Dan + Shay Release Acoustic Rendition Of A Romantic Song & It's Stunning

Photo: Getty Images

Dan + Shay debuted an acoustic version of one of their most romantic songs, and the heartwarming rendition by the award-winning country duo might make you cry. “You” was undoubtedly one of the most popular tracks among fans on Dan + Shay’s Good Things album, which released last year.

“YOU are the reason that ‘YOU’ has made its way to country radio and all the major country streaming playlists, so we wanted to say thanks by recording a proper acoustic version of the song,” Dan + Shay shared on Instagram when the new version released on Wednesday afternoon (August 10). “2 vocals, 1 acoustic guitar, just the way we would sing it if we were hanging out at your wedding or on your back porch. Really excited about this one…”

Dan Smyers , who makes up the duo with Shay Mooney , commented on the Instagram post: “Can we come sing this at your wedding or on your back porch?”

The song has been a popular selection for dances at weddings , Dan + Shay have shared sweet videos on their social media channels as brides and grooms have tagged them, showing that they shared a dance to the song:

“I got you/ For the rest of my days/ In the sun on Sunday morning/ Or the pouring rain/ I got you/ For the rest of my life/ And if all else goes wrong, baby/ I’ll be alright/ Cuz I got you/ You and only you/ You and only you.”

Dan + Shay marked the release of Good Things with an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party. The duo’s fourth full-length project was one that they considered “our best album yet,” they shared when they began stirring anticipation with teasers on social media. Taking a question from a fan at the release party, Smyers reiterated that the three words he would use to describe the Good Things album is “our best yet.”

Smyers commented on Dan + Shay’s recent teaser, before releasing the new version of “You” : “Sorry to make y’all wait so long for this we got carried away working on lots of new music 🤠.”

Listen to the stunning acoustic rendition of “You” here :