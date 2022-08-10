Read full article on original website
Meet the teenager who helped push Florida toward cleaner energy
MELBOURNE, Fla. — For most of his 15 years, Levi Draheim led a beachy life on a barrier island on Florida's east coast, swimming, surfing and sailing in the nearshore waves. He dreamed of someday becoming a marine biologist. But Levi's world is changing. Warming temperatures led to widespread...
Will Trump's endorsements be a boost to candidates come fall?
Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump have won key primaries for governor and the U.S. Senate so far this year. But in some instances, those candidates may turn out to fare worse in the general elections in November and hamper GOP hopes for a big sweep in the midterms. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
Feds agree to honor Connecticut pardons, stop deportations
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal officials have agreed to recognize Connecticut pardons as legally valid again and stop deporting people who have been pardoned for their crimes by a state board, reversing a hard-line stance taken by the Trump administration, authorities announced Friday. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said...
Congress passes expanded health care benefits in sweeping bill
Congress on Friday passed Democrats’ major bill aiming to reduce inflation that will in part lower health care costs for those enrolled through the Affordable Care Act and Medicare. But as lawmakers in Connecticut praised the federal relief, they’re also raising concerns about proposed rate hikes that could affect plans for thousands of people in the state.
With Congress set to pass massive climate and health care bill, Conn. officials look to local impacts
The House is expected to vote on the massive climate and health care bill passed by the Senate as soon as Friday. In Hartford on Thursday, state officials touted the bill’s possible effects for health care consumers. Deidre Gifford, the state’s commissioner of the Department of Social Services, said...
The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office
In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
Encore: Rising temperatures could threaten Georgia peaches
Georgia is known as the Peach State but warming winters means fewer chill hours needed for fruit. Growers and horticulturists are now experimenting with new varieties.
Mental health workers say they plan to strike
On Monday, more than 2,000 mental health care providers at Kaiser Permanente in California say they will go on strike. The therapists and counselors accuse the company of making patients wait too long to connect to critical mental health care. The strike comes at a time when the pandemic has increased the need for mental health treatment and highlighted long-standing problems with access across the country. NPR's Rhitu Chatterjee has the story.
Justice Department asks a federal court to unseal warrant used to search Mar-A-Lago
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Department of Justice has asked a federal court in Florida to unseal the search warrant served at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence three days ago, as well as a property receipt for what was taken. Garland made remarks Thursday afternoon at a press...
Judge refuses to dismiss tax fraud charges for Trump organization, former CFO
At the end of a week of mounting legal problems for former President Donald Trump, here's one more. We learned today that Trump's family business will go on trial on multiple felony counts - that's in October in New York. NPR's Ilya Marritz was in court today for a pretrial hearing in the Manhattan district attorney's case against the Trump Organization. Hey there, Ilya.
Weighing the pros and cons of Beto O'Rourke dropping an f-bomb on a heckler
Beto O'Rourke turned some heads at a campaign rally Wednesday when he called one audience member a motherf*****." And while the former U.S. Representative received cheers from the crowd, political experts say he went too far. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate was speaking to a crowd in North Texas about the...
Dozens of CT households have had EBT benefits stolen since May. Here’s how to protect yourself.
Government food assistance has recently been the target of scams across Connecticut. The state's first reported case of card skimming — tampering with a card reader to rig it to steal customers’ EBT food benefits card information -- was back in May, according to the Department of Social Services. Since then, around 30 cases have been reported to the state.
