traveling without.
Kevin Costner Western ‘Horizon’ Officially Casts Its Lead Actors
Kevin Costner‘s new Western film saga “Horizon” has officially cast its stars. The four-part film begins filming in Utah on August 29. It’s produced through Costner’s Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Costner is directing, the first film he’s directed since 2003’s “Open Range.” He wrote the script with director Jon Baird and is starring as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘American Pickers’ Fans Rip New Pics of Robbie Wolfe, Demand Frank Fritz’s Return
It appears that American Pickers fans are not quite over seeing Frank Fritz get fired and they’re talking about it on Twitter. We have some new pictures of Mike Wolfe and his brother Robbie Wolfe together. Yeah, these viewers are just about fed up with Robbie and want him gone in a hurry. While we have no word about that happening, there is some reaction that we’ll share with you, too. Let’s take a look at what American Pickers is laying down with some pictures.
‘The Office’ Star Obliterates Fans’ Hopes of Original Cast Revival
B.J. Novak has bad news for those who hope that The Office will come back to TV —”That ship has sailed.”. For months, rumors of a reboot have been swirling around the internet. And some original stars have even fueled those rumors by admitting that they would jump at the opportunity to get the cast back together. But while chatting with Deadline, Novak said that reviving The Office would be nearly impossible. Not only have the actors moved on with their careers, but there are several other roadblocks in the way. And most importantly, he can’t imagine a way to reinvent the story that would do the series justice.
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Chris Meloni Posts BTS Footage in ‘Old Haunts’ With Mariska Hargitay
The cast of the “Law & Order” franchise are great with keeping fans hyped with content in between seasons. Actor Chris Meloni in particular is great at this. He recently shared behind-the-scenes footage with co-star Mariska Hargitay. Meloni, who was formerly one of the main stars of “Law...
‘Green Acres’: One Character Went On To Become a Prolific Soap Opera Villain
Green Acres star Judith McConnell began her career playing a doe-eyed country sweetheart. But she didn’t find her place in the industry until she branched off and took roles as a soap opera villain. McConnell’s first big break happened in 1969 when she played Mr. Drysdale’s bank assistant Jeanne...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Posts Adorable ‘Back-to-School’ Pics of Her Kids
NCIS fans cannot wait for the return of the hit spinoff show, NCIS: Hawai’i. The Hawai’ian naval investigations are led by Special Agent Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey, who is something of a social media darling. With more than one million followers, she loves to give her fans updates on her life and her loving family.
‘American Idol’ Makes Big Adjustment To Audition Process
For years, those who wished to be part of American Idol had no other option but to travel to the nearest city hosting auditions. Standing in line for hours and sometimes days, the contestant’s road to the stage started as they auditioned in front of a panel of judges before getting a chance to sing to the famous Simon Cowell. Given that American Idol continues after 20 seasons and over 600 episodes, it appears that the trademark for Fox decided to make some changes to how they hold auditions going forward.
‘Jeopardy!’ Execs Reveal Major Change for Season 39
According to a Reddit post on a Jeopardy! thread, the show’s executives have announced another major change for Season 39. One user named u/AcrossTheNight wrote about a new strict limit on Final Jeopardy! wagers. “On the Inside Jeopardy podcast last night, Sarah said there is now a strict five...
Metallica’s James Hetfield Reportedly Divorced His Wife of 25 Years
Metallica’s James Hetfield and his wife Francesa reportedly divorced earlier this year. The couple had been married for over two decades. As TMZ wrote, James filed for divorce in a Colorada court, but the separation was never reported. The two managed to keep the news out of the headlines as they came to a settlement.
‘Jeopardy!’ Audience Member Reveals ‘Amazing’ Ken Jennings Moment Taped for Next Season
“Jeopardy!” icon Ken Jennings is a legend within the show. Announced last month as official co-host alongside Mayim Balik, Jennings is a “Jeopardy!” audience favorite. The show is currently on hiatus, but a fan leaked a touching Jennings moment that is taped for the upcoming season. Jennings...
‘America’s Got Talent’: Simon Cowell Reveals How This Year’s Competition Is Both ‘Easier’ and ‘Harder’
The 17th season of America’s Got Talent is the first with a live studio audience since before the pandemic. COVID-19 restrictions began in the 15th season. The show relied on a virtual audience. Host Simon Cowell tells People that the show’s new live format is “more exciting” for viewers.
Candace Cameron Bure, Other Stars Dissed by Hallmark Boss Over Joining GAC Family
While both Halloween and Thanksgiving are quickly approaching, the Hallmark Channel is already looking ahead to the Christmas season. For any person in love with Christmas, there is no place better to get into the holiday spirit than on the Hallmark Channel. Known for releasing a staggering amount of Christmas specials surrounding romance and family, the channel became a staple for happily ever afters and the happiest time of the year. But as Hallmark Media currently works on their Christmas lineup, it appears there are some changes on the horizon due to much of their talent, like Candace Cameron Bure, crossing over to their competitor, Great America Family.
Clint Eastwood to Show Side of Himself Fans Haven’t Seen Before in New Documentary
Since the 1960s, actor Clinto Eastwood has dominated both the movie and television industry. With memorable roles in Unforgiven, The Bridges of Madison County, and Gran Torino, the actor also starred in the hit Western series Rawhide. Looking at his history in Hollywood, Eastwood accumulated a staggering 72 credits as an actor. And although he recently celebrated his 92nd birthday, it seems the celebrity continues to prove his talents by narrating a new wildlife documentary called Why on Earth.
WATCH: Goose Holds Its Ground Like a Badass in Front of a Herd of Charging Cows
A viral video of a goose holding its ground while cows angrily charge at it is currently making its way around the internet. In an Instagram video posted by the account ‘thedarksideofnature,’ the video depicts the badass goose standing unflinchingly in front of a herd of charging cows.
Outsider.com
539K+
Followers
57K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0