mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff’s station were called at 9:45 a.m. Friday to...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Committee Seeks Homeless Housing Agreement With Cecil Hotel
A motion seeking for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the Cecil Hotel to provide temporary homeless housing advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Media Sergeant Settles Suit Over Alleged Spanish Speaking Ban
A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant who alleged he was wrongfully prohibited from speaking Spanish in his role as a media spokesman has tentatively settled the lawsuit he filed against the city for discrimination, retaliation and harassment. Lawyers for plaintiff Sgt. Frank Preciado filed court papers on Wednesday with Los...
mynewsla.com
Family Plans Vigil at Site of Deadly LA Crash in Windsor Hills
The family of a woman who was killed and burned beyond recognition in last week’s horrific crash in Windsor Hills that also left five other people dead will hold a candlelight vigil at the site Thursday evening. Relatives of Nathesia Lewis, 43, plan to gather at La Brea and...
mynewsla.com
Orange County’s COVID Hospitalizations Inch Up Again
The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continued ticking back up, rising by 19 people to 310, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. The number of those patients in intensive care was 45, up one from the previous day. Officials cannot determine how many of the...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Woman Arrested for Violating a Restraining Order, Police Say
A Long Beach woman who allegedly was violating a restraining order was arrested at an apartment complex early Friday, police said. Lorrene Lake, 58, was taken into custody after officers were sent to the 2300 block of East Second Street about 12:10 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Doctor and Girlfriend Plead Guilty in Insurance Scheme
A Beverly Hills doctor and his girlfriend pleaded guilty Friday in connection with an insurance and workers’ compensation fraud scheme. Dr. Randy Rosen and co-defendant Liza Vismanos pleaded guilty and agreed to pay back $9.7 million in restitution. Rosen, who has about four years of credit for time served...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South L.A. Area
A man was fatally shot Friday in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man was taken to...
mynewsla.com
Police Investigate Possible Link Between Smash-and-Grab and Street Takeover
Police investigated the smash-and-grab burglary of a Harvard Heights auto parts store that occurred early Saturday morning at the same time as a nearby street takeover to see if the two were related. Dispatchers received multiple calls at 2:41 a.m. of a smash-and-grab burglary at the AutoZone in the 1900...
mynewsla.com
Two More Victims Identified in Deadly LA Crash in Windsor Hills
The names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection have been revealed by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble. Friends and family of Noble gathered at a...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in East Los Angeles Area
A man was found dead Thursday in the East Los Angeles area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 5 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s identity....
mynewsla.com
East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Palm Desert Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaults Neighbor with Firearm
A Palm Desert man was found hiding in his attic Saturday after allegedly assaulting a neighbor with a firearm. Deputies were summoned at 8:09 a.m. to the 77700 block of Country Club Drive, said Riverside County sheriff’s Lt. Chris Willison. “Deputies arrived and discovered the victims had been assaulted...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing South LA Street
A man believed to be in his 50s was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred at 2:58 a.m. on Broadway at 101st Street, according to Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Reward Announced for Information on Street Race Shooting Victims
Sheriff’s homicide detectives will announce a $20,000 reward Friday at a news conference for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting deaths of Javier Carachure Menchaca and Juan Antonio Orozco. The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at 1...
mynewsla.com
Criminal Case Dismissed Against Two Sheriff’s Deputies
A judge Thursday dismissed a criminal case against two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were charged with filing a false report that the prosecution contended covered up one deputy’s alleged use of excessive force during a 2018 arrest in East Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Ronald S....
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Reset for Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar
At the request of the defense, sentencing was postponed Friday for a convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the victim. A Murrieta jury in January convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of Los Angeles, of the 2018 attack in...
mynewsla.com
Death Investigation Underway in East Los Angeles Area
A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived, they located the victim,...
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Woman Killed on Golden State Freeway
A woman who was killed in a traffic crash on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Burbank area was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday near Verdugo Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Soonataa Noa, 53, was identified as the victim of...
mynewsla.com
LASD Says Clerk, Not Judge, Advanced Villanueva Contempt Hearing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement Thursday asserting that a judge’s clerk, and not the judge herself, advanced a hearing on the county’s request for a court to consider holding Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission about alleged deputy cliques.
