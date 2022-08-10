Read full article on original website
KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
COVID cases and hospitalizations decline in East TN; mask recommendation dropped for Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 appears to be waning again across most of East Tennessee after public health agencies reported fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this week. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Knox, Blount, Sevier and other counties had dropped to "medium" COVID-19 community level/risk....
Knoxville Police becomes first Tennessee agency to join intervention training program
The Knoxville Police Department has officially been selected to join a national law enforcement intervention training program, becoming the first agency in the state to do so.
Contract awarded to rebuild collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road
A collapsed bridge in Sevier County is on the road to repair after an award for its repair has been awarded. The bridge collapsed on July 25 following the month's heavy rain.
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
Missing Clinton man found dead in Little River
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County search and rescue crews have found the body of a Clinton man who disappeared on Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad found the body of Anthony Haynes, 58, in the Little River on Friday.
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
Bear locks itself in Cocke County car
A bear became trapped after it locked itself in a car in Cocke County. The bear was able to be freed without any apparent injuries.
'It's a very sad situation' | KFD responding to overdose calls every 3 hours on average
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many families, August is a solemn month when they remember the people who died from a drug overdose. It marks International Overdose Awareness Month, culminating in a day of events and memorials on August 31. The Knoxville Fire Department said crews respond to an overdose...
Four Knoxville firefighters honored Thursday for saving a woman's life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four Knoxville firefighters were honored Thursday for their work to save a woman's life during flooding. They sprung to action in July when Knox County was hit by severe storms, leading to floods in many areas. During the rain, a woman's car got trapped in floodwaters and was swept underwater. The woman was able to get out of the car and clung to a small tree in the middle of the fast-moving water.
Lane closures planned on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge starting Aug. 15
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Traffic on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will be slower than normal starting Aug. 15 as crews do some routine maintenance work. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said there will be temporary single-lane closures along the northbound and southbound sides of the Spur to give crews space to remove trees, clean up litter, cut grass, and clean culverts.
‘This is just controlled chaos’ | Sevier Co. shelter giving away pets for free to manage overpopulated space
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcrowding became worse than ever at the Sevier Animal Care Center. Summer months are typically an already busy time for the shelter. However, the issue was exacerbated after the county’s animal control pulled some 40 dogs and cats from a house Wednesday morning and brought them to the already packed shelter.
Search for fugitive in Anderson County ongoing after school lockdown lifted
Law enforcement is searching for a fugitive in Anderson County.
Knoxville teen found after leaving home, taking car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen, who was reported to have run away from home, was found in Williamsburg, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Gavin Jones, 14, was reported to have left home early morning Monday, Aug. 8. Jones was also...
Bringing awareness to potential scams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Scam calls have become increasingly more prevalent in just one year, and a local company is making sure you do not fall into their trap. Knoxville Utility Board (KUB) knows that there have been several scammers attempting to pose as the electrical company. They are now making sure you know the difference between a KUB representative and a scammer.
USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
Fired Knoxville Police lieutenant files appeal, seeks reinstatement
A former Knoxville Police lieutenant who was fired from his job in July following an internal affairs investigation has appealed the decision and is requesting to be reinstated to his previous position and rank.
More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
