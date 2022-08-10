Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Palm Desert Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaults Neighbor with Firearm
A Palm Desert man was found hiding in his attic Saturday after allegedly assaulting a neighbor with a firearm. Deputies were summoned at 8:09 a.m. to the 77700 block of Country Club Drive, said Riverside County sheriff’s Lt. Chris Willison. “Deputies arrived and discovered the victims had been assaulted...
SWAT standoff ends in Palm Desert, suspect located
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies, including a SWAT team, responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday morning. Law enforcement arrived at the Desert Oasis Apartments on Country Club Drive in Palm Desert just after 8:00 a.m. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a victim was walking with his son when his neighbor The post SWAT standoff ends in Palm Desert, suspect located appeared first on KESQ.
Hemet police fire upon suspect during pursuit; unclear if anyone was struck
At least one Hemet police officer opened fire during a pursuit early Saturday morning, though it’s unclear if the person was hit by gunfire. The pursuit began just before 5 a.m., when an officer pulled over a black BMW sedan in the 1700 block of West Florida Avenue, according to the Hemet Police Department. When […]
mynewsla.com
Man Accused Of Selling Fentanyl To Woman Who Died of Fentanyl Poisoning
A 36-year-old man was accused Thursday of selling fentanyl to a woman in Desert Hot Springs who died as a result in August 2021. Chad Michael Hill was in custody for several narcotics sales related offenses when he became the suspect of selling fentanyl to Noel Roscoe, 32, who died of acute fentanyl toxicity on Aug. 12, 2021, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Cathedral City man pleads not guilty to four home burglaries in Rancho Mirage
A 30-year-old man pleaded not guilty today to four felony counts of burglary, which authorities allege he has confessed to committing. In addition to the four counts, Juan Daniel Rodriguez also faces a sentence-enhancing allegation for previously serving jail time, according to court records. He was being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center The post Cathedral City man pleads not guilty to four home burglaries in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Convicted Felon Arrested For Allegedly Firing Gun in Coachella
A 38-year-old convicted felon was behind bars Thursday for allegedly firing a gun in Coachella and possessing narcotics. Fernando Luis Ruiz was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, a non-serialized handgun, narcotics while armed, methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He was also arrested for the alleged negligent discharge of a firearm.
Desert Hot Springs man facing murder charge after fentanyl overdose death
A Desert Hot Springs man is facing murder charges after being accused of supplying the fentanyl that killed a woman one year ago. The death happened on Aug. 12, 2021. Police were called to the 66000 block of Flora Avenue to respond to a 32-year-old female who was having a medical emergency from a possible The post Desert Hot Springs man facing murder charge after fentanyl overdose death appeared first on KESQ.
Woman suspected of deadly shooting in Coachella charged with murder
A 37-year-old woman suspected of fatally shooting a man in Coachella pleaded not guilty today to murder and other counts. Cindy Gicela Parra was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily harm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse. She pleaded not guilty to all counts Wednesday afternoon at The post Woman suspected of deadly shooting in Coachella charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
davisvanguard.org
Jailhouse ‘Evidence’ at Trial Suggests Gang Activity for Brothers Charged with Murder
RIVERSIDE, CA- The jury trial here in Riverside Superior Court Wednesday for Moses Daniel Olaez and his brother Manuel Sandoval Olaez proceeded with strong testimony and jailhouse evidence regarding their alleged gang affiliation. The first deputy put on the stand described Moses’ physical appearance including chest tattoos that he had...
Settlement talks underway in battle over estate of missing woman, Dia Abrams
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A mediated settlement could end the court battle over the estate of Dia Abrams, a former La Jolla resident who mysteriously went missing in 2020 from her ranch near Idyllwild. Abrams’ boyfriend, Keith Harper, currently lives on the ranch and manages the estate as a...
z1077fm.com
TWO CONSTRUCTION SITES BURGLARIZED THIS WEEK
San Bernardino County Sheriffs report that two construction sites in the high desert were robbed in the last week. At the first site, located in the 72000 block of Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms, sheriffs say 27 chain link fence panels, worth nearly $5000, were stolen sometime between Wednesday (August 9) evening and Thursday (August 10) morning. Investigators currently have no leads into this grand theft.
z1077fm.com
SUSPECT IN BRAZEN WALMART ARMED ROBBERY STILL AT LARGE
Staff at the Yucca Valley Walmart was threatened by an armed robber on Sunday, according to a County Sheriff’s report. Sheriffs said that around 3:45, an unidentified male, dressed as a female, filled a shopping cart with $950 worth of merchandise and began to walk out of the store without paying.
davisvanguard.org
Trial for 2 Brothers Charged with Murder 6 Years Ago Begins in Riverside County
INDIO, CA – The trial for Moses Olaez and his brother Manuel Olaez began Tuesday here in Riverside County Superior Court, nearly six years after the murder of a 25-year-old man. Moses Olaez is charged with murder and attempted murder, alongside other felonies and misdemeanors including gang membership, concealed...
Silver alert issued missing woman in Cathedral City
The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing woman last seen in Cathedral City on Wednesday. Marolyn Harvey, 68, was last seen in the area of Landau Boulevard at Vista Chino on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around noon. SILVER ALERT - Riverside and San Bernardino CountiesLast Seen: Landau Boulevard at Vista The post Silver alert issued missing woman in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
cityofindianwells.org
Meet Your Police: SET Officer John Mitroff
The City of Indian Wells welcomes John Mitroff, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s new Special Enforcement Team (SET) Officer. Before joining the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in 2014, Deputy Mitroff explored various career options. While pursuing his master's degree in criminal justice leadership at St. John’s University in New York, Mitroff worked as a resident director. After graduating, he worked as a photographer aboard cruise ships.
mynewsla.com
Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool
A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
DEVELOPING: At least one dead in Big Rig Crash on I-10, Westbound traffic backed up for miles
At least one person is dead after a big-rig crash on the Westbound I-10 on the east end of the Valley near Chiriaco Summit. The crash happened around 5:20pm. Westbound traffic is backed up for miles tonight. One big rig went up in flames after reportedly being slammed in the back by another.
thepalmspringspost.com
Palm Springs walk-in mental health clinic remains closed; Indio facility ramps up capacity
There has been some confusion about whether the Coachella Valley’s only 24/7 walk-in mental health clinic has reopened in northern Palm Springs. First things first: The location closed on July 1 because the county did not renew its contract with the service provider, RI International. The facility helps people...
KESQ
Road closures due to flooding
CA-177 past Desert Center is closed due to flooding caused by down pour as monsoonal storms hit the Coachella Valley early Saturday morning. As of right now there is no update on when the road will re-open. CHP is advising those traveling to avoid if possible. Stay with News Channel...
‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards
If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
