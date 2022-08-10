ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham First eyes Main Street grant

The River District Association brings new business to Danville through the Dream Launch program — which awards selected entrepreneurs a grant to start or expand a business. It's seen as a way to populate the many storefronts in River City and return vitality to the downtown area. The Danville-Pittsylvania...
CHATHAM, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison Heights, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Lynchburg, VA
Government
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Real Estate
Lynchburg, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
WFXR

Danville Police Department settles into new facility

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Danville Police Department has been settling into its new headquarters that they moved into at the end of July. Chief Deputy Lt. Col. Dean Hairston says the new facility will run around $19 million when it’s all finished. In addition to his full-time position, Hariston also serves as the project […]
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

A study of Schoolfield's past earns national award

Historian Ina Dixon's fascination with Schoolfield is bound up in Danville's rise and fall as an tobacco and textile powerhouse, a recent resurgence of Confederate sympathies and the role white supremacy played for the founders of the iconic Dan River Mills, who created the village exclusively for their white workers in the early 1900s.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: What’s a CSA?

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Wouldn’t it be great if you could get fresh, in-season produce from your local farm every single week? And you don’t even have to step into a busy grocery store? And sometimes you even get to try new fruits and vegetables you’ve never had before? Well, yes, you can actually do this.
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Low Income Housing#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Florida Avenue#Rush Homes#Florida Terrace#Enterprise Holdings
wfxrtv.com

Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
ROANOKE, VA
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit

The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Caesars Danville casino officially breaks ground

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville is celebrating the progress of the new Caesars Casino. The groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning was filled with excitement from Caesars officials, city council members, first responders and other community stakeholders. The mayor of Danville was one of the first to speak at the ceremony. “Danville...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WDBJ7.com

School supply drive “Park It on the Market” Friday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ALCOVA Mortgage, in partnership with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. and Roanoke City Public Schools, will be hosting a school supply drive on Roanoke’s Historic City Market Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10:00am-4:00pm. The event dubbed “Park It on the Market” has a goal of filling an...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Farmers face economic turmoil following the pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The pandemic, rising gas prices, and supply chain demand have all affected many local vendors. National Famers market week is an opportunity to show how much value vendors bring to our hometowns. Four years ago, a Roanoke City resident quit film to become a farmer. Cam...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four celebrates National Farmers Market Week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@four speaks with Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) about their flagship farmers market, Grandin Village Farmers Market, scheduled this Saturday. The Grandin Village market is hosting a National Farmers Market Week Celebration, complete with live music cocktails by Lucky restaurant bartenders, a kids activity table, and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Number of homeless students expected to grow

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In just a few days the first bell will ring for Roanoke City Public Schools students. But the work for Malora Horn, head of the department that helps students experiencing homelessness, hasn’t stopped. “Our main role is to make sure the students are afforded their educational...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wasena Bridge Replacement Project expected to begin in spring 2023

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wasena Bridge Replacement Project was expected to begin in spring 2022, but the city of Roanoke has run into some challenges that have pushed back the expected start date. ”The main concern is to complete the agreement process with Norfolk Southern,” said Josephus Johnson-Koroma, a...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy