ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M University Student Recreational Sports Center Renovation/Expansion

By College Station, TX Year in Showcase: 2020
athleticbusiness.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

College Station ISD implements new security measures

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the mass shooting event that transpired at Robb Elementary in Uvalde school districts, including College Station ISD, has been going over their safety and security measures to make sure they have the best plan in place. Although there have been other school shootings...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WacoTrib.com

Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
College Station, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KBTX.com

Exciting events coming up at Century Square

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a plethora of fun community events coming up at Century Square in College Station this weekend. On Saturday, August 13, Century Square will be hosting the Amazon Prime Air kick-off event where residents can learn all about Amazon Drones coming soon to College Station. The kick-off event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the green and will include breakfast bites, games, goodie bags, and a drone model!
COLLEGE STATION, TX
News Channel 25

Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M University#Sports Center#Rec#Athletics
ESPN

Texas A&M Aggies top annual underachiever tiers of college football

Texas A&M fans, I'm ready for you. I recognize it's never fun for fans to see their team headlining college football's underachiever tiers. Texas A&M has one of the largest and most prideful fan bases in the sport, so much so that it is synonymous with a number, 12. And although the home of the 12th Man was an easy pick to lead off the tiers, the truth about a team's lack of performance can sting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Marlin High School athlete places in the AAU Junior Olympic Games

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Marlin High School athlete recently returned home from the nation’s largest multi-sporting event, placing in the top 10 and top 25 in track and field events. Praiyer Jones is a football, track and field athlete at Marlin High. He made it to the national...
MARLIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KAGS

New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help

BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Kristen Waggener, Communications Director, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about using closed captioning in city promotional videos, upcoming events, city pool hours, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $320,000

Hey there.... I saw you staring at my kitchen, so I thought I'd introduce myself. I'm your new home and, as you can see, I'm what you've been searching for. Built in 2019, I'm one of the youngest on the market- even my roof was replaced last summer. My garage has enough room for 2 vehicles, and is deep enough to park a truck. Inside, my floor plan is open and split, and my extra bedrooms share a jack-and jill style bathroom. My kitchen, dining room, and livingroom are all open, spacious, and ready for entertaining (did you see how many butts will fit on that couch?!). I'm often told my kitchen is my best feature, but my master suite is what made my seller fall for me. The room is HUGE and leads to a dreamy bathroom with a soaking tub, double vanities, and a MASSIVE closet. Like what you see so far? Wait until you see my backside! My patio is covered and I only have neighbors on one side! There's no way I'll be on the market long- you should schedule a showing appointment today!
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

SEVERAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO 11 ACRE GRASS FIRE EAST OF BRENHAM

A grass fire Wednesday afternoon east of Brenham required the assistance of nearly all Washington County fire departments. Units were called out around 6:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Mustang Road to assist with a grass fire. While firefighters were en route, the call was upgraded to an all...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BLUE BELL EMPLOYEES TESTIFY IN PAUL KRUSE TRIAL

Testimony this week during the trial of Paul Kruse indicated that the former president and CEO of Blue Bell Creameries was aware of problems with listeria before the company moved to recall all of its ice cream products in 2015. In 2011, Kollman told Kruse a sample of ice cream...
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy