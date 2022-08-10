Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Statewide addiction committee discusses Jefferson County drug issues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Senate Addiction and Community Revitalization Committee recently held a meeting at Franciscan University, inviting Jefferson County officials to testify about issues and resolutions regarding addiction and drug abuse. “What we're really looking at with this committee is where are we and what are...
cleveland19.com
Police: Kangaroos spotted in Stark County
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found ‘at least one’ of the missing kangaroos found in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said.
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
WTOV 9
Monroe County Jail receiving large chunk of state funding
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Mike DeWine has announced that $5 million will go towards county jails across the state. Locally, the Monroe County Jail will receive $329,000, which will go towards a sewer system project. "Ohio is making significant investments in the safety and overall operations of our...
Young Jefferson County woman wins state title for grand champion chickens
RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) — A young Jefferson County woman has gained statewide recognition for how she takes care of her chickens. Delaney Johnson is this year’s Grand Champion of meat chickens. She took home $31,000 at last Saturday’s grand chicken drive for winning the title at the 2022 Sale of Champions at Ohio State Fair […]
8 year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Ohio festival
Eight-year-old Asa Baker has spent this year's hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside the city limits of Alliance, Ohio.
WTOV 9
OSHP to hold OVI checkpoint in Jefferson County on Friday evening
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Jefferson County on Friday evening. The location will be announced Friday morning. The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data,...
West Virginia teen found after reported missing in Marshall County
WEST VIRGINIA – 15-year-old Jamel Ishmal Ezeikel Smith was found in Marshall County after being reported missing. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says he is safe.
WTOV 9
Mingo Junction drug investigation nets arrest
MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio — Mingo Junction Police made an arrest following a drug investigation. The search warrant was served Sunday night on Lockhurt Avenue around 9 p.m. Mingo Junction Police Chief Willie McKenzie confirmed Britney Alvis has been arrested and faces charges of child endangerment. Eight children were found...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio parent remains hopeful for daughter’s college tuition savings plan despite current state of economy
CLEVELAND — Roshonda Smith’s teenage daughter means the world to her. “We are just two peas in a pod,” she said. “She's an amazing daughter and has just been a blessing to my entire family.”. This is why it’s no surprise that once her daughter was...
Many NE Ohio counties still have high COVID spread — Here’s the map
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map Thursday that shows the community levels of coronavirus county-by-county.
Centre Daily
6-year-old ‘regularly’ given Smirnoff Ices says it helps him sleep, Ohio sheriff says
The first time Ohio deputies saw a 6-year-old boy with “an open Smirnoff Ice in his hand,” they say a woman acting as his mom said she didn’t realize he had just grabbed one of her drinks. When the same child was later found riding a scooter...
Fugitive captured in Ohio after a 9-month search
Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search. The U.S. Marshals Service said a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended. The marshal’s service said Johnson […]
Ohio man guilty after family friend took last beer from fridge and ended up with a brain bleed
OHIO- An Ohio man was found guilty after a family friend was left unconscious with a brain bleed. 50-year-old Chad Chapman was found guilty by jurors in the Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, according to YourRadioPlace. Last September, a neighbor heard fighting coming from Chapman’s home and called 911, It was found that a family […]
Couple charged after pot, gun found in car with kids during Youngstown traffic stop
A man and woman are facing weapons and child endangering charges after reports said they had a gun and marijuana in their car Thursday with two children in the back seat who were not in any kind of child restraint.
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
WOUB
Advocates warn of ‘COVID cliff’ as Ohio looks to spend remaining federal relief dollars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — After unveiling a new digital tool that tracks federal relief dollars distributed in Ohio, a collection of advocates said the state needs to put more money into services for low-income Ohioans. The state received $5.4 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue...
Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
cleveland19.com
Police: Facebook rumor about serial killer in Massillon ‘is a FAKE post’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Massillon said the department has recently received calls and social media messages regarding a post on Facebook claiming there is a serial killer in the city. Officials from the Massillon Police Department want the public to know that there is nothing to be concerned...
