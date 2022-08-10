ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

foxbangor.com

Bangor rising senior commits to Maine women’s basketball

BANGOR – We’ve seen a number of local players join Amy Vachon and Maine women’s basketball this past year alone, and as of Thursday one of Bangor’s best will join the club. Rising senior Emmie Streams has committed to Orono according to her post on social...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Brewer-based brewer says it will expand to Auburn

Mason's Brewing Co., of Brewer, is expanding to Auburn to anchor a mixed-use riverfront property set to be purchased and developed by Gorham-based Great Falls Construction. "I'm super-excited we found the perfect developer to take us to the next level," Mason's owner Chris Morley told Mainebiz in a Thursday phone interview.
AUBURN, ME
foxbangor.com

Double earthquakes Downeast

CENTERVILLE--Two 2.8 magnitude earthquakes happened near Centerville, Maine. The first one happened Thursday Morning at 11:29 and the second one happened at 7:09 Thursday night. Both happened very close to one another in between Columbia Falls and Jonesboro. According to Alice Kelley of the University of Maine’s School of Earth...
CENTERVILLE, ME
B98.5

A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine

Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor fans welcome Pitbull to Waterfront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor didn’t stop the party Thursday, hosting Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on the “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour. Fans of all ages lined up outside the Maine Savings Amphitheater hours in advance. According to Setlist.FM, this was Pitbull’s first concert in Maine....
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Jurassic Quest roars into Maine

BANGOR — The Jurassic period has been described by scientists as having been the ‘golden age’ of the dinosaurs. And while this period ended about 145 million years ago, Jurassic Quest is helping dinosaur lovers experience what it was like when these awesome creatures ruled the planet.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

United Way of Eastern Maine & Penquis host “Fill the Bus” event

BANGOR — United Way of Eastern Maine partnered with Penquis to bring back the “Fill the Bus” event. Volunteers collected school supplies for children in need at Walmart locations in Bangor and Lincoln. Penquis community relations manager Renae Muscatell said this program is a way to help...
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine

While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard

BELFAST, Maine (AP) - A Maine shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. French & Webb was tapped for the restoration by the current owner of the Sequoia, a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.
BELFAST, ME
Down East

Maine News You May Have Missed

Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Blue Cross Food Cupboard seeks donations

LAGRANE — “This is what they live off, what they get at the food pantry. This it it, there’s no extra.”. Those are the words from the LaGrange Blue Cross’ head volunteer Dianna Salisbury as her group at the Blue Cross Food Cupboard received less food than expected from retailers like BJ’sand Target.
LAGRANGE, ME
foxbangor.com

Pet of the week

BANGOR — The “Pet of the Week” segment on the Good Morning Maine show was back today. Emma Smith was joined by Kathryn Ravenscraft, who is the Director of Development and Communication for the Bangor Humane Society. They were joined by Irma, a five year-old Great Dane...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.

Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
BANGOR, ME

