TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The boundary lines for Topeka’s nine City Council districts are re-drawn every 10 years, using the latest census numbers. “At this point we are looking at two maps that our city proposed and we have one member who proposed another one and we are discussing the merits of them. But really we’re getting ready for the public hearing next week, when people can tell us what they think of any of the maps, things that are important to them, and then the procedures we’re going to use to do the hearing,” says District 9, Council Woman Michelle Horferer.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO