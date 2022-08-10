ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash flood warnings in Ohio, more possible ahead

(WOWK) — More than three inches of rain have fallen in the Gallia and Jackson counties in Ohio prompting a flash flood warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday. There are many more heavy downpours in the region that will likely shut down later Tuesday night. More heavy rain is expected for the area from mid morning […]
Here are the estimated peak fall foliage points in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, fall is nearing. For those who enjoy seeing the leaves change, that means it’s leaf-peeping season. West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has already released its estimated peak fall foliage map for 2022 to help you plan. The Department of Tourism said it used fall foliage reports […]
Low Level Flights Planned For The Region

USGS says it will be the mapping the region’s geology. Washington DC. (KM) – Residents in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia may notice some low flying helicopters and airplanes beginning the middle of August. The US Geological Survey says these flights will be imaging the geology below and on the surface using airborne geophysical technology. The flights could last through January, 2023.
Capon Springs and Farms

All your worries melt away when you relax at this historic, all-inclusive WV mountain getaway. While you're there, explore 4,700 acres of breathtaking scenery; feast on farm fresh eggs and delicious baked goods prepared on-site daily; or rejuvenate with the healing spring water throughout the property. For over 85 years,...
97th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Thursday with new changes

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An event that has been taking place for 97 years, the State Fair of West Virginia has once again made its return to the grounds in Lewisburg. “Mountain Grown Fun” being this year’s theme, it couldn’t be more true. As a beloved tradition, the state fair seems to never fail in pulling people back to their Appalachian roots.
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in West Virginia on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped significantly Friday in West Virginia. The number of people hospitalized with the virus decreased by 18 to 355, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 49 people in intensive care (down eight) and 11 people on ventilators (up three).
West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2

The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed. The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off […]
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
State Fair of West Virginia officially opens

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–The State Fair of West Virginia officially opened the gates for its 97th year on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Fairgoers can find familiar favorites like cinnamon rolls and turkey legs, but, there are some new additions as well. The 2022 fair welcomes Swifty Swine, Welds Bears and performing acrobats who are already pretty […]
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders

The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million

(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
