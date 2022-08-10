ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County BOE approves new hires, transfers

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Board of Education met briefly Friday for a special meeting. The meeting was to approve new hires and transfers before the new school year begins next week. State code dictates Friday was the last day to do so, ending the hiring season for Wood County schools.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Crossing guards review safety procedures ahead of new school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With school starting in just a few weeks, Triple A East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department held an adult crossing guard training session today. The training consisted of reviewing safety procedures such as how to hold the stop sign, what to say to kids and...
WTAP

Sand sculpture was created for a PHS class reunion

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A sand sculpture was created for the Parkersburg High School class reunion. The sculpture was created over the past few days and was finished this evening as a part of the PHS class of 1967 reunion. The sculptors are a husband and wife team who went to PHS and in recent years started sculpting sand. Mike and Dianne Lough talked about why the class decided to have a sand sculpture.
PARKERSBURG, WV
County
Jackson County, WV
County
Wood County, WV
Wood County, WV
Education
Jackson County, WV
Government
Wood County, WV
Government
wchsnetwork.com

State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

When is Trick-or-Treat in Charleston, West Virginia?

KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has set the date and times for Trick-or-Treat 2022. According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The City of Charleston will use the same time and date, and the commission says they are working […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Kelly’s Closet’s Operation Kid’s Soles is underway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet volunteers gathered today to sort shoes for Operation Kid’s soles. The Healthy Community coalition donated $10,000 to help this operation take place and founder of Kelly’s Closet, Kelly Polinsky says community togetherness is the reason events like these can take place.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
MASON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Jackson Co#S T E A M Programs#Evans Elementary School
WTAP

Aspire Autism held a ribbon cutting ceremony

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Aspire Autism in Marietta had a ribbon cutting ceremony... The ceremony was to celebrate the opening of their new clinic. The clinic is a new addition for Aspire Autism and will be helpful with working one on one with children. Amanda Kasun is the owner of...
MARIETTA, OH
wchstv.com

Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTAP

Obituary: Christman, Barbara Jane

Barbara Jane Christman, 81, of Stafford, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Stellar Care Center, Woodsfield, Ohio. She was born near Stafford, Ohio, on February 20, 1941, a daughter of the late James Thomas Robinson and Edna Jane Dickson Robinson. Barbara was a retired hairdresser and was...
STAFFORD, OH
WTAP

Swimming community concerned with renovations to Southwood Park pool

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A public information meeting was held at the Southwood Park pool Thursday evening to discuss the planned enhancements to the pool that are coming in the fall. The meeting was led by City Engineer Adam Stout and Development Director Ryan Barber. While plans are not finalized,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Kanawha City area

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Landing Dispensary in the Kanawha City neighborhood held its grand opening Friday. The dispensary says patient education and compassion are their top priorities. They hope to educate people on medical marijuana and how it works. “We just want to provide a really comfortable, stress-free environment for people to come […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Cancer Causing Chemical Subject of Kanawha Co. Public Hearing

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold its second in-person meeting next week to discuss ethylene oxide emissions in western Kanawha County. The chemical has been classified as a carcinogen by federal regulators, raising concerns about the heightened risk of cancer to local residents. During a four...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

South Charleston plant to be acquired by Solenis

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Clearon plant in South Charleston will be acquired by Solenis. In a news release Friday, the company said this will allow Solenis to expand its portfolio of pool and spa treatment products. According to the release, “Clearon produces trichloroisocyanuric acid (trichlor) and dichloroisocyanuric acid...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

