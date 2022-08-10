ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
WBIR

Missing Clinton man found dead in Little River

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County search and rescue crews have found the body of a Clinton man who disappeared on Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad found the body of Anthony Haynes, 58, in the Little River on Friday.
WBIR

Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
WATE

Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
WBIR

Four Knoxville firefighters honored Thursday for saving a woman's life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four Knoxville firefighters were honored Thursday for their work to save a woman's life during flooding. They sprung to action in July when Knox County was hit by severe storms, leading to floods in many areas. During the rain, a woman's car got trapped in floodwaters and was swept underwater. The woman was able to get out of the car and clung to a small tree in the middle of the fast-moving water.
WBIR

Lane closures planned on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge starting Aug. 15

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Traffic on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will be slower than normal starting Aug. 15 as crews do some routine maintenance work. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said there will be temporary single-lane closures along the northbound and southbound sides of the Spur to give crews space to remove trees, clean up litter, cut grass, and clean culverts.
WATE

Knoxville teen found after leaving home, taking car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen, who was reported to have run away from home, was found in Williamsburg, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Gavin Jones, 14, was reported to have left home early morning Monday, Aug. 8. Jones was also...
WATE

Bringing awareness to potential scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Scam calls have become increasingly more prevalent in just one year, and a local company is making sure you do not fall into their trap. Knoxville Utility Board (KUB) knows that there have been several scammers attempting to pose as the electrical company. They are now making sure you know the difference between a KUB representative and a scammer.
WBIR

USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
WBIR

More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
