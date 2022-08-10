Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
City of Gainesville owes $765K to man after verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The City of Gainesville owes a man who was severely injured while traveling on a sidewalk in downtown Gainesville a grand-total of $765,459.18 after a verdict. An Alachua County jury Wednesday awarded Doug Haugen, 66, the amount due to the city being found 100% responsible for...
mycbs4.com
Community activists, Terrell Bradley paint mural for the third time
For the third time in less than a week, community activists, including Terrell Bradley himself, are painting a mural demanding justice. “We got plenty of paint. We decided we're still not fazed by this," community organizer Danielle Chanzes said. On July 10th Bradley was sent to the hospital after losing...
mycbs4.com
Vehicle reverses into a Marion County school bus
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a car crash yesterday, Aug. 12th, involving a school bus in Marion County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a vehicle was reversing out of a driveway at 12550 SW 66th St, while a Marion County School bus was traveling down the street.
mycbs4.com
Florida AC Company, Gators Football, Veteran Services present new AC unit to army veteran
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The air-conditioning company, Air Pros USA, which is the official air conditioning partner for the Florida Gators football team, and the Gators Sports Properties gathered Thursday for the yearly "Saluting Those Who Serve" initiative with the Alachua County Veteran Services Division, awarding a local veteran with a brand-new AC unit, free of charge, according to a press release from Air Pros USA.
mycbs4.com
UDEST seizes over $4.5 million worth of illegal drugs, awarded 'Drug Unit of the Year'
The Florida Narcotic Officers Association awarded the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, 'Drug Unit of the Year.'. "There's people who have gone to jail for life sentences from cases that we just worked over the past year. And what that's going to do is keep people who are selling drugs that are killing people off the streets," Director of UDEST, Captain Jason Douglas, said.
