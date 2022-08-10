ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

Gephardt Daily

Charging documents reveal more about Utah man who sparked Amber Alert

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents reveal more details about Danny Earl Sihalath, arrested Friday on six felony charges after an incident Tuesday that also sparked an Amber Alert, cancelled after the 5-year-old boy was found safe. The Aug. 9 incident began when American...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KSLTV

BREAKING: Man wanted in AF AMBER Alert now in police custody

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 29-year-old man who was shot at by police and eluded law enforcement for several days, has now been booked into the Utah County Jail. American Fork Police Department said Friday afternoon that it had apprehended Danny Sihalath, who was treated at a hospital for injuries he received during a confrontation with police in a Walmart parking lot.
kjzz.com

33-year-old victim identified in Draper apartment shooting

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was killed in an overnight shooting in Draper has been identified as police continue to seek the involved suspect. They said 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City was the victim in the homicide. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers...
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Man with 63 prior arrests charged in shooting outside West Valley fast-food restaurant

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday, and on Thursday formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; shooting a gun resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
PARK CITY, UT
muddyrivernews.com

Utah man in Pike County Jail on drug charges after traffic stop in Barry

BARRY, Ill. — A Utah man is in the Pike County Jail facing drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the city of Barry, conducted a traffic stop at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 on I-72 near mile post 20 on a white 2015 Chevrolet passenger car.
BARRY, IL
kslnewsradio.com

Child dies after hit and run in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police have released a description of a car possibly involved in a fatal hit and run last night. Police think an 11-year-old boy was hit by a silver or gray colored pickup truck. Police think it could be a Toyota Tacoma or something similar. This car should have front-end damage.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Nibley man arrested for allegedly raping infant girl – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A 72-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl several years ago, according to law enforcement. Curtis D. Rudd was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail following an investigation. According to the arrest report, the father of the alleged victim contacted law...
NIBLEY, UT

