Several Western New Yorkers react to Pfizer clinical Lyme disease vaccine trial

By Yoselin Person
 3 days ago
A powerful new weapon may soon be coming to fight against Lyme disease as Pfizer begins a late-phase clinical trial for a new vaccine.

While the clinical trial starts, some say it's not addressing the real issue.

"My concern is that's really not a solution to the problem. Really the problem lies first in the acknowledgment of the disease," says Rebecca Roll, founder of Lyme WNY. "I find it interesting that a vaccine wants to be produced, but yet if you go to a doctor and try to get a diagnosis, it isn't acknowledged yet."

The founder of Lyme WNY, Rebecca Roll, tells 7 News she has seen what this disease can do firsthand since her husband has been living with it for about nine years.

"It was the scariest time of my life," she says. "Four years in, he was extremely ill, and there was a point where I was pregnant with our second daughter, and I was concerned my child wasn't going to meet her father."

Rebecca Roll says about 26 percent to 50 percent of ticks are carrying Lyme disease in Erie County.

Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease specialist at the University at Buffalo, says Pfizer initiated a late-phase clinical trial that should protect many against the disease.

"Pfizer plans to enroll six thousand individuals in living areas that have a high incidence of Lyme Disease," Dr. Russo says. "And these individuals are going to be from the United States and Europe over 50 sites."

Dr. Russo says he doesn't believe Western New York is one of the designated sites.

"But of course, we do have Lyme Disease here in Western New York," he says. "And if the trial demonstrates its applicatious, then we have the potential to benefit from it."

Although Rebecca Roll thinks otherwise.

"If this is something that does happen, Lyme disease isn't the only concern there is co-infections too that are far worse," she says.

Dr. Russo says the vaccine should be available by 2025, but Rebecca Roll hopes the awareness of Lyme Disease continues.

Below is a list and link to how you and your family can protect yourselves from the disease.

Ways to prevent Lyme disease :

  • Cover up. When in wooded or grassy areas, wear shoes, long pants tucked into your socks, a long-sleeved shirt, a hat and gloves. Try to stick to trails and avoid walking through low bushes and long grass. Keep your dog on a leash.
  • Use insect repellents. Apply insect repellent with a 20% or higher concentration of DEET to your skin. Parents should apply repellant to their children, avoiding their hands, eyes and mouth.
  • Keep in mind that chemical repellents can be toxic, so follow directions carefully. Apply products with permethrin to clothing or buy pretreated clothing.
  • Do your best to tick-proof your yard. Clear brush and leaves where ticks live. Mow your lawn regularly. Stack wood neatly in dry, sunny areas to discourage rodents that carry ticks.
  • Check your clothing, yourself, your children and your pets for ticks. Be especially vigilant after spending time in wooded or grassy areas. Deer ticks are often no bigger than the head of a pin, so you might not discover them unless you search carefully.
  • It's helpful to shower as soon as you come indoors. Ticks often remain on your skin for hours before attaching themselves. Showering and using a washcloth might remove unattached ticks.
  • Don't assume you're immune. You can get Lyme disease more than once.

Remove a tick as soon as possible with tweezers. Gently grasp the tick near its head or mouth. Don't squeeze or crush the tick, but pull carefully and steadily. Once you've removed the entire tick, dispose of it by putting it in alcohol or flushing it down the toilet, and apply antiseptic to the bite area.

