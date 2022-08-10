Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco parents fume over encampment blocking sidewalk near school
SAN FRANCISCO - Parents at a Mission District-based public elementary school are expressing growing frustration over a homeless encampment, blocking the sidewalk nearby. "It’s not safe for children to have to walk around cars and oncoming traffic," said parent Danielle Swaney. Classes are scheduled to begin at Marshall Elementary...
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
Contra Costa Herald
Governor Newsom announces Water Supply Strategy for a hotter, drier California in Antioch on Thursday
Outlines actions needed now to invest in new sources, transform water management. Without action, state officials believe California’s water supply could diminish by up to 10% by 2040. Introduces former L.A. Mayor Villaraigosa as state’s new infrastructure czar. ANTIOCH – Hotter and drier weather conditions could reduce California’s...
SFist
Bottom of the Hill Owner Launches Petition to Oppose Protected Bike Lane Quick-Build Project on 17th Street
A proposal by the SFMTA to do a bike lane "quick-build" project to create a protected lane for cyclists coming down 17th Street between the Mission and Dogpatch/Mission Bay has raised the hackles of the owners of music venues Bottom of the Hill and Thee Parkside. "Hey bike safety and...
We now have the backstory on the Bay Area dog found in a 'small German village'
The dog’s name is Benny – and believe it or not, he’s “a special breed of German dog,” per an update posted to Facebook by Gilroy Police Foundation Vice President Linda Wieck.
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens
ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made. As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
Residents report 2nd water leak, presumed theft at luxury SF apartments
The latest water leak at 33 Tehama prompted the evacuation of construction workers who were fixing the building and residents who were picking up belongings.
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County housed more people in first half of 2022, homeless crisis continues to grow
A new report released this week says Santa Clara County increased the number of people housed by 20% from January to June of this year. But despite those improvements, advocates say the homelessness crisis still continues to grow.
NBC Bay Area
Mask Mandate Debate: Bay Area Schools Decide Whether or Not to Bring Back Masks
As students around the Bay head back to school, every district has an extra decision to make about whether or not to make masks mandatory in class. Students in both the Franklin McKinley and Alum Rock school districts in San Jose will begin the year with masks, giving some parents a sense of relief.
AG Bonta backs Livermore in fight over downtown affordable housing
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday filed an amicus brief in a lawsuit filed by the group Save Livermore Downtown against the city of Livermore, supporting the city’s request for dismissal, or expedited review, of an appeal challenging the city’s approval of Eden Housing’s 130-unit, downtown affordable housing project. The […]
sfstandard.com
SF Luxury Tower Floods for 2nd Time in 3 Months. And Residents Don’t Know When They Can Move Back In
Residents of a luxury apartment tower are worried that their property will be damaged beyond repair after it flooded for a second time. SoMa’s 33 Tehama first flooded back in early June, forcing all residents to be temporarily relocated. Due to projected repairs to elevator shafts, the earliest residents may be able to move back is late 2022 to early 2023.
Nearly 21,000 fish die in 'catastrophic failure' at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — A 'catastrophic failure' at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture has resulted in the loss of nearly 21,000 fish. According to UC Davis, the loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure. The university says they are committed to making changes to the facility to ensure something similar doesn't happen again.
getnews.info
Arya Steakhouse Opens New Location In Palo Alto, CA
Arya Steakhouse has a new address in Palo Alto, CA., to serve their authentic Persian cuisine to a broader audience. Arya Steakhouse, the place to enjoy the most authentic Persian cuisine and fine steaks, has announced its new location. They are opening a new location in Palo Alto, CA. Arya was founded by the husband and wife team of Executive Chef Mike Hashemi and Fera Hashemi.
vallejosun.com
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
SFUSD votes to officially recognize Eid district wide
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Board of Education voted this week to acknowledge two Muslim holidays, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, as official school holidays.The resolution was introduced by Commissioner Matt Alexander, and on Tuesday, the Board overwhelmingly voted in favor of it. Commissioners Kevine Boggess, Jenny Lam, Matt Alexander and Lisa Weissman-Ward voted in favor, and Commissioner Ann Hsu was the only no vote for the resolution.This process began in 2021 when Sara Ouchene, a 17-year-old student from Raoul Wallenberg High School, and her peers started a petition to have Eid recognized as school holidays in the San...
California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses
Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
SFist
High-End Butcher Golden Gate Meat Co. Is Closing Its Ferry Building Shop After 20 Years
One of the OG tenants at the revamped Ferry Building two decades ago, Golden Gate Meat Co., is, like some other longtime tenants in recent years, giving up its spot in the complex. The company, which is primarily a wholesale business based in Richmond and Santa Rosa, has declined to...
Are San Francisco's NIMBYs Finally Getting Their Comeuppance?
San Francisco's homegrown hostility to new development has made it the epicenter of California's housing crisis. It will now become a testing ground for a newly empowered state government's ability to force liberalizing reforms on a city that repeatedly refuses to build. On Tuesday, the state's Department of Housing and...
diablomag.com
Joi of Cooking: Concord’s Spicy Joi
Lao cuisine has been around for decades in the East Bay—just not for the typical diner. “When Laotians came to California, they would open Thai restaurants that catered more to American tastes,” says Joi Simmaly, founder of Spicy Joi in Concord. “They’d be eating the good Lao stuff in the back; they just weren’t sharing it in the front. We’re trying to reverse that.”
