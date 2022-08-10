Read full article on original website
Bozeman Woman Owes IRS Over $2 Million in Unpaid Business Taxes
In Missoula Federal District Court this week, 43-year-old Melissa Horner was sentenced to nearly three years in prison and must pay $2.8 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Instead of paying the IRS the employee and employer taxes owed by H&H Earthworks, a Bozeman construction company of which...
Do You Recognize This Little Criminal? Montanans Are Fed Up!
As Bozeman grows, like any other city, the crime rate will also increase. It's just a really sad statistic that goes with population increase. Recently there has been a string of break-ins on the north side of Bozeman. This has been happening for the last month or so, and like the rest of the community, I'm over it. There are certain things in life that really tick me off, and stealing from people is one of them.
Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.
We have heard it more than once, "bring back the old Bozeman". And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past.
Lanes closed on US 287 in Madison Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Both lanes of US 287 are closed after a multi-vehicle accident south of Cameron. Alternate routes available are US 191 between West Yellowstone and Belgrade or Interstate 15 to eastern Idaho. The following was posted to the Madison County Sheriff's Office page:. 1136am. Both lanes of...
Development in North Bozeman looks to add to supply of affordable homes
A problem that Bozeman has faced when it comes to affordable housing is there is no supply of it. A project next to Story Mill Park is set to add 62 units of affordable and market-rate homes.
Homelessness task force meets in Bozeman to discuss solutions
Changing a legacy, that's what Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown wants to see happen as the City, County and other community leaders take on the increasing homelessness in the Valley.
Piece of Prime Bozeman Real Estate Finally Sees Action
If you have a good business idea that resonates with the people of Bozeman, you can make a lot of money. We recently published a photo gallery of empty spaces and buildings in the Bozeman area, but we missed a few spots. Not only are these two spots close together, they are also prime storefronts for future businesses.
Thieves Return Stolen Montana Property After Twenty Years With an Epic Apology
Two mischievous middle aged men finally mustered up the courage to right a wrong they committed over twenty years ago with a hilarious apology. We were all young once making some less than smart decisions. I look back and I want to laugh and cry. I'm just lucky I made it out alive or not in prison. I do have some regrets, however. I've definitely had a few drinks and in my "less than sober" state, have shared in vandalism. (Here is where I apologize to the hotel in Bozeman for smashing their landscaping lights on Y2K because I was hammered and I thought the world was ending).
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
BPD arrest and charge Big Timber teen with casino armed robbery
Billings Police have arrested a 19-year-old from the Big Timber area for the armed robbery at the Gold Dust Casino early Monday morning. BPD Street Crimes Unit arrested and charged Marshall Dammann, in connection with this armed robbery, BPD Lt. Lennick said. Police charging documents state he demanded money at...
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
Bull scramble big hit at Bozeman Stampede
BOZEMAN, Mont. — You couldn’t miss the excitement at the Bozeman Stampede. Some people coming from as far as Missouri to spend some quality time with their family and join in on the excitement. “So, my wife’s grandmother grew up in Bozeman, so it has always been a...
Rescuers respond to SOS signal from injured hiker near Hyalite Reservoir parking lot Friday
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Rescuers responded to an SOS signal sent from a trail near the main parking lot at Hyalite Reservoir Friday afternoon. The International Emergency Response Communication Center contacted Gallatin County Dispatch after receiving an SOS signal from a GPS Communication device regarding a hiker who had a serious lower leg injury.
Montana Linebacker Donates #37 Jersey to Hometown Watering Hole
The story of the #37 Griz Football jersey is steeped in Montana tradition, and now, one hangs proudly in the local watering hole in the hometown of one of the Grizzlies' most hard-nosed, talented linebackers. The handing down of the #37 jersey dates back to 1983 when a Griz fullback...
Letter from the editor: Farewell
In the summer of 2002, I interned at Skiing magazine in Boulder, Colorado. Majoring in English and working at a ski shop through college, it was a dream manifested. Between logging ski test data into spreadsheets and writing gear review blurbs, I began reading the stories of the ski world. One article I specifically remember focused on the winter constellation Orion that first appears on the late summer horizon signaling the coming snowfall. That piece stuck with me. It was about the paradox of changing seasons, the sadness of leaving summer behind and the delightful anticipation of the winter ahead; that first powder dream of the season.
Crews respond to two rescue missions in the Madison Valley
TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, Ruby Valley Search & Rescue was called out on a mission to assist Madison Valley SAR in the rescue of an individual who was injured in a fall just under Sphinx Mountain in the Madison Range. Several members of RVSAR responded...
Transfer receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. 'grateful' to Montana State entering final college season
BOZEMAN — Clevan Thomas Jr. isn’t just hungry to play in a football game again. “I am salivating,” he said Wednesday. Thomas has been unable to sate his appetite since 2020. The wide receiver tore his ACL in the spring of 2021, forcing him to miss all of last season with Kentucky.
Big Sky Practical Shooting Club hosts challenge this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — Around 250 contestants will compete for the quickest times in the Area One Steel Challenge Championship this weekend. The Big Sky Practical Shooting Club is hosting the event, which started Friday and runs through Sunday. "What makes this so much fun is that we are graded...
3-Day Concert Slated to Rock Montana
Decades in the making, Rockin' The Rivers is set to rock Big Sky Country, August 11th through the 13th outside Cardwell, Montana. Like most everything in the world pandemic related, the 3-day event took a hiatus for a short period of time. However, beginning last year, this premiere outdoor concert event was able to get back on track and better than ever. The roster of incredible musicians is amazing and right in line with what rockers anticipate! According to Rockin' The Rivers coordinators, the line up consists of world renowned rock musicians and some very talented local musicians, as well. You should have no trouble purchasing tickets online or directly at the event even this late in the game.
