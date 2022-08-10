ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

III%
3d ago

Dear Republican Hoxha, Congratulations on Your Win! I've read You've studied American History so You're versed In Our Constitution! Please Remember We The People's Rights Under it as You Serve! May God Bless And Keep You! Connecticut needs a change of the old guard desperately! I'm sure a Majority of Us are concerned with bringing Our State back to God, Family, Country, Constitution And Our Children First!🙏👨‍👩‍👦‍👦🇺🇸📃👶❤️🕊

Reply
2
Related
themonroesun.com

Monroe voters’ choices reflect primary results in Connecticut

MONROE, CT — Monroe’s voters’ choices mirrored that of their counterparts throughout the state of Connecticut during Tuesday’s party primaries. Town Republicans chose Leora R. Levy, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to challenge Democratic Party incumbent, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal this November. Levy...
MONROE, CT
Register Citizen

Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT

An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
CONNECTICUT STATE
onlyinbridgeport.com

Bridgeport Is Connecticut’s King Of Absentee Ballot Voters

Bridgeport is king of the hill in Connecticut among absentee ballot voters. It’s not even close, a trend that has soared the past decade as a measure of overall Democratic voters in the city. Bridgeport, Connecticut’s most populous city, also features the most registered Democrats in the state, roughly...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
State
Virginia State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
NewsTimes

By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
SOUTHBURY, CT
FiveThirtyEight

What Happened On Aug. 9

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to Tuesday’s primary elections in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin and considers what the results of the special election in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District could mean for other special elections this year. They also discuss the trend of Republican primary challengers defeating incumbents this cycle.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Election State#Republicans
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC Connecticut

How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?

In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Connecticut's $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Program for Essential Workers

The State of Connecticut on Thursday officially launched the application process for the "Hero Pay" program, which is expected to provide up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what you should know about the...
dallasexpress.com

Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Sandy Hook Parents

After a judge found Alex Jones, founder of InfoWars, liable in the defamation suit brought against him by the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim, an Austin jury decided the damages in the case amount to $49.2 million. Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, the parents of Jesse Lewis,...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy