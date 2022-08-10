Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
See Anne Heche’s Last Instagram Post
Before Anne Heche fell into a coma after becoming involved in a fiery car crash, the 53-year-old actress shared a joyful post on Instagram. The July post saw her behind the scenes of her latest film role. Since the crash last week, news on her condition has worsened, although her final post sees her alongside the “Lawrence Bros” filming for an upcoming movie. Check it out.
Anne Heche Was Reportedly In Consideration for ‘The Masked Singer’ Before Her Death
Before Anne Heche tragically lost her life due to injuries sustained in her August 5th car accident, she was reportedly planning on returning to primetime reality television by appearing in The Masked Singer. According to Deadline, the Fox series was considering bringing the actress on as a contestant. However, if...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Reba McEntire’s Boyfriend Rex Linn To Star Alongside Her in ‘Big Sky’
Veteran actor Rex Linn is set to co-star with superstar girlfriend Reba McEntire in the third season of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Deadline reports that Linn will portray the character of Buck Barnes. He’ll play husband to Reba’s character, Sunny Barnes. The Barnes own a glamorous camping business in the series. The pair should have some onscreen chemistry since they’ve been dating since 2020.
‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show
Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
‘TODAY Show’ Host Savannah Guthrie Reveals Texts From Husband in New Post
Veteran tv news anchor and TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie shared some revealing texts from her doting husband on her official Instagram. In the post, Guthrie revealed the pet name that she calls her husband Michael Feldman. Savannah wrote on her Instagram stories that she had overslept and believed she...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Celebrates Wife Seana’s Birthday
Jason Antoon, aka Ernie Malik on NCIS: Hawai’i, spent Saturday being such a good husband. He’s married to actress Seana Kofoed. The couple has two children. Or as Antoon calls the kids, the “dragons.” Dads can get away with such a title. Antoon posted a sweet birthday message on Instagram with the hashtag #loveU. Kofoed turned 51, Saturday. Antoon catches up with her in age in November.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ and ‘One Life to Live’ Actress, Dead at 49
Following the August deaths of actresses Anne Heche and Olivia Newton-John, TV audiences are bidding goodbye to yet another Hollywood celebrity. Robyn Griggs, known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has passed away at just 49 years old. According to The Hollywood...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Going Off on the Show Over ‘Spoiler-Filled Commercials’
The beloved gameshow “Jeopardy!” is currently in between seasons. The new season premieres next month,… The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Going Off on the Show Over ‘Spoiler-Filled Commercials’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘American Pickers’ Fans Rip New Pics of Robbie Wolfe, Demand Frank Fritz’s Return
It appears that American Pickers fans are not quite over seeing Frank Fritz get fired and they’re talking about it on Twitter. We have some new pictures of Mike Wolfe and his brother Robbie Wolfe together. Yeah, these viewers are just about fed up with Robbie and want him gone in a hurry. While we have no word about that happening, there is some reaction that we’ll share with you, too. Let’s take a look at what American Pickers is laying down with some pictures.
‘Chicago Fire’: What’s on the Horizon for Blake Gallo?
Blake Gallo is relatively new to Chicago Fire compared to many of the characters who have been around since the beginning. But he’s been making a name for himself lately as one of the biggest players in the series. So what’s in store for him as we head into Season 11? We have a few theories.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Don’t Know How to Feel About This ‘Sopranos’ Star’s Character
Fans of the hit CBS TV drama series Blue Bloods are some of the most dedicated out there. The series, which centers around one prominent law enforcement family brings us a wide variety of characters, no doubt. And these various characters often give the series a new outlook. These outlooks are important for a drama series like Blue Bloods. Especially since many of the topics addressed in the series tend to err on the controversial side.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Question Danny’s Similarities to the Rest of the Reagan Family
For eagled-eye fans of Blue Bloods, Danny Reagan does have some interesting qualities as the character played by Donnie Wahlberg. Compared to other Reagan family members, though, what would his similarities be to them? Fans are offering their thoughts on this very topic. There are those who have pointed out that his accent is a bit different.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Share Their Brutal Thoughts on Lorraine Bracco’s Margaret Dutton
Twelve complete seasons of Blue Bloods have proven that fans are not shy when it comes to sharing their favorite and least favorite characters. However, as we await the season 13 premiere of the CBS cop drama, which debuts next month, fans have ripped actress Lorraine Bracco’s character Margaret Dutton.
‘The Office’ Star Obliterates Fans’ Hopes of Original Cast Revival
B.J. Novak has bad news for those who hope that The Office will come back to TV —”That ship has sailed.”. For months, rumors of a reboot have been swirling around the internet. And some original stars have even fueled those rumors by admitting that they would jump at the opportunity to get the cast back together. But while chatting with Deadline, Novak said that reviving The Office would be nearly impossible. Not only have the actors moved on with their careers, but there are several other roadblocks in the way. And most importantly, he can’t imagine a way to reinvent the story that would do the series justice.
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Chris Meloni Posts BTS Footage in ‘Old Haunts’ With Mariska Hargitay
The cast of the “Law & Order” franchise are great with keeping fans hyped with content in between seasons. Actor Chris Meloni in particular is great at this. He recently shared behind-the-scenes footage with co-star Mariska Hargitay. Meloni, who was formerly one of the main stars of “Law...
‘NCIS’: Here’s How a Guest Star Went on to Play Major Role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Avid NCIS fans probably spotted a familiar face this summer when they watched Top Gun: Maverick, the No. 1 movie in the world this year. Did you notice that Hangman, the cocky pilot alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, looked a lot like a young Marine sergeant from an NCIS two-parter a decade ago. Yes, that was Glen Powell playing the younger brother of a Marine captain suffering from undiagnosed PTSD.
