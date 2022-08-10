ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

See Anne Heche’s Last Instagram Post

Before Anne Heche fell into a coma after becoming involved in a fiery car crash, the 53-year-old actress shared a joyful post on Instagram. The July post saw her behind the scenes of her latest film role. Since the crash last week, news on her condition has worsened, although her final post sees her alongside the “Lawrence Bros” filming for an upcoming movie. Check it out.
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Beghe
Person
Jesse Lee Soffer
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire’s Boyfriend Rex Linn To Star Alongside Her in ‘Big Sky’

Veteran actor Rex Linn is set to co-star with superstar girlfriend Reba McEntire in the third season of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Deadline reports that Linn will portray the character of Buck Barnes. He’ll play husband to Reba’s character, Sunny Barnes. The Barnes own a glamorous camping business in the series. The pair should have some onscreen chemistry since they’ve been dating since 2020.
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Celebrates Wife Seana’s Birthday

Jason Antoon, aka Ernie Malik on NCIS: Hawai’i, spent Saturday being such a good husband. He’s married to actress Seana Kofoed. The couple has two children. Or as Antoon calls the kids, the “dragons.” Dads can get away with such a title. Antoon posted a sweet birthday message on Instagram with the hashtag #loveU. Kofoed turned 51, Saturday. Antoon catches up with her in age in November.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans Rip New Pics of Robbie Wolfe, Demand Frank Fritz’s Return

It appears that American Pickers fans are not quite over seeing Frank Fritz get fired and they’re talking about it on Twitter. We have some new pictures of Mike Wolfe and his brother Robbie Wolfe together. Yeah, these viewers are just about fed up with Robbie and want him gone in a hurry. While we have no word about that happening, there is some reaction that we’ll share with you, too. Let’s take a look at what American Pickers is laying down with some pictures.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Don’t Know How to Feel About This ‘Sopranos’ Star’s Character

Fans of the hit CBS TV drama series Blue Bloods are some of the most dedicated out there. The series, which centers around one prominent law enforcement family brings us a wide variety of characters, no doubt. And these various characters often give the series a new outlook. These outlooks are important for a drama series like Blue Bloods. Especially since many of the topics addressed in the series tend to err on the controversial side.
Outsider.com

‘The Office’ Star Obliterates Fans’ Hopes of Original Cast Revival

B.J. Novak has bad news for those who hope that The Office will come back to TV —”That ship has sailed.”. For months, rumors of a reboot have been swirling around the internet. And some original stars have even fueled those rumors by admitting that they would jump at the opportunity to get the cast back together. But while chatting with Deadline, Novak said that reviving The Office would be nearly impossible. Not only have the actors moved on with their careers, but there are several other roadblocks in the way. And most importantly, he can’t imagine a way to reinvent the story that would do the series justice.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Here’s How a Guest Star Went on to Play Major Role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Avid NCIS fans probably spotted a familiar face this summer when they watched Top Gun: Maverick, the No. 1 movie in the world this year. Did you notice that Hangman, the cocky pilot alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, looked a lot like a young Marine sergeant from an NCIS two-parter a decade ago. Yes, that was Glen Powell playing the younger brother of a Marine captain suffering from undiagnosed PTSD.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

