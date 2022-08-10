ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

WTOV 9

Statewide addiction committee discusses Jefferson County drug issues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Senate Addiction and Community Revitalization Committee recently held a meeting at Franciscan University, inviting Jefferson County officials to testify about issues and resolutions regarding addiction and drug abuse. “What we're really looking at with this committee is where are we and what are...
cleveland19.com

Police: Kangaroos spotted in Stark County

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found ‘at least one’ of the missing kangaroos found in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said.
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
WTOV 9

Monroe County Jail receiving large chunk of state funding

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Mike DeWine has announced that $5 million will go towards county jails across the state. Locally, the Monroe County Jail will receive $329,000, which will go towards a sewer system project. "Ohio is making significant investments in the safety and overall operations of our...
WTOV 9

OSHP to hold OVI checkpoint in Jefferson County on Friday evening

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Jefferson County on Friday evening. The location will be announced Friday morning. The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data,...
WTOV 9

Mingo Junction drug investigation nets arrest

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio — Mingo Junction Police made an arrest following a drug investigation. The search warrant was served Sunday night on Lockhurt Avenue around 9 p.m. Mingo Junction Police Chief Willie McKenzie confirmed Britney Alvis has been arrested and faces charges of child endangerment. Eight children were found...
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

Fugitive captured in Ohio after a 9-month search

Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search. The U.S. Marshals Service said a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended. The marshal’s service said Johnson […]
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
WVNS

Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
