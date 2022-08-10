Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
Pick-your-own Maine blueberries
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
Larger than life road trip
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th
foxbangor.com
New generation of leaders ready to take over the reigns for Husson Football
BANGOR – “It’s just great to be back here,” Husson football head coach Nat Clark said on day two of camp. “Beautiful day here at the Winkin Complex.”. For the Eagles, they got their motors running on Thursday to begin their preseason camp ahead of their 2022 campaign.
foxbangor.com
Maine field hockey enters title defense as top-ranked team in America East preseason poll
ORONO – 2021 was a breakout season for Maine field hockey. They’d been knocking at the door of an America East title for years, and finally pulled it off in shootout fashion vs. UAlbany. Now, they return in 2022 ready for their first title defense. “I had an...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Little League’s dream season falls 1 game short of Williamsport
BRISTOL, Conn. – Bangor Little League’s run at the Little League World Series came to an end of Thursday night, falling to Massachusetts 10-1 in the New England Regional final. Massachusetts jumped on the board in the first inning, and only added to its lead from then on....
foxbangor.com
Bangor rising senior commits to Maine women’s basketball
BANGOR – We’ve seen a number of local players join Amy Vachon and Maine women’s basketball this past year alone, and as of Thursday one of Bangor’s best will join the club. Rising senior Emmie Streams has committed to Orono according to her post on social...
WMTW
Maine teams competing for Cal Ripken World Series title on home turf
WATERVILLE, Maine — Maine's top youth baseball talents are in the running for the Cal Ripken World Series championship and competing on their home turf. The state is hosting the tournament at Little Fenway in Oakland and Little Wrigley in Waterville. A dozen top teams from around the country...
mainebiz.biz
Brewer-based brewer says it will expand to Auburn
Mason's Brewing Co., of Brewer, is expanding to Auburn to anchor a mixed-use riverfront property set to be purchased and developed by Gorham-based Great Falls Construction. "I'm super-excited we found the perfect developer to take us to the next level," Mason's owner Chris Morley told Mainebiz in a Thursday phone interview.
foxbangor.com
Double earthquakes Downeast
CENTERVILLE--Two 2.8 magnitude earthquakes happened near Centerville, Maine. The first one happened Thursday Morning at 11:29 and the second one happened at 7:09 Thursday night. Both happened very close to one another in between Columbia Falls and Jonesboro. According to Alice Kelley of the University of Maine’s School of Earth...
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine
Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
wabi.tv
Bangor fans welcome Pitbull to Waterfront
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor didn’t stop the party Thursday, hosting Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on the “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour. Fans of all ages lined up outside the Maine Savings Amphitheater hours in advance. According to Setlist.FM, this was Pitbull’s first concert in Maine....
foxbangor.com
Jurassic Quest roars into Maine
BANGOR — The Jurassic period has been described by scientists as having been the ‘golden age’ of the dinosaurs. And while this period ended about 145 million years ago, Jurassic Quest is helping dinosaur lovers experience what it was like when these awesome creatures ruled the planet.
foxbangor.com
United Way of Eastern Maine & Penquis host “Fill the Bus” event
BANGOR — United Way of Eastern Maine partnered with Penquis to bring back the “Fill the Bus” event. Volunteers collected school supplies for children in need at Walmart locations in Bangor and Lincoln. Penquis community relations manager Renae Muscatell said this program is a way to help...
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
wabi.tv
Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard
BELFAST, Maine (AP) - A Maine shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. French & Webb was tapped for the restoration by the current owner of the Sequoia, a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.
Down East
Maine News You May Have Missed
Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
A Bangor surgeon and his team crafted a special table after the one they needed was on backorder
BANGOR, Maine — When one piece of equipment needed for patient care was on backorder, a doctor at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center came up with a creative solution for a particular problem. Dr. William Bassett is one of the only pediatric orthopedic surgeons in the state. Earlier...
foxbangor.com
Blue Cross Food Cupboard seeks donations
LAGRANE — “This is what they live off, what they get at the food pantry. This it it, there’s no extra.”. Those are the words from the LaGrange Blue Cross’ head volunteer Dianna Salisbury as her group at the Blue Cross Food Cupboard received less food than expected from retailers like BJ’sand Target.
Six Live Bands, Several Food Trucks, Beer Garden & More, Saturday in Waterville!
Get ready for a weekend of fun, dancing, eating, drinking and more, all for an amazing cause in the Elm City. It's time for Woofstock 2022. Yes, you read that correctly- it's not Woodstock, it's Woofstock. That's because the Humane Society of the Waterville Area is lining up a full day of live bands for you, all to raise money for the animals!
foxbangor.com
Pet of the week
BANGOR — The “Pet of the Week” segment on the Good Morning Maine show was back today. Emma Smith was joined by Kathryn Ravenscraft, who is the Director of Development and Communication for the Bangor Humane Society. They were joined by Irma, a five year-old Great Dane...
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Posts A Special Facebook Message For Bangor Fans
Looks like it's all systems go for Aerosmith, this Labor Day Weekend in Bangor. After Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler entered a rehab facility back in May, it looked like everyone who was psyched to see the band in Bangor on September 4, would have to "Dream On". Luckily for all of us, it looks like he is raring to go.
Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.
Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
