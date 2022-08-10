ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville felon sentenced to 10 years after tossing guns and eating drugs while fleeing police

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMx3p_0hCONByu00
(YinYang/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S Department of Justice has sentenced Jacksonville resident Vershaun Lamar Puzie to 10 years in federal prison for two counts of tossing away guns and eating drugs while fleeing from police on foot.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard sentenced 34-year-old Vershaun Lamar Puzie to two counts of possessing a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime. The court also ordered Puzie to forfeit a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, which he used during one of the offenses. Puzie pleaded guilty on April 28, 2022.

According to court documents, on Jan. 1, 2019, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office encountered Puzie in the area of 31st Street and Silver Street, after Puzie jumped out of a car during a traffic stop.

Puzie then fled on foot and ingested an item while running.

A JSO officer who was chasing Puzie tased him and took him into custody on the ground, at which point Puzie was still chewing the item he had ingested.

Officers commanded Puzie to spit out the item, which contained rocks of crack cocaine mixed with other material. Upon tracing Puzie’s flight path, officers located a torn baggie with drug residue and a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol, in plain view, that Puzie had tossed over a fence.

On July 16, 2020, JSO officers were dispatched to the Hometown Inn & Suites located on Mustang Road. An officer arriving on the scene observed Puzie in the parking lot. Puzie began to walk quickly into the Hometown Inn & Suites.

The officer pursued Puzie on foot into the hotel lobby and then up an interior stairwell of the hotel while commanding Puzie to stop.

While going up the stairs, the officer heard a thud as Puzie discarded a Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber pistol and cell phone on the stairs. Puzie ran across the hotel and down another stairwell and outside, where he was taken into custody by the officer.

A second officer recovered the pistol from the stairwell. While fleeing, Puzie again ingested a quantity of cocaine base that he had intended to sell. Puzie entered a state of excited delirium as a result of ingesting the drugs and was transported to a hospital.

Puzie admitted that he had possessed both pistols to protect himself while he possessed crack cocaine with the intention of selling the drugs.

This case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officers responded to the hospital...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report

A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drugs#Police#Convicted Felon#Vershaun Lamar#Jso#Smith Wesson 40#The Hometown Inn Suites#Hometow
First Coast News

JSO searching for driver allegedly involved in deadly Lincoln Villas area hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Lincoln Villas area. Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian before driving away from the scene without trying to help the victim. The crash happened in the area of New Kings Road and Redpoll Avenue. The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to officials.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Palatka man arrested after police raid

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Putnam County has been arrested for trafficking meth and gun-related charges after sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Palatka. Casey Howe, 48, was arrested at the home on Silver Lake Drive. . During the search, deputies found two handguns and a bag with...
PALATKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News4Jax.com

13 teens shot and killed in Jacksonville so far this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thirteen people between ages 15-to-19 were shot and killed so far in 2022, and many of the cases have not been solved. In light of this, a local mother, who still grieves the murder of her son killed over a decade ago, spoke to News4JAX. Her son’s death inspired her to create a wall to honor others shot and killed in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Woman dies in Northwest Jacksonville from hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic and homicide unit confirmed that a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street. The hit-and-run happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The woman was attempting to cross at 7800 New Kings Road...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
107K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy