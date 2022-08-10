Read full article on original website
Related
Thursday forecast: Heat advisory in place
Look for another round of hot temperatures around SoCal as high pressure remains in control Thursday. A heat advisory remains in place for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Saturday at 8 p.m. Conditions are expected to remain dry Thursday but thunderstorms could return to the region over the weekend.
KESQ
Wednesday: Brief break in the humidity
Plenty of sunshine across the Coachella Valley today with the clouds and storms staying to the east. A Flood Watch remains in effect for San Bernardino County until midnight. A Heat Advisory will take effect for the Inland Empire beginning at noon on Thursday. Moisture will begin to move back...
Climate change doubles likelihood of ‘megastorms,’ extreme flooding in California: study
With every degree that the Earth gets warmer, the likelihood for a “megastorm” increases, too, the study found.
KESQ
Road closures due to flooding
CA-177 past Desert Center is closed due to flooding caused by down pour as monsoonal storms hit the Coachella Valley early Saturday morning. As of right now there is no update on when the road will re-open. CHP is advising those traveling to avoid if possible. Stay with News Channel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Study Hints at Potential ‘Megaflood' in California's Future
At a time of record heat and a severe drought it may seem strange to hear a report that says that flooding is California's biggest threat in the future. A study by Sciences Advances says that climate change has already doubled the chances of a megaflood happening in the next four decades.
actionnews5.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brush fire spawns ‘firenado,’ ‘smokenado’
GORMAN, Calif. (CNN) - Hot, dry and windy conditions combined at the site of an already challenging brush fire to reveal two intense and rare fire phenomena. A serious situation turned surreal in Southern California when firefighters witnessed a “firenado” and a “smokenado” spawned from the same brush fire.
More Mojitos, Less Mosquitoes: How To Rid Your Home Of The Pesky Biters
The insects are more than just a buzzing annoyance that’s prevalent in our region. They transmit harmful diseases, so it’s important to snuff them out ASAP.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
California Confirms an EIA Case
California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
IN THIS ARTICLE
daytrippen.com
Best Places for Whale Watching From Shore in Southern California
Southern California offers numerous spots where you can go whale watching from shore. You will not get as close as a whale-watching, but you don’t need to worry about getting seasick. Bring some binoculars for the best view, although you can view whales with the naked eye. December through...
spectrumnews1.com
Lane closures planned Thursday evening on I-15 south of Corona
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Water Negotiations Continue for Southern California Water Districts Amid Drought
The drought continues to grip the west with no signs of letting up. One of the hardest hit places is the Colorado River, which serves about 40 million people, including right here in the Coachella Valley. But action is being taken. “We’re here to highlight with renewed sense of urgency,”...
9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day Trip
Joshua Tree National Park in southeastern California is roughly the size of Rhode Island and encompasses 800,000 acres. This national park is a great place to spend a day of your vacation exploring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards
If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
As home sales inventory increases, have rents started falling?
Earlier this year, we did a deep dive on rent prices in Palm Springs and elsewhere in the Coachella Valley. At the time, data showed average monthly rent in the city had doubled in the past seven years and crossed the $2,000 mark for the first time at the start of 2022.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
News of Record: August 11, 2022
The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 1 to 7. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.) • Aug. 1 — Public service assist. Maranatha Dr. • Aug. 2 — Traffic crash, no...
Gov. Newsom announces water supply strategy to combat drought
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a water supply strategy to respond to “hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change” in a news conference in the East Bay Thursday morning. “… [T]he science and the data lead us now to understand that we will lose 10% of our water supply by […]
mynewsla.com
Two More Victims Identified in Deadly LA Crash in Windsor Hills
The names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection have been revealed by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble. Friends and family of Noble gathered at a...
mynewsla.com
Family Plans Vigil at Site of Deadly LA Crash in Windsor Hills
The family of a woman who was killed and burned beyond recognition in last week’s horrific crash in Windsor Hills that also left five other people dead will hold a candlelight vigil at the site Thursday evening. Relatives of Nathesia Lewis, 43, plan to gather at La Brea and...
Comments / 1