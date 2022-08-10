ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Five arrested, 300+ grams of meth found in search of Knoxville home

By Hope McAlee
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYpKF_0hCOPO6700

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Five people were arrested following a narcotics search conducted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. In total, over half a pound of methamphetamine, five guns and an array of drug paraphernalia was found at the Knoxville home.

Around 2 p.m. pm Monday, August 8, detectives with KCSO’s narcotics division served a narcotics related search warrant at 5717 Tazewell Pike. Before the narcotics division arrived, the criminal warrants unit arrived to serve arrest warrants for Matthew Garcia and another resident who was not present.

Suspected murder-suicide in Harlan County under investigation

As everyone in the residence was being escorted out, police said that they saw approximately 7 grams of what they believed to be methamphetamine on the front porch of the residence, which was not there when they arrived. According to police, none of the occupants of the residence claimed ownership of the drugs.

Five individuals were arrested, including Garcia, Michael Aubry, Ronald Johnson, Logan Moore, and Chelsea Boughman. Of the five arrested, only Garcia was not present when officers arrived.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJvMo_0hCOPO6700
    Michael Aubry (KCSO)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZN5u_0hCOPO6700
    Matthew Garcia (KCSO)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BM2Av_0hCOPO6700
    Ronald Johnson (KCSO)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRj5T_0hCOPO6700
    Logan Moore (KCSO)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0bmi_0hCOPO6700
    Chelsea Boughman (KCSO)

All five were arrested on drug charges, and the additional charges include:

  • Michael Aubry – One count of possession of firearm with intent to go armed, one count of possession of handgun convicted felon.
  • Ronald Johnson – One count of alteration of item’s permanent distinguishing numbers/possession of such item.

Police said they found approximately 100 grams of what they believed to be methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, a 9mm handgun with an “obliterated serial number,” another loaded 9mm handgun, and a black android smartphone in a back bedroom of the residence where Johnson was spotted leaving.

Knoxville man faces DUI, vehicular homicide charges after fatal crash

In another bedroom where Aubry and Boughman were found, officers said they found 205 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded .22 bolt-action rifle, baggies used to package the narcotics, and other items considered to be “illegal drug paraphernalia.”

Moore was found in the garage, where police said they located numerous hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia for using narcotics.

Additionally, in the bedroom that Garcia was staying in, officers say they located a loaded .22 rifle and a .45 handgun.

As Aubry and Garcia had a history of residing at the residence, they were deemed responsible for the residence’s upkeep and maintaining it for the use and sale of illegal drugs. It is believed by police that Aubry supplied the methamphetamines as the baggies that were found were the same type that much of the methamphetamines was packaged in. The packaged methamphetamine appeared to be split into 4 ounce baggies.

READ: More top stories on WATE.com

Johnson had an outstanding failure to appear for joyriding with a $1000 bond, and a violation of parole for theft with a denied bond. Aubry and Johnson are also convicted felons, according to police, and as such were prohibited from possessing firearms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer who was fired in July by the department’s new chief of police filed a dispute request with the Civil Service Merit Board last month, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. Lt. Michael Earlywine was fired by Chief Paul Noel...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Second suspect in fatal Kingsport shooting apprehended in Knoxville

KINGSPORT — U.S. marshals in Knoxville have arrested a second suspect in a November 2020 shooting death on Osage Drive in Kingsport. Lekendrick D. Malone, 24, Trenton, Tennessee, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on July 13 on multiple felony charges in the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knox County, TN
Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
WBIR

USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Illegal Drugs#Hypodermic Needles#Kcso#Han
WBIR

KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wvlt.tv

Missing Clinton man found dead, sheriff says

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A missing Clinton man was found dead Friday, officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced. Crews with the Blount Special Operations Response Team and Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad recovered the body of Anthony Chris Haynes, 58, in Little River on Aug. 12, according to officials.
CLINTON, TN
newstalk987.com

KCSO Arrests 5 And Finds 312 Grams Of Meth During Drug Bust

Knox County Sheriffs office arrest Five people and 312 grams of meth during a drug bust. According to a report, deputies arrested Michael Aubry, Matthew Garcia, Chelsea Boughman, Ronald Johnson, and Logan Moore after conducting a drug raid in a home in North Knoxville. Officials said officers found 312 grams...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TBI identifies remains in 1996 cold case

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified a Knox County woman as a victim in a 1996 cold case. WATE Midday News. Breakthrough in 1996 Cold Case causes Sheriff to …. Ice Bears search for new coach. Rare ‘Big Orange Lobster’ found at East TN restaurant. Top Golf...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing teen last seen in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Investigative Services Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy. Edward Houser, 15, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville. Officials believe he might travel to Sweetwater. Houser has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5′10″ and weighs 208 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Man, 40, faces 20 years in prison for robbery, killing motorcyclist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 40-year-old Knoxville man will spend 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery and killing a motorcyclist in 2021 in South Knoxville. Jimmy Beaver pleaded guilty Wednesday in Knox County Criminal Court to the robbery count and vehicular homicide. He’d been set to go to trial Monday but took a plea deal instead before Judge Steve Sword.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Incident at Anderson County Jail Sends 4 to the Hospital

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Tyler Mayes, an incident at the Anderson County Jail this morning sent two jailers, a patrol deputy, and an inmate all to Methodist Medical Center for further evaluation. The deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl. No word on whether the three deputies and inmate suffered any ill effects from the possible exposure. The patrol vehicle was cleaned out to make sure there was no residual fentanyl left over. All four were transported to MMC. Everyone has been treated and released from the hospital.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Federal marijuana bust nets 14 people

More than a dozen people, mostly Knoxville residents, have been indicted in connection with a federal drug trafficking investigation into a conspiracy that allegedly involved more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, court records show. All but two of the 14 defendants who’ve been named publicly made their initial appearances Wednesday...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy