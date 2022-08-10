Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Gephardt Daily
Charging documents reveal more about Utah man who sparked Amber Alert
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents reveal more details about Danny Earl Sihalath, arrested Friday on six felony charges after an incident Tuesday that also sparked an Amber Alert, cancelled after the 5-year-old boy was found safe. The Aug. 9 incident began when American...
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested in American Fork AMBER Alert, officer-involved critical incident
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect at the center of an AMBER Alert issued out of American Fork has been located and booked into jail. Officials said detectives with the American Fork Police Department located 29-year-old Danny Sihalath Thursday. He was taken to the hospital to be treated...
KSLTV
BREAKING: Man wanted in AF AMBER Alert now in police custody
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 29-year-old man who was shot at by police and eluded law enforcement for several days, has now been booked into the Utah County Jail. American Fork Police Department said Friday afternoon that it had apprehended Danny Sihalath, who was treated at a hospital for injuries he received during a confrontation with police in a Walmart parking lot.
KSLTV
South Salt Lake police seeking info about missing infant’s whereabouts
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-month-old boy believed to be with his father, who is a suspect in a South Salt Lake homicide and not the child’s legal guardian. According to information released Friday from the South...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Death of woman in Salt Lake police custody ruled a homicide, under investigation
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah —The death of a woman restrained by four Salt Lake police officers in January is under investigation by the department’s officer involved critical incident protocol. Officers encountered Megan Joyce Mohn on Jan. 11 near 900 North, 400 West around 3:30 a.m.. She died on...
KSLTV
Reward raised to $100,00 for information in 1995 murder of Rosie Tapia
SALT LAKE CITY — The reward for information in the rape and murder of Rosie Tapia is now worth $100,000. The six-year-old was kidnapped from her Salt Lake City apartment in1995. Her body was left near the Jordan Canal. Private investigator Jason Jensen released a statement Saturday that said....
kjzz.com
33-year-old victim identified in Draper apartment shooting
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was killed in an overnight shooting in Draper has been identified as police continue to seek the involved suspect. They said 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City was the victim in the homicide. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers...
ksl.com
Man with 63 prior arrests charged in shooting outside West Valley fast-food restaurant
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday, and on Thursday formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; shooting a gun resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man pleads guilty to intentionally causing crash that killed 19-year-old
UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man has pleaded guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215 in Salt Lake County last April and causing a crash that left one woman dead, and injured two others. Justin Wayne Robertston, 36, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges as part of a plea deal in a […]
One dead, another critical after wrong-way near Tooele
One person is dead, and another is in critical condition, after a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning.
Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
muddyrivernews.com
Utah man in Pike County Jail on drug charges after traffic stop in Barry
BARRY, Ill. — A Utah man is in the Pike County Jail facing drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the city of Barry, conducted a traffic stop at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 on I-72 near mile post 20 on a white 2015 Chevrolet passenger car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Utah woman charged with stabbing 2 teens, injuring others over TikTok video
BOUNTIFUL — A 20-year-old woman faces several felony charges for allegedly attacking multiple people with a knife, seriously injuring two of them, after a disagreement over a TikTok video. Jail records show Mia Ruth Hansen was arrested last week and booked into the Davis County Jail. On the same...
Body camera video released after woman's death in police custody ruled homicide
Newly released body camera footage shows the interaction between police and a woman who later died in the hospital and whose death has been ruled a homicide.
kjzz.com
Wrong-way driver pleads guilty to murder for killing Utah woman in head-on crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wearing handcuffs and a jail jumpsuit, Justin Robertson pleaded guilty to murder for intentionally driving the wrong way on a Utah interstate and killing a woman in a head-on crash last year. Robertson, 37, reached an agreement with prosecutors that will imprison him for...
kslnewsradio.com
Child dies after hit and run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police have released a description of a car possibly involved in a fatal hit and run last night. Police think an 11-year-old boy was hit by a silver or gray colored pickup truck. Police think it could be a Toyota Tacoma or something similar. This car should have front-end damage.
3 injured after FedEx truck hits pedestrians, parked cars in downtown SLC
Three people were injured in a crash involving several vehicles in downtown Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.
kvnutalk
Nibley man arrested for allegedly raping infant girl – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 72-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl several years ago, according to law enforcement. Curtis D. Rudd was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail following an investigation. According to the arrest report, the father of the alleged victim contacted law...
ksl.com
Herriman man convicted of killing his dog now charged with breaking new dog's leg
HERRIMAN — A Herriman man convicted earlier this year of killing his dog is facing a new criminal charge accusing him of breaking the leg of another dog. Christopher Joseph Prows, 31, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony. Herriman...
Summit County Sheriff's Office assisting in search for suspected homicide victim
The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office are assisting the West Valley City Police Department in a search for a missing woman they fear was killed and left in that area. Law enforcement is searching for 99-year-old Maren Cunningham, who has been missing since last November....
Comments / 0