Appalachian earthquake shakes it up near Bath County in Virginia
0 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Flash flood warnings in Ohio, more possible ahead
(WOWK) — More than three inches of rain have fallen in the Gallia and Jackson counties in Ohio prompting a flash flood warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday. There are many more heavy downpours in the region that will likely shut down later Tuesday night. More heavy rain is expected for the area from mid morning […]
Here are the estimated peak fall foliage points in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, fall is nearing. For those who enjoy seeing the leaves change, that means it’s leaf-peeping season. West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has already released its estimated peak fall foliage map for 2022 to help you plan. The Department of Tourism said it used fall foliage reports […]
Low Level Flights Planned For The Region
USGS says it will be the mapping the region’s geology. Washington DC. (KM) – Residents in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia may notice some low flying helicopters and airplanes beginning the middle of August. The US Geological Survey says these flights will be imaging the geology below and on the surface using airborne geophysical technology. The flights could last through January, 2023.
Capon Springs and Farms
All your worries melt away when you relax at this historic, all-inclusive WV mountain getaway. While you're there, explore 4,700 acres of breathtaking scenery; feast on farm fresh eggs and delicious baked goods prepared on-site daily; or rejuvenate with the healing spring water throughout the property. For over 85 years,...
After 100 Years, Elk Making West Virginia Comeback and Tours to See them in Natural Habitat Available
After more than a 100-year absence from the Mountain State, elk are making a comeback in West Virginia and you have a chance to see. these incredible animals in a natural habitat. Our guided elk tours are the best way to learn about the history of elk management in West...
PSC warns West Virginia utility customers of rising natural gas prices this fall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission is working to provide assistance to utility customers in West Virginia as natural gas prices soar. Natural gas utility companies in West Virginia are currently filing their annual 30C cases with the PSC to adjust the purchased gas portion of their rates.
97th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Thursday with new changes
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An event that has been taking place for 97 years, the State Fair of West Virginia has once again made its return to the grounds in Lewisburg. “Mountain Grown Fun” being this year’s theme, it couldn’t be more true. As a beloved tradition, the state fair seems to never fail in pulling people back to their Appalachian roots.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
A successful summer season debut by the West Virginia Public Theatre
By Jade Ruggieri After two years off for the global pandemic, the West Virginia Public Theatre held its first, full summer season. With productions of “The Curious Incident of the Dog i. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in West Virginia on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped significantly Friday in West Virginia. The number of people hospitalized with the virus decreased by 18 to 355, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 49 people in intensive care (down eight) and 11 people on ventilators (up three).
West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2
The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed. The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off […]
Meta turns on internet to thousands of homes, businesses in southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 13,000 homes, businesses, schools, healthcare and government offices in Logan and Mingo counties now have reliable internet access. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, joined West Virginia leaders Thursday afternoon to announce their network has been officially been turned on. The company has been working...
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
Hundreds of firefighters attend West Virginia State Firefighters Convention
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) For the third time in 94 years, Marshall County is hosting the West Virginia State Firefighters Convention. Thursday’s main speaker was Fire Chief Tom Smith of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Chief Smith told the luncheon gathering at John Marshall High School that their priority must be the firefighters. He […]
State Fair of West Virginia officially opens
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–The State Fair of West Virginia officially opened the gates for its 97th year on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Fairgoers can find familiar favorites like cinnamon rolls and turkey legs, but, there are some new additions as well. The 2022 fair welcomes Swifty Swine, Welds Bears and performing acrobats who are already pretty […]
Guys In West Virginia Nearly Take Out House and Boat After Shooting Fridge Loaded With Tannerite
You have a couple 12 beers with the boys out in West Virginia, and then someone gets the brilliant idea…let’s blow the sh*t out of that old fridge. Steps: Fill fridge with tannerite, and shoot it. Only problem is, you might destroy your house or boat. Luckily, they...
West Virginia teen found after reported missing in Marshall County
WEST VIRGINIA – 15-year-old Jamel Ishmal Ezeikel Smith was found in Marshall County after being reported missing. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says he is safe.
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million
(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
