KTLA

Thursday forecast: Heat advisory in place

Look for another round of hot temperatures around SoCal as high pressure remains in control Thursday. A heat advisory remains in place for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Saturday at 8 p.m. Conditions are expected to remain dry Thursday but thunderstorms could return to the region over the weekend.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Wednesday: Brief break in the humidity

Plenty of sunshine across the Coachella Valley today with the clouds and storms staying to the east. A Flood Watch remains in effect for San Bernardino County until midnight. A Heat Advisory will take effect for the Inland Empire beginning at noon on Thursday. Moisture will begin to move back...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ

Road closures due to flooding

CA-177 past Desert Center is closed due to flooding caused by down pour as monsoonal storms hit the Coachella Valley early Saturday morning. As of right now there is no update on when the road will re-open. CHP is advising those traveling to avoid if possible. Stay with News Channel...
PALM DESERT, CA
State
Arizona State
NBC San Diego

Study Hints at Potential ‘Megaflood' in California's Future

At a time of record heat and a severe drought it may seem strange to hear a report that says that flooding is California's biggest threat in the future. A study by Sciences Advances says that climate change has already doubled the chances of a megaflood happening in the next four decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnews5.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brush fire spawns ‘firenado,’ ‘smokenado’

GORMAN, Calif. (CNN) - Hot, dry and windy conditions combined at the site of an already challenging brush fire to reveal two intense and rare fire phenomena. A serious situation turned surreal in Southern California when firefighters witnessed a “firenado” and a “smokenado” spawned from the same brush fire.
ENVIRONMENT
practicalhorsemanmag.com

California Confirms an EIA Case

California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
CALIFORNIA STATE
daytrippen.com

Best Places for Whale Watching From Shore in Southern California

Southern California offers numerous spots where you can go whale watching from shore. You will not get as close as a whale-watching, but you don’t need to worry about getting seasick. Bring some binoculars for the best view, although you can view whales with the naked eye. December through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Lane closures planned Thursday evening on I-15 south of Corona

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15...
CORONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards

If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

As home sales inventory increases, have rents started falling?

Earlier this year, we did a deep dive on rent prices in Palm Springs and elsewhere in the Coachella Valley. At the time, data showed average monthly rent in the city had doubled in the past seven years and crossed the $2,000 mark for the first time at the start of 2022.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

News of Record: August 11, 2022

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 1 to 7. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.) • Aug. 1 — Public service assist. Maranatha Dr. • Aug. 2 — Traffic crash, no...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom announces water supply strategy to combat drought

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a water supply strategy to respond to “hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change” in a news conference in the East Bay Thursday morning. “… [T]he science and the data lead us now to understand that we will lose 10% of our water supply by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

