Including what is believed to be one of his first self-portraits. Relatives of Andy Warhol look to sell rare artworks that the Pop-Artist created during his college years. As first reported by ARTnews, a group of family members led by James Warhola — Warhol’s nephew, who is also an artist and illustrator based between Pittsburgh and Upstate New York — will auction 10 unique works all created during his uncle’s college years at Carnegie-Mellon University (formerly known as Carnegie Institute of Technology) from 1945 to 1949.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO