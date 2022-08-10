Read full article on original website
publicradioeast.org
Juniper Road Fire remains 25% contained
Officials say the rainfall accumulation on Friday helped extinguishing the Juniper Road Fire in Pender County, but may temporarily impede use of equipment on fire lines. The wildfire has burned more than 1,200 acres on Holly Shelter Game Lands and remains 25% contained. No structures are threatened at this time, but the N.C. Forest Service warned that hazardous road conditions due to smoke and low cloud cover could be a factor during the evening and overnight hours. A temporary flight restriction is in effect within a 5-mile area of the fire, which was caused by a lightning strike earlier this week.
publicradioeast.org
$18 million intermodal facility coming to Port of Wilmington
North Carolina will receive more than $60 million to support six projects across the state. The funding, from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, awarded $18 million dollars to the North Carolina Ports Authority for a new intermodal facility. According to a news release, the funding will be used to construct a state-of-the-art area for loading and discharging containers on and off the rail at the Port of Wilmington. NCDOT along with Elizabeth City, Wake Forest, and Winston-Salem also received funding for projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, and rail.
