Natrona County, WY

K2 Radio

Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located

Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/11/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Person of interest has been located

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (8/10/22–8/11/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

City of Casper to offer new mental health services to all employees, Casper Mountain Ski Patrol volunteers

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will be offering some new wellness services in addition to what it already offers to help care for employee and volunteer mental health. On Aug. 2, the Casper City Council authorized an agreement with Lexipol LLC for the city to access and utilize the Cordico Wellness App. On Tuesday, city staff talked to the City Council about how the new services will augment what the city already offers.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

2 hospitalized after police chase ends in crash Friday night in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Two people were taken to the Wyoming Medical Center after a pursuit through Evansville and Casper ended in a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. According to Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Mitch Hill, the pursuit started in Evansville on Friday when police spotted a vehicle with two occupants who were believed to have been involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Thursday night.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Lusby Public Access Area road to close near Casper for maintenance

CASPER, Wyo. — The road to the Lusby Public Access Area southwest of Casper will close from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 to 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 for maintenance, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The maintenance project is expected to begin on Monday, with the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

WYDOT: Jackknifed truck closes Casper Mountain Road on Thursday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — A jackknifed truck has closed Casper Mountain Road at the 8.4 milepost on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation says the road is closed in both directions. “Jackknifed semi, all lanes blocked near Casper at milepost 8.4. Be prepared to stop; expect...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Car show and autocross benefits Humane Society at Saturday's Cruising in Casper show

CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Corvette Club hosted the Cruising in Casper Car Show and Autocross on Saturday, Aug. 13, with proceeds benefiting the Casper Humane Society. A total of 44 cars — 31 hot rods and 13 Corvettes — were entered into the show. While the club was hoping for more cars to be registered, it enjoyed the turnout and some other donations. The club also sold T-shirts and offered a 50/50 raffle.
CASPER, WY

