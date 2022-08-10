Read full article on original website
Officials identify man arrested, person of interest following ATM theft, chase
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have identified the man arrested as well as a person of interest following the attempted theft of an ATM and police chase. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Trimaine Baker, 35, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 12, after an early-morning attempted ATM theft and police chase in Auburn. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated criminal damage, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
More details surface after man with rifle attempted to enter N Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has received the official complaint filed against Dahlkestiere D. Eichelberger, 45, for his July 22 arrest outside a Topeka Walmart with a semi-automatic rifle. We reported on July 25 that additional counts had been filed against Eichelberger. Today we got those official documents. Eichelberger...
Topeka man sentenced to prison for 2019 stabbing death of alleged bully
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his alleged bully’s stabbing death. Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Andrew Timothy Evans, 43, of Topeka, was sentenced to 285 months - 23.75 years - in prison for the 2019 murder of Raymond Smith.
Shawnee Co. officials arrest one person in Thursday morning ATM theft, chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County officials have arrested one suspect who is believed to have been involved in the early-morning theft of an ATM from a bank in Auburn and a resulting police chase. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asked residents from SW Fairlawn rd. to SW Urish Rd....
Wyatt Hubert
A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
Dana Chandler’s son testifies Friday afternoon in her double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial on Friday featured testimony from a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; the brother of Chandler’s murdered ex-husband, who was killed in 2002; and late in the afternoon, Chandler’s son, Dustin Sisco, who is now an adult.
Southbound Topeka Blvd. reopened following 2-vehicle crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southbound Topeka Blvd. near University Dr. has been reopened after a 2-vehicle accident late Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of SW Topeka Blvd. and SW University Dr. around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, with reports of a 2-vehicle accident. The Shawnee...
Shawnee City Hall sustains gunfire damage, no injuries reported
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers found Shawnee City Hall damaged by apparent gunshots Friday morning. A release from the Shawnee Police Department stated police were sent to the 13400 block of Johnson Drive about 1 a.m. after a report of gunshots in the area. They found shell casings in a driveway and apparent bullet holes in a house, a press release stated.
Friend from Arizona testifies Thursday afternoon in day 5 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven people took the witness stand Thursday in Day 5 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in Topeka. Chandler, now 62, was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.
Vehicles equipped to photo roads take to streets, survey conditions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vehicles equipped to photo city roads have taken to the streets to survey conditions around Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Wednesday, Aug. 10, it started a project to inventory the condition of all roads maintained by city staff. In order to do this, the...
KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
Early morning house fire causes estimated $20K damage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A central Topeka house fire has caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Topeka fire crews were called to respond to a house fire, located at 1619 SW Filmore St., Thursday morning, August 11, just after 5 a.m. Once fire crews arrived, firefighters discovered smoking coming from a two-story home. Upon arrival, fire crews found learned the sole occupant had self-evacuated prior to their arrival.
KDOT reminds drivers of westbound I-70 closure around Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT is reminding drivers that westbound I-70 will close along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct for about three weeks. The Kansas Department of Transportation says it wants to remind drivers that starting Monday, Aug. 15, westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will be closed to all traffic from SE 8th St. to Topeka Blvd. for up to 3 weeks as pavement patching is finished on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.
Topeka City Council begins redistricting process
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The boundary lines for Topeka’s nine City Council districts are re-drawn every 10 years, using the latest census numbers. “At this point we are looking at two maps that our city proposed and we have one member who proposed another one and we are discussing the merits of them. But really we’re getting ready for the public hearing next week, when people can tell us what they think of any of the maps, things that are important to them, and then the procedures we’re going to use to do the hearing,” says District 9, Council Woman Michelle Horferer.
Chiefs preview preseason
Kansas has had two cases of monkeypox so far in 2022. Topeka's City Council redistricting process is underway. The boundary lines for Topeka’s nine City Council districts are re-drawn every 10 years, using the latest census numbers.
VAEK to enroll veterans in VA Healthcare at Mayetta event
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System will host an event to find rural veterans with health conditions that qualify them or the families they left behind for compensation. The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System says Tribal and State Veteran Service Officers, as well as other knowledgeable...
Advisors Excel earns award for support of servicemembers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel has been recognized as an employer who has demonstrated great support to its Guard and Reserve employees. ESGR, also known as the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, has awarded advisors the highest honor within its committee the Pro Patria award. ESGR is a Kansas committee who acts as a third party if there is a problem between and employer and a member of the guard or reserve.
Topeka senior center celebrates completed mural of founders
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mural that celebrates the founders of a Topeka senior center is complete. The LULAC Senior Center, located at 1502 NE Seward Ave., hosted a blessing, dedication ceremony Thursday, August 11, for its new mural of its founders Robert and Hazel Gomez. City leaders including Mayor Mike Padilla, Topeka Police Chief Byran Wheeles, and representatives from the Oakland Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) attended the dedication.
Annual Tall Corn Fest is back in Rossville
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -This weekend, Rossville hosted its annual Tall Corn Festival. This event has food trucks, vendors, and games. RCDC President, Morgan Hansen says the planning takes months, and this year there are several new addition that were a hit. She says this event is to celebrate the beginning...
