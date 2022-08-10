ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan + Shay Release Acoustic Rendition Of A Romantic Song & It's Stunning

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Dan + Shay debuted an acoustic version of one of their most romantic songs, and the heartwarming rendition by the award-winning country duo might make you cry. “You” was undoubtedly one of the most popular tracks among fans on Dan + Shay’s Good Things album, which released last year.

“YOU are the reason that ‘YOU’ has made its way to country radio and all the major country streaming playlists, so we wanted to say thanks by recording a proper acoustic version of the song,” Dan + Shay shared on Instagram when the new version released on Wednesday afternoon (August 10). “2 vocals, 1 acoustic guitar, just the way we would sing it if we were hanging out at your wedding or on your back porch. Really excited about this one…”

Dan Smyers , who makes up the duo with Shay Mooney , commented on the Instagram post: “Can we come sing this at your wedding or on your back porch?”

The song has been a popular selection for dances at weddings , Dan + Shay have shared sweet videos on their social media channels as brides and grooms have tagged them, showing that they shared a dance to the song:

“I got you/ For the rest of my days/ In the sun on Sunday morning/ Or the pouring rain/ I got you/ For the rest of my life/ And if all else goes wrong, baby/ I’ll be alright/ Cuz I got you/ You and only you/ You and only you.”

Dan + Shay marked the release of Good Things with an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party. The duo’s fourth full-length project was one that they considered “our best album yet,” they shared when they began stirring anticipation with teasers on social media. Taking a question from a fan at the release party, Smyers reiterated that the three words he would use to describe the Good Things album is “our best yet.”

Smyers commented on Dan + Shay’s recent teaser, before releasing the new version of “You” : “Sorry to make y’all wait so long for this we got carried away working on lots of new music 🤠.”

Listen to the stunning acoustic rendition of “You” here :

IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheryl E Preston

Jeopardy! has made a decision on a permanent host

WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Kiefer Sutherland Said Julia Roberts Had ‘a Lot of Courage’ to Leave Him Before Their Wedding

Julia Roberts is an established actor who has been in several hit films. Meanwhile, fans know Kiefer Sutherland best for his role in the show 24. And their brief celebrity relationship is one that some people still talk about today.  The pair planned to get married in the early ’90s, but the news of their canceled engagement shocked fans. …
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

