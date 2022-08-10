ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting

A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff’s station were called at 9:45 a.m. Friday to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Committee Seeks Homeless Housing Agreement With Cecil Hotel

A motion seeking for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the Cecil Hotel to provide temporary homeless housing advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Media Sergeant Settles Suit Over Alleged Spanish Speaking Ban

A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant who alleged he was wrongfully prohibited from speaking Spanish in his role as a media spokesman has tentatively settled the lawsuit he filed against the city for discrimination, retaliation and harassment. Lawyers for plaintiff Sgt. Frank Preciado filed court papers on Wednesday with Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Orange County’s COVID Hospitalizations Inch Up Again

The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continued ticking back up, rising by 19 people to 310, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. The number of those patients in intensive care was 45, up one from the previous day. Officials cannot determine how many of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Beverly Hills Doctor and Girlfriend Plead Guilty in Insurance Scheme

A Beverly Hills doctor and his girlfriend pleaded guilty Friday in connection with an insurance and workers’ compensation fraud scheme. Dr. Randy Rosen and co-defendant Liza Vismanos pleaded guilty and agreed to pay back $9.7 million in restitution. Rosen, who has about four years of credit for time served...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in South L.A. Area

A man was fatally shot Friday in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man was taken to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead in East Los Angeles Area

A man was found dead Thursday in the East Los Angeles area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 5 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s identity....
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
mynewsla.com

Palm Desert Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaults Neighbor with Firearm

A Palm Desert man was found hiding in his attic Saturday after allegedly assaulting a neighbor with a firearm. Deputies were summoned at 8:09 a.m. to the 77700 block of Country Club Drive, said Riverside County sheriff’s Lt. Chris Willison. “Deputies arrived and discovered the victims had been assaulted...
PALM DESERT, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed While Crossing South LA Street

A man believed to be in his 50s was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred at 2:58 a.m. on Broadway at 101st Street, according to Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Reward Announced for Information on Street Race Shooting Victims

Sheriff’s homicide detectives will announce a $20,000 reward Friday at a news conference for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting deaths of Javier Carachure Menchaca and Juan Antonio Orozco. The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at 1...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Criminal Case Dismissed Against Two Sheriff’s Deputies

A judge Thursday dismissed a criminal case against two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were charged with filing a false report that the prosecution contended covered up one deputy’s alleged use of excessive force during a 2018 arrest in East Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Ronald S....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Sentencing Reset for Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar

At the request of the defense, sentencing was postponed Friday for a convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the victim. A Murrieta jury in January convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of Los Angeles, of the 2018 attack in...
MURRIETA, CA
mynewsla.com

Death Investigation Underway in East Los Angeles Area

A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived, they located the victim,...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LASD Says Clerk, Not Judge, Advanced Villanueva Contempt Hearing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement Thursday asserting that a judge’s clerk, and not the judge herself, advanced a hearing on the county’s request for a court to consider holding Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission about alleged deputy cliques.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

