Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County BOE approves new hires, transfers
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Board of Education met briefly Friday for a special meeting. The meeting was to approve new hires and transfers before the new school year begins next week. State code dictates Friday was the last day to do so, ending the hiring season for Wood County schools.
WTAP
Crossing guards review safety procedures ahead of new school year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With school starting in just a few weeks, Triple A East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department held an adult crossing guard training session today. The training consisted of reviewing safety procedures such as how to hold the stop sign, what to say to kids and...
WTAP
Marietta Community Foundation sees increased interest and registration for Imagination Library
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation says that it is seeing a significant increase in interest from the Washington County community in its Imagination Library. The foundation is reporting that the program has 11 hundred children under the age of five already registered for the imagination library, which...
WTAP
Sand sculpture was created for a PHS class reunion
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A sand sculpture was created for the Parkersburg High School class reunion. The sculpture was created over the past few days and was finished this evening as a part of the PHS class of 1967 reunion. The sculptors are a husband and wife team who went to PHS and in recent years started sculpting sand. Mike and Dianne Lough talked about why the class decided to have a sand sculpture.
wchsnetwork.com
State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
When is Trick-or-Treat in Charleston, West Virginia?
KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has set the date and times for Trick-or-Treat 2022. According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The City of Charleston will use the same time and date, and the commission says they are working […]
WTAP
Kelly’s Closet’s Operation Kid’s Soles is underway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet volunteers gathered today to sort shoes for Operation Kid’s soles. The Healthy Community coalition donated $10,000 to help this operation take place and founder of Kelly’s Closet, Kelly Polinsky says community togetherness is the reason events like these can take place.
Metro News
Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
Asphalt art brightens up Huntington neighborhood
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Volunteers helped make the roadway pop in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington, West Virginia. The artwork was done by volunteers in the community. There are plans to paint the asphalt in both Fairfield and on the West End on Saturday and Sunday!
WTAP
Aspire Autism held a ribbon cutting ceremony
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Aspire Autism in Marietta had a ribbon cutting ceremony... The ceremony was to celebrate the opening of their new clinic. The clinic is a new addition for Aspire Autism and will be helpful with working one on one with children. Amanda Kasun is the owner of...
Metro News
School Building Authority considers putting brakes on choosing any new school construction projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state School Building Authority is putting the brakes for now on its annual meeting to fund school construction projects in the state because of the continued impact of high construction costs. The authority decided Thursday to cancel its December quarterly meeting where those funding decisions...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
WTAP
Obituary: Christman, Barbara Jane
Barbara Jane Christman, 81, of Stafford, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Stellar Care Center, Woodsfield, Ohio. She was born near Stafford, Ohio, on February 20, 1941, a daughter of the late James Thomas Robinson and Edna Jane Dickson Robinson. Barbara was a retired hairdresser and was...
WVDOH accepts bids for massive renovation project on Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A massive renovation project on Hal Greer Boulevard all the way from Washington Avenue to Third Avenue in Huntington is among 20 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WTAP
Swimming community concerned with renovations to Southwood Park pool
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A public information meeting was held at the Southwood Park pool Thursday evening to discuss the planned enhancements to the pool that are coming in the fall. The meeting was led by City Engineer Adam Stout and Development Director Ryan Barber. While plans are not finalized,...
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Kanawha City area
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Landing Dispensary in the Kanawha City neighborhood held its grand opening Friday. The dispensary says patient education and compassion are their top priorities. They hope to educate people on medical marijuana and how it works. “We just want to provide a really comfortable, stress-free environment for people to come […]
wvpublic.org
Cancer Causing Chemical Subject of Kanawha Co. Public Hearing
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold its second in-person meeting next week to discuss ethylene oxide emissions in western Kanawha County. The chemical has been classified as a carcinogen by federal regulators, raising concerns about the heightened risk of cancer to local residents. During a four...
wchstv.com
Man who served South Charleston Police Department for 28 years leaving for new role
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who retired as an officer last year from the South Charleston Police Department and was working there as a civilian has officially left the police agency to begin a new chapter in his life after a 28-year career. Retired captain Pat Rader...
WSAZ
South Charleston plant to be acquired by Solenis
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Clearon plant in South Charleston will be acquired by Solenis. In a news release Friday, the company said this will allow Solenis to expand its portfolio of pool and spa treatment products. According to the release, “Clearon produces trichloroisocyanuric acid (trichlor) and dichloroisocyanuric acid...
