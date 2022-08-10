Read full article on original website
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
WSET
Housing Authority site down, Roanoke prepares for high volume of Section 8 applicants
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working with multiple vendors to ensure the opening of the Housing Choice Voucher, Section 8, waitlist will not be pushed back despite RRHA’s website being down. The cause of the website crashing is unknown but...
wfxrtv.com
Rush Homes breaks ground for disability-friendly, affordable housing in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Disabled residents in Lynchburg having trouble finding an affordable place to stay could soon receive help in the form of a new housing facility. Rush Homes hosted a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Aug. 11 for its new, disability-friendly, affordable housing facility. The executive director of...
WDBJ7.com
ALCOVA Mortgage Company donates $20,000 in school supplies to Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools received $20,000 in school supply donations on Friday. ALCOVA Mortgage Company in Roanoke raised the money in partnership with downtown businesses. Employees spent Friday packing the school bus parked in the middle of Market Square. ALCOVA filled the bus full of pencils,...
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham First eyes Main Street grant
The River District Association brings new business to Danville through the Dream Launch program — which awards selected entrepreneurs a grant to start or expand a business. It's seen as a way to populate the many storefronts in River City and return vitality to the downtown area. The Danville-Pittsylvania...
Danville Police Department settles into new facility
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Danville Police Department has been settling into its new headquarters that they moved into at the end of July. Chief Deputy Lt. Col. Dean Hairston says the new facility will run around $19 million when it’s all finished. In addition to his full-time position, Hariston also serves as the project […]
The town of Vinton will continue with celebrations in spite of two major setbacks
The town of Vinton is taking the attitude that "The show must go on" even though there have been two major setbacks. There has been a fire on a prominent corner and a restaurant that abruptly closed but WFIR’s Ian Price reports that the plan is to carry on with festivities that have already been scheduled.
chathamstartribune.com
A study of Schoolfield's past earns national award
Historian Ina Dixon's fascination with Schoolfield is bound up in Danville's rise and fall as an tobacco and textile powerhouse, a recent resurgence of Confederate sympathies and the role white supremacy played for the founders of the iconic Dan River Mills, who created the village exclusively for their white workers in the early 1900s.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: What’s a CSA?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Wouldn’t it be great if you could get fresh, in-season produce from your local farm every single week? And you don’t even have to step into a busy grocery store? And sometimes you even get to try new fruits and vegetables you’ve never had before? Well, yes, you can actually do this.
wfxrtv.com
Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
WDBJ7.com
Caesars Danville casino officially breaks ground
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville is celebrating the progress of the new Caesars Casino. The groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning was filled with excitement from Caesars officials, city council members, first responders and other community stakeholders. The mayor of Danville was one of the first to speak at the ceremony. “Danville...
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
WDBJ7.com
School supply drive “Park It on the Market” Friday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ALCOVA Mortgage, in partnership with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. and Roanoke City Public Schools, will be hosting a school supply drive on Roanoke’s Historic City Market Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10:00am-4:00pm. The event dubbed “Park It on the Market” has a goal of filling an...
WDBJ7.com
Farmers face economic turmoil following the pandemic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The pandemic, rising gas prices, and supply chain demand have all affected many local vendors. National Famers market week is an opportunity to show how much value vendors bring to our hometowns. Four years ago, a Roanoke City resident quit film to become a farmer. Cam...
wfxrtv.com
‘Downtown Sidewalk Sale’ returning to Roanoke for end-of-season savings
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Do you love to shop ’til you drop? If you answered yes, you’re in luck! The annual “Downtown Sidewalk Sale” is returning to Roanoke for a day filled with savings and sales. According to Downtown Roanoke, Inc., the “Downtown Sidewalk Sale”...
WDBJ7.com
7@four celebrates National Farmers Market Week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@four speaks with Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) about their flagship farmers market, Grandin Village Farmers Market, scheduled this Saturday. The Grandin Village market is hosting a National Farmers Market Week Celebration, complete with live music cocktails by Lucky restaurant bartenders, a kids activity table, and...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County School Board approves return of hybrid transportation/nutrition associate position
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Like many school systems, Roanoke County Public Schools has positions it is trying to fill, especially when it comes to transportation and nutrition. “As you’re aware, we have struggled and we continue to struggle to fill our open positions for bus drivers, bus aides and...
WDBJ7.com
Number of homeless students expected to grow
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In just a few days the first bell will ring for Roanoke City Public Schools students. But the work for Malora Horn, head of the department that helps students experiencing homelessness, hasn’t stopped. “Our main role is to make sure the students are afforded their educational...
WDBJ7.com
Institute for Advanced Learning and Research receives $330,000 AmeriCorps grant
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville is holding open interviews for its AmeriCorps program. Dan River Year AmeriCorps was one of only five in the state to receive a grant. AmeriCorps awarded a $330,000 grant to the institute’s Dan River Year AmeriCorps program....
WDBJ7.com
Wasena Bridge Replacement Project expected to begin in spring 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wasena Bridge Replacement Project was expected to begin in spring 2022, but the city of Roanoke has run into some challenges that have pushed back the expected start date. ”The main concern is to complete the agreement process with Norfolk Southern,” said Josephus Johnson-Koroma, a...
