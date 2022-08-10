Read full article on original website
III%
3d ago
Dear Republican Hoxha, Congratulations on Your Win! I've read You've studied American History so You're versed In Our Constitution! Please Remember We The People's Rights Under it as You Serve! May God Bless And Keep You! Connecticut needs a change of the old guard desperately! I'm sure a Majority of Us are concerned with bringing Our State back to God, Family, Country, Constitution And Our Children First!🙏👨👩👦👦🇺🇸📃👶❤️🕊
Reply
2
Related
themonroesun.com
Monroe voters’ choices reflect primary results in Connecticut
MONROE, CT — Monroe’s voters’ choices mirrored that of their counterparts throughout the state of Connecticut during Tuesday’s party primaries. Town Republicans chose Leora R. Levy, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to challenge Democratic Party incumbent, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal this November. Levy...
Register Citizen
Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT
An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
onlyinbridgeport.com
Bridgeport Is Connecticut’s King Of Absentee Ballot Voters
Bridgeport is king of the hill in Connecticut among absentee ballot voters. It’s not even close, a trend that has soared the past decade as a measure of overall Democratic voters in the city. Bridgeport, Connecticut’s most populous city, also features the most registered Democrats in the state, roughly...
Lamont goes on offense, setting stage for fiesty governor's race rematch
HARTFORD, Conn. — With Connecticut's primary election in the rearview mirror, candidates are shifting their focus to the general election, which is just 90 days away. The race for governor is heating up with a 2018 rematch of Ned Lamont vs. Bob Stefanowski. Over the next three months, these...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Democrat primary winner for treasurer makes state history, with chance to make US history
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Erick Russell is officially the Democrat candidate for Connecticut state treasurer, and he's on track to face Republican Harry Arora in November's general election. If Russell wins, history will be made. "If elected, I will be the first openly gay, black elected statewide official in...
Vote 2022: After stunning primary upset, Democrats take aim at Trump-backed Levy
Leora Levy won Tuesday’s GOP primary by 11 points over Themis Klarides, a social moderate who was the party favorite. The former president endorsed Levy just five days before the primary.
NewsTimes
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
FiveThirtyEight
What Happened On Aug. 9
In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to Tuesday’s primary elections in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin and considers what the results of the special election in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District could mean for other special elections this year. They also discuss the trend of Republican primary challengers defeating incumbents this cycle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
darientimes.com
Connecticut primary election: Five takeaways after a whirlwind Tuesday night
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The stage for the Nov. 8 general election is now set following Tuesday night’s primaries that saw Democrats support their endorsed candidates and Republicans lean further to the right than some political observers expected. The next three months...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont says Trump will be ‘front and center’ on the ballot in November
Dan Haar, Columnist and Associate Editor at Hearst Connecticut Media, talks about the winners in CT's primary. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. plans to discuss who and what is on the ballot this fall. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Lamont Administration spoke about who and what is on the ballot in November...
clearpublicist.com
Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme
A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents have applied for new Premium Pay Program
HARTFORD, Conn. — As of Friday afternoon, 64,000 people in Connecticut have registered for the state's "Premium Pay" program. The program offers essential workers payments of up to $1,000. Though it won't be clear exactly how much people will receive until after the Oct. 1 deadline. In the midst...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
CT State Troopers Submit Lackluster Photo for National Cruiser Contest
The American Association of State Troopers is in the midst of the annual Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest. When all the votes are in, the top 13 finishers will appear in next year's calendar. The voting runs through August 25 at state-troopers.org. This is Connecticut's photo below. As a stand-alone photo,...
NBC Connecticut
CT to Receive $41 Million in Federal Funds for Projects in New Britain, Plainville, Waterbury, Stamford
U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, including nearly $41.6 million for Connecticut. The funding will pave the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. In Connecticut, $23 million will go to Waterbury, $16.3 million...
NBC Connecticut
How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?
In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
Bristol Press
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
sheltonherald.com
CT woman pleads guilty to creating false COVID-19 vaccine records, some for state employees
NEW HAVEN — A Waterbury woman pleaded guilty Friday to creating fake COVID-19 vaccine records for more than a dozen people, including some state employees, according to federal prosecutors. Zaya Powell, 25, of Waterbury, faces up to five years in prison. She waived her right to be indicted and...
NBC Connecticut
What to Know About Connecticut's $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Program for Essential Workers
The State of Connecticut on Thursday officially launched the application process for the "Hero Pay" program, which is expected to provide up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what you should know about the...
dallasexpress.com
Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Sandy Hook Parents
After a judge found Alex Jones, founder of InfoWars, liable in the defamation suit brought against him by the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim, an Austin jury decided the damages in the case amount to $49.2 million. Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, the parents of Jesse Lewis,...
Comments / 1