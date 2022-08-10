Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County authorities recover deceased individual from the Rivanna River
Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a suspected body in the Rivanna River between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge Saturday morning. Crews discovered a deceased individual along the bank. The body was removed from the river and is being transported to the...
cbs19news
Police say body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
WHSV
Officials respond to massive overnight fire in Woodstock
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, first responders from Woodstock and neighboring towns responded to a call of a structure fire on West Locust Street in Woodstock around 9:53 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
NBC12
RAW: People run from the scene where car crashed into Va. pub
Audit: Virginia failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock
The Office of the Inspector General report was critical of how the state transportation, police and emergency management agencies performed during the severe snowstorm that began Jan. 3.
livingstonenterprise.net
Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub
Authorities in northern Virginia say more than a dozen people were injured -- four of them critically -- after a vehicle crashed into a pub and restaurant.
1061thecorner.com
Major Crozet house fire
Albemarle County, VA- At Approx. 5:28pm on Thursday August 11, 2022 career and volunteer units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive in Crozet for a reported fire in a structure. The first apparatus arrived on scene 6 minutes after dispatch. While in route the incoming units observed a large column of smoke in the area, indicative of a fire. When they arrived on scene, they observed fire coming from the residence.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 15-19
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and...
royalexaminer.com
A view from a bench on Main Street: Sue Laurence, White Picket Fence
On Saturday morning, our publisher Mike McCool joined White Picket Fence proprietor Sue Laurence on a bench in front of White Picket Fence, on the 400 block of Main Street in Front Royal, and discussed all the events going on in Front Royal this fall, from Octoberfest, Festival of Leaves and Zombie Walk to name a few – all happening in Front Royal.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Old Trail Drive
Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive in Crozet for a reported fire in a structure at 5:28 p.m. Thursday. The first apparatus arrived on scene six minutes after dispatch. While in route the incoming units observed a large column of smoke in the area, indicative of a fire. When they arrived on scene, they observed fire coming from the residence.
South Carolina child taken from home found in Virginia; mother arrested
LANCASTER, S.C. — South Carolina authorities say a child taken from her home by a mother who was prohibited from having contact has been found two states away - and the mother is under arrest. After announcing that 3-year-old Zoya Meredith had been found overnight in a Saturday update,...
NBC12
'I fell to my knees': Witness describes moment car crashes into Va. pub
royalexaminer.com
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 Northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, VA., during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first period is for preparation work, and the second is for pavement work.
Augusta Free Press
State police asking for help after two ATMs destroyed in Southwest Virginia
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field office is seeking the public’s help with identifying the individuals responsible for destroying bank ATMs in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. The first incident occurred at 1 a.m. on July 30. The ATM in the drive-thru lane of the...
WHSV
Crews respond to Stanley garage fire, total loss
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a garage Wednesday afternoon at 3:50 p.m. The garage, owned by Ricky and Cam Lucas, was located at 406 Hawksbill Park Road, about three miles East of Stanley.
1061thecorner.com
Two men charged in Greene County murder
On Wednesday 8/10/2022 the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the Ruckersville area reporting a shooting incident. Upon deputies’ arrival it was determined that Dwight W. Roach age 54 of Ruckersville died from a single gunshot wound. Greene County Investigations Unit arrived and determined that Mr. Roach was a victim of homicide. As the investigation unfolded two individuals were arrested.
NBC 29 News
Hunter Wyant Insurance held 2022 ‘Stuff the Bus’ event
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A ‘Stuff the Bus’ event was held at the Walmart in Ruckersville. The Hunter Wyant Insurance team is donated backpacks filled with school supplies for those that got a quote with them. “We were collecting backpacks for local schools in Charlottesville and the...
NBC 29 News
GCSO: 2 charged with murder in connection with Ruckersville shooting
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two people are charged in connection with a homicide investigation. GCSO announced Thursday, August 11, that it had received a 911 call from the Ruckersville area yesterday. Responding deputies reportedly found 54-year-old Dwight W. Roach dead from a single gunshot wound.
Two homicide suspects arrested, one found in possession of drugs, firearms in Greene County
Greene County Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting murder of a man in Ruckersville earlier this week. One suspect was also allegedly found in possession of multiple illegal substances.
Augusta Free Press
Neighbor sets up GoFundMe to help Crozet family that lost everything in townhouse fire
An Albemarle County family lost everything in a Thursday afternoon fire. A neighbor has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family start over. “We live in Old Trail in Crozet, and they live on Old Trail Drive. We wanted to have a way to give them donations, money, support, etc., but without them having to set anything up or cause any other stress or worries by asking them for their immediate needs,” said Laura Mesher, who set up the GoFundMe campaign for the Davenport family – mother Denise and her two children.
