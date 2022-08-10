ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office

In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
Mental health workers say they plan to strike

On Monday, more than 2,000 mental health care providers at Kaiser Permanente in California say they will go on strike. The therapists and counselors accuse the company of making patients wait too long to connect to critical mental health care. The strike comes at a time when the pandemic has increased the need for mental health treatment and highlighted long-standing problems with access across the country. NPR's Rhitu Chatterjee has the story.
Judge refuses to dismiss tax fraud charges for Trump organization, former CFO

At the end of a week of mounting legal problems for former President Donald Trump, here's one more. We learned today that Trump's family business will go on trial on multiple felony counts - that's in October in New York. NPR's Ilya Marritz was in court today for a pretrial hearing in the Manhattan district attorney's case against the Trump Organization. Hey there, Ilya.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

