Read full article on original website
Ralph Lindsey
3d ago
Seems painfully obvious ALL the Board incapable of setting policy and hiring competent operatives. Nothing will change until you fix the leadership.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Coal company to pay $3.65 million, clean up abandoned mine on Black Warrior River
A federal judge in Birmingham has approved a lawsuit settlement that will force the Drummond Company to clean up a leaking coal mine site along the Black Warrior River and pay $3.65 million. Attorneys for Drummond and Black Warrior Riverkeeper agreed on the settlement earlier this year, more than five...
Shelby County shares plan for growth and development in the future
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County is updating its comprehensive plan for growth and development. People are wanting to see more outdoor spaces, walkable entertainment and trails as well as recreation areas. The county has seen rapid growth since its last comprehensive plan which was released nearly 20 years ago. The county sent out a […]
Hoover seeks to reimagine certain areas of the city
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Potential redevelopment plans are under discussion in Hoover. The city is partnering with the owners of two local retail centers to help the city evolve. Hoover mayor Frank Brocato says the city is working to reimagine certain areas in Hoover. The Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek shopping center are two of […]
Center Point gives debris pickup update
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The City of Center Point released a debris pickup update on their Facebook Page on Thursday, August 11. “When the mayor and city council were elected, of their primary focuses was to rid the city of dilapidated properties and clean it up. The city was under contract […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Suspended Vincent police cannot be terminated, according to city attorney
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Attorney has ruled that the suspended Vincent Police Officers cannot be terminated. The decision comes after the Vincent City Council approved a resolution to pursue termination of the Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric.
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
wvtm13.com
Alabama cabinet maker to create hundreds of jobs with $17M expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A family-owned Alabama cabinet company plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The state Department of Commerce said Tuesday in a news release that Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.
Birmingham VA breaking ground on new Shoals Clinic
A new Veterans Affairs clinic will more than double the amount of space to treat veterans in Northwest Alabama, and the groundbreaking ceremony is next week.
RELATED PEOPLE
wvtm13.com
Birmingham restaurants deal with supply chain problems, inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham restaurant owners are continuing to feel the pinch of supply chain problems. In the video above, WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph talks with Maria Greguol, owner of La Calle Tacos and Snacks. Greguol said things are slowly improving, but her business is still struggling with the...
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
RMC Board of Directors and Leadership Team Announced Strategic Exploration Process
Anniston, AL – The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) Board of Directors and leadership team announced today that they have launched a strategic exploration process to determine if a potential partner could help sustain and improve local access to high-quality, low-cost care close to home and support the long-term growth of Northeast Alabama.
cahabasun.com
Trussville denies Glendale Farms development
TRUSSVILLE -- The long-discussed Glendale Farms Preserve development in Trussville has been denied. The Trussville City Council on Aug. 9 denied the development by a 3-1 vote. Councilmembers Perry Cook, Jaime Melton Anderson and Ben Short voted against the development. Alan Taylor was the lone yes vote. Lisa Bright recused herself from the vote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bham Now
How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go
Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County's EMT, ambulance shortage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Leaders and emergency responders in Jefferson County, Alabama, are concerned by the local impact of a nationwide EMT and ambulance shortage, which could pose a serious crisis for 911 callers. Officials said that even if there are first responders available, you may have to wait hours for help to arrive. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane investigates the issue in the video above.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham looking at automatic enforcement cameras amid increase in reckless and stunt driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council is exploring new cameras in an effort to curb reckless and stunt driving across the city. Birmingham City Council almost got a bill for automatic traffic enforcement passed by state officials this past legislative session, but it didn’t happen. Now, they revisited topic during this week’s council meeting and with the increase in reckless driving deaths across the city, they think new automated enforcement could help.
‘They just don’t care:’ Neighbors in North Birmingham frustrated over road hazards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors in North Birmingham tell CBS 42 they feel like the city doesn’t care about their road conditions, after large potholes and other road hazards have been marked with cones for months. “We have several streets in this area that either have a hole in them or a soon to be […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
birminghamtimes.com
After Violent Night in Birmingham, 2008 Curfew Law Cited
After a particularly violent night in Birmingham with four homicides in under four hours, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin late Friday reminded residents the city has a 2008 curfew law in place for those under the age of 17. “We will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect...
birminghamtimes.com
After 4 Homicides in Under 4 Hours, Birmingham Mayor Woodfin Issues Statement
After four homicides in under four hours early Friday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin quickly released a statement about the “senseless violence” and again called on residents to do more to promote public safety. “Our police will do everything possible to protect the public and investigate crime. But each...
ABC 33/40 News
County jails in need of corrections officers
In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
police.birminghamal.gov
Media Release 164-Double Homicide Investigation- 20th Place Ensley
The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Cheyanne Maria Wilson, (30), B/F, of Birmingham, Alabama. Reginald Jerome Reynolds, (41), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama. At approximately 10:40 PM, West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 6