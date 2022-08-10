Humane Society of the United States carrying out largest animal rescue ever

20 beagles headed to Philadelphia region after Humane Society of the United States rescue 00:47

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The Humane Society of the United States is carrying out its largest animal rescue ever. Four thousand beagles are being removed from a Virginia breeding operation that has been accused of violating animal welfare laws.

The dogs are being sent across the country to animal shelters, including Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Many of the dogs were set to be sold to labs for experiments.

"Four thousand is a big number and it's going to take 60 days to get all of these animals out," Kitty Bloc, CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said, "and working with our shelter and rescue partners across the country, working with them to get these dogs eventually into ever-loving homes."

Brandywine Valley SPCA plans to take 20 of the beagles as early as Friday but won't be ready for adoption for a while.