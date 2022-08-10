USGS says it will be the mapping the region’s geology. Washington DC. (KM) – Residents in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia may notice some low flying helicopters and airplanes beginning the middle of August. The US Geological Survey says these flights will be imaging the geology below and on the surface using airborne geophysical technology. The flights could last through January, 2023.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO