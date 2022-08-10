ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A CT teacher was fired for using the N-word & stereotypes in class. Now, she’s getting her job back.

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Tuliptime
3d ago

She should not ever be allowed to teach or be around children. Oh yeah, now send her to a Hartford school, wow what, to prove she’s not a racist? Unbelievable!

quantum mechanics
3d ago

Axon also said in the report that she was trying to connect with her students because they are “reluctant readers that live in housing projects with drugs and gun violence.” she is again being openly racist....Platt tech is mostly white people

Ira
3d ago

Umm she was teaching her students stereotypes. People are supposed to get offended. My professor did the same thing in interpersonal communication class in college. How about we focus on the lesson? Or, can people not see past what’s written on the board?

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

