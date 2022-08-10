Read full article on original website
Campbell Co. Fugitive, Casper Homicide Person of Interest to Hear Charge
The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case...
oilcity.news
Two hospitalized from Kimball Street crash were suspects of Loaf ‘N Jug robberies, Evansville Police say
CASPER, Wyo. — The two people hospitalized after a chase with Evansville and Casper police Friday night are suspected to have been involved in the aggravated robberies of two Loaf ‘N Jug gas stations early that morning, the Evansville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. Early Friday...
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news
Man arrested after failing to yield at intersection near Mike Sedar Park
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Police arrested a white male in a blue pickup after he failed to yield at the Poplar Street intersection near Mike Sedar Park on Saturday afternoon, a representative of the department told Oil City News. “He was going about 15 miles an hour,” said the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Commission defends hospital sale, gravel projects ahead of Tuesday primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Incumbent Natrona County commissioners have recently pushed back on accusations lobbed by challenger Dallas Laird on property taxes, the sale of the Wyoming Medical Center in 2020, and benefits of county projects to members of the commission personally. Laird, an attorney and former Casper City Council...
wyo4news.com
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (8/10/22–8/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Update: Police End Investigation of Body Found in Central Casper
The Casper Police Department has concluded the investigation in the 1200 block of South Boxelder and there is no longer a police presence in the area, according to a news release from the department. The investigation was regarding a non-criminal death in that area. Upon conclusion of the on-scene investigation,...
oilcity.news
County to consider designs for replacement Trails Center, seeks grants for Beartrap shelters
CASPER, Wyo. — Engineering designs are in place for replacing the Beartrap Meadow picnic shelters and Casper Mountain Trails Center, which were demolished in late 2020 due to structural issues. Designs for a new ski lodge have been completed by Amundsen Associates and are expected to come before the...
oilcity.news
City of Casper to offer new mental health services to all employees, Casper Mountain Ski Patrol volunteers
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will be offering some new wellness services in addition to what it already offers to help care for employee and volunteer mental health. On Aug. 2, the Casper City Council authorized an agreement with Lexipol LLC for the city to access and utilize the Cordico Wellness App. On Tuesday, city staff talked to the City Council about how the new services will augment what the city already offers.
oilcity.news
2 hospitalized after police chase ends in crash Friday night in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people were taken to the Wyoming Medical Center after a pursuit through Evansville and Casper ended in a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. According to Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Mitch Hill, the pursuit started in Evansville on Friday when police spotted a vehicle with two occupants who were believed to have been involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Thursday night.
oilcity.news
PHOTOS: Investigators say fireworks caused Wednesday night wildfire near Wolf Creek
CASPER, Wyo. — A fast-moving wildfire that burned over 16 acres just south of the Wolf Creek neighborhood Wednesday was caused by fireworks, according to the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Taskforce. The fire began around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and was contained around 10:30 p.m. No structures were damaged...
oilcity.news
From broken dumpster locks to drug use, Casper’s DDA looking to start conversation about homelessness issues
CASPER, Wyo. — Some members of the Downtown Development Authority of Casper’s Board of Directors want to start some conversations with the City of Casper and groups like the Wyoming Rescue Mission about homelessness. On Wednesday, several board members talked about some problems they have seen near their...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Thunderstorm gives Casper thrilling light show on Thursday; minor flooding reported
CASPER, Wyo. — A powerful thunderstorm moved through Natrona County and Casper on Thursday night, causing some reports of minor flooding and power outages, but no serious damage. Casper Fire-EMS spokesperson Christopher Steinhoff said there were no serious incidents last night. “There was a vehicle accident on Poplar that...
oilcity.news
Lusby Public Access Area road to close near Casper for maintenance
CASPER, Wyo. — The road to the Lusby Public Access Area southwest of Casper will close from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 to 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 for maintenance, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The maintenance project is expected to begin on Monday, with the...
oilcity.news
WYDOT: Jackknifed truck closes Casper Mountain Road on Thursday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A jackknifed truck has closed Casper Mountain Road at the 8.4 milepost on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation says the road is closed in both directions. “Jackknifed semi, all lanes blocked near Casper at milepost 8.4. Be prepared to stop; expect...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say Chuck Gray Is Wrongly Taking Credit For Voter ID Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Wyoming legislators are speaking out against Secretary of State candidate Chuck Gray’s claims that Gray was the reason a voter ID bill passed in 2021. Gray, a Republican representative from Casper, was the lead sponsor on this bill. Reps....
oilcity.news
Cause of Wednesday night’s 16-acre Casper subdivision wildfire under investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of a wildfire that burned some 16 acres of grassland in a Casper subdivision Wednesday night is under investigation, according to a release from Casper Fire-EMS. The fire off Puma Drive in the Wolf Creek neighborhood was called in at around 9:30 p.m. on...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Car show and autocross benefits Humane Society at Saturday’s Cruising in Casper show
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Corvette Club hosted the Cruising in Casper Car Show and Autocross on Saturday, Aug. 13, with proceeds benefiting the Casper Humane Society. A total of 44 cars — 31 hot rods and 13 Corvettes — were entered into the show. While the club was hoping for more cars to be registered, it enjoyed the turnout and some other donations. The club also sold T-shirts and offered a 50/50 raffle.
