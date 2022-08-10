ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Yifang Fruit Tea Shop to Open in Southwest Las Vegas

By Neil Cooney
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7ufK_0hCOPSNn00

In southwest Las Vegas, on the southeast corner of the intersection between S Durango Dr and Blue Diamond Rd , plans are being made for a new teahouse, Yifang Fruit Tea Shop . Permit paperwork submitted to Clark County this week shows plans for an interior tenant improvement at 8525 Blue Diamond Rd .

What Now Las Vegas confirmed the news with a representative of the company on Wednesday. That representative did not comment further at this time, except to say that, while the fruit tea shop’s opening date remains uncertain, a cautious estimate would be sometime November.

Details pertaining to Yifang Fruit Tea Shop’s menu, branding, and operating hours are currently available.

The location on Blue Diamond Rd is part of a small retail center near the Durango Dr intersection. The building, which is next to a Circle K convenience store, currently houses Smile Vegas Dental and an Arby’s . Across Blue Diamond is Don Tortaco Mexican Grill #14 , a McDonald’s and a Walgreens .

Stay tuned for updates as more Yifang Fruit Tea details emerge.



