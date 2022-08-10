Texas A&M University Student Recreational Sports Center Renovation/Expansion

Read full article on original website
Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Is Asked To Consider Participating In Brazos County’s Proposed Medical Examiner’s Office
The Texas A&M system board of regents is asked to take action in a future meeting to invest in a Brazos County medical examiner’s office. The proposal was made by Texas A&M chief operating officer Greg Hartman during the regents workshop meeting on August 10. Hartman says that the...
Amazon drones, job fair coming to Century Square College Station starting this Saturday
The Amazon showcase will be held from 9 a.m. until noon and is free for anybody to attend. Amazon representatives will be on-site to show off the drone models to the public and answer any questions about the new delivery method that's coming to College Station this Fall. In addition...
College Station ISD implements new security measures
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the mass shooting event that transpired at Robb Elementary in Uvalde school districts, including College Station ISD, has been going over their safety and security measures to make sure they have the best plan in place. Although there have been other school shootings...
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
Exciting events coming up at Century Square
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a plethora of fun community events coming up at Century Square in College Station this weekend. On Saturday, August 13, Century Square will be hosting the Amazon Prime Air kick-off event where residents can learn all about Amazon Drones coming soon to College Station. The kick-off event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the green and will include breakfast bites, games, goodie bags, and a drone model!
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
Drought Emergency Declarations By The Mayors In College Station And Bryan
The mayors of College Station and Bryan have issued emergency declarations due to the ongoing drought. The cities refer to state law on what cities can now do. Options include mandatory evacuations and apply for state and/or federal assistance. Both cities are also allowed to activate emergency management plans.
‘Extreme drought’ prompts Bryan, College Station to issue disaster declaration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 96% of Brazos County is classified in the “Extreme drought” category, and 20% is in the “Exceptional drought” category, according to the City of College Station. Both Bryan and College Station declared a local state of disaster for the severe drought and increased wildfire chances.
Texas A&M Aggies top annual underachiever tiers of college football
Texas A&M fans, I'm ready for you. I recognize it's never fun for fans to see their team headlining college football's underachiever tiers. Texas A&M has one of the largest and most prideful fan bases in the sport, so much so that it is synonymous with a number, 12. And although the home of the 12th Man was an easy pick to lead off the tiers, the truth about a team's lack of performance can sting.
College Station Krispy Kreme offering dozen glazed donuts at national gas average
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Four Wednesdays remain in Krispy Kreme's 'Beat the Pump' offer, which has been going on since June 8. The offer runs through Aug. 31 and is only redeemable when purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or ordered online via online pickup. According to Krispy Kreme's website,...
Texas A&M Football: 3 recruits the Aggies could flip from the 2023 class
The Texas A&M football recruiting team has had a pretty up-and-down start to this cycle. They’ve been primarily targeting a lot of highly ranked recruits, and when you play that game, you miss out on a lot of prospects as well. As the class stands right now, they are...
Marlin High School athlete places in the AAU Junior Olympic Games
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Marlin High School athlete recently returned home from the nation’s largest multi-sporting event, placing in the top 10 and top 25 in track and field events. Praiyer Jones is a football, track and field athlete at Marlin High. He made it to the national...
New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help
BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
City of Bryan Update on WTAW
Kristen Waggener, Communications Director, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about using closed captioning in city promotional videos, upcoming events, city pool hours, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.
Bryan City Council Approves Rezoning To Allow Another Convenience Store Near The Post Office
The intersection of William Joel Bryan and Nash, where the Bryan post office is located, is getting another convenience store. That is part of a retail development that is coming after the Bryan city council approved rezoning at their August 9 meeting. No construction timeline was given by a consultant...
SEVERAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO 11 ACRE GRASS FIRE EAST OF BRENHAM
A grass fire Wednesday afternoon east of Brenham required the assistance of nearly all Washington County fire departments. Units were called out around 6:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Mustang Road to assist with a grass fire. While firefighters were en route, the call was upgraded to an all...
Here in Texas, We're Getting Scammed Out of Millions—for Water | Opinion
Unless things change dramatically, there's no end in sight.
BLUE BELL EMPLOYEES TESTIFY IN PAUL KRUSE TRIAL
Testimony this week during the trial of Paul Kruse indicated that the former president and CEO of Blue Bell Creameries was aware of problems with listeria before the company moved to recall all of its ice cream products in 2015. In 2011, Kollman told Kruse a sample of ice cream...
