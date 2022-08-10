ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Ralph Lindsey
3d ago

Seems painfully obvious ALL the Board incapable of setting policy and hiring competent operatives. Nothing will change until you fix the leadership.

Reply
6
 

CBS 42

Shelby County shares plan for growth and development in the future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County is updating its comprehensive plan for growth and development. People are wanting to see more outdoor spaces, walkable entertainment and trails as well as recreation areas. The county has seen rapid growth since its last comprehensive plan which was released nearly 20 years ago. The county sent out a […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Hoover seeks to reimagine certain areas of the city

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Potential redevelopment plans are under discussion in Hoover. The city is partnering with the owners of two local retail centers to help the city evolve. Hoover mayor Frank Brocato says the city is working to reimagine certain areas in Hoover. The Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek shopping center are two of […]
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point gives debris pickup update

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The City of Center Point released a debris pickup update on their Facebook Page on Thursday, August 11. “When the mayor and city council were elected, of their primary focuses was to rid the city of dilapidated properties and clean it up. The city was under contract […]
CENTER POINT, AL
Birmingham, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
wbrc.com

Suspended Vincent police cannot be terminated, according to city attorney

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Attorney has ruled that the suspended Vincent Police Officers cannot be terminated. The decision comes after the Vincent City Council approved a resolution to pursue termination of the Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric.
VINCENT, AL
AL.com

Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville

Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama cabinet maker to create hundreds of jobs with $17M expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A family-owned Alabama cabinet company plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The state Department of Commerce said Tuesday in a news release that Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.
ALABAMA STATE
Person
Christopher Rice
wvtm13.com

Birmingham restaurants deal with supply chain problems, inflation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham restaurant owners are continuing to feel the pinch of supply chain problems. In the video above, WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph talks with Maria Greguol, owner of La Calle Tacos and Snacks. Greguol said things are slowly improving, but her business is still struggling with the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cahabasun.com

Trussville denies Glendale Farms development

TRUSSVILLE -- The long-discussed Glendale Farms Preserve development in Trussville has been denied. The Trussville City Council on Aug. 9 denied the development by a 3-1 vote. Councilmembers Perry Cook, Jaime Melton Anderson and Ben Short voted against the development. Alan Taylor was the lone yes vote. Lisa Bright recused herself from the vote.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
#Bills#Birmingham Water Works#Llc
Bham Now

How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go

Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County's EMT, ambulance shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Leaders and emergency responders in Jefferson County, Alabama, are concerned by the local impact of a nationwide EMT and ambulance shortage, which could pose a serious crisis for 911 callers. Officials said that even if there are first responders available, you may have to wait hours for help to arrive. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane investigates the issue in the video above.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham looking at automatic enforcement cameras amid increase in reckless and stunt driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council is exploring new cameras in an effort to curb reckless and stunt driving across the city. Birmingham City Council almost got a bill for automatic traffic enforcement passed by state officials this past legislative session, but it didn’t happen. Now, they revisited topic during this week’s council meeting and with the increase in reckless driving deaths across the city, they think new automated enforcement could help.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
birminghamtimes.com

After Violent Night in Birmingham, 2008 Curfew Law Cited

After a particularly violent night in Birmingham with four homicides in under four hours, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin late Friday reminded residents the city has a 2008 curfew law in place for those under the age of 17. “We will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect...
ABC 33/40 News

County jails in need of corrections officers

In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
police.birminghamal.gov

Media Release 164-Double Homicide Investigation- 20th Place Ensley

The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Cheyanne Maria Wilson, (30), B/F, of Birmingham, Alabama. Reginald Jerome Reynolds, (41), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama. At approximately 10:40 PM, West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
