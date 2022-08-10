Officials say the rainfall accumulation on Friday helped extinguishing the Juniper Road Fire in Pender County, but may temporarily impede use of equipment on fire lines. The wildfire has burned more than 1,200 acres on Holly Shelter Game Lands and remains 25% contained. No structures are threatened at this time, but the N.C. Forest Service warned that hazardous road conditions due to smoke and low cloud cover could be a factor during the evening and overnight hours. A temporary flight restriction is in effect within a 5-mile area of the fire, which was caused by a lightning strike earlier this week.

PENDER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO