Andy Warhol’s Relatives Will Auction Rare Artwork From His College Years
Including what is believed to be one of his first self-portraits. Relatives of Andy Warhol look to sell rare artworks that the Pop-Artist created during his college years. As first reported by ARTnews, a group of family members led by James Warhola — Warhol’s nephew, who is also an artist and illustrator based between Pittsburgh and Upstate New York — will auction 10 unique works all created during his uncle’s college years at Carnegie-Mellon University (formerly known as Carnegie Institute of Technology) from 1945 to 1949.
Jaime Muñoz Releases 'Self Portrait' via Avant Arte
A new limited-edition print that uses car culture to explore the iconography that raised him. Jaime Muñoz is a Pomona-based artist who creates multi-layered compositions that reflect the Southern California iconography that raised him. Car culture, which is ever-present across the state, is of particular interest to Muñoz, who uses the vehicle to examine class, race and identity.
Phaidon Will Release an Updated Monograph on Ettore Sottsass
As the founder of the Memphis Milan movement, Ettore Sottsass believed that a designer should give equal importance to evoking the senses, as they do to functionality. Despite only operating from 1980 to 1987, Memphis has gained cult status amongst artists, designers and non-creatives alike — from the boxing ring bed once owned by the late-Karl Lagerfeld, to David Bowie’s £45,000 GBP Olivetti Valentine Typewriter.
Exchange Program Unveils “When The Stars Align” Capsule With Khoi Pham
Exchange Program has linked up with NYC-based visual artist Khoi Pham for a new collaborative capsule. Titled “When The Stars Align,” the capsule includes a black hoodie and t-shirt with a multicolored graphic design. Symbolizing strength through unity, the back artwork includes a silver carabiner with metallic keys and keychains in shades of ice blue, nebula orange, lavender, pear green, silver and gold. The front artwork features the Exchange Program name in the same hues surrounding a silver charm.
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Joins BE@RBRICK for the First Time
Takahiro Miyashita’s eponymous label, TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist., continues its hot streak of collaborations by teaming up with Medicom Toy’s iconic BE@RBRICK line. This partnership with BE@RBRICK follows works with British photographer Jonathan Worth and American headwear brand New Era. Drawing inspiration from TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist.’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway show titled “PAUSE=PLAY,” 100%, 400% and 1000% BE@RBRICK figures are to be released.
Candice and Darren Romanelli Create Collections Celebrating Their Wedding Anniversary
Creative couple Candice and Darren Romanelli are marking a milestone since their nuptials in a new show named “Wedding Anniversary”, which has seen the pair create pieces that are informed by one another styles. Taking place at Friedman Benda‘s gallery space in Los Angeles, the show features a...
THROUGH THE LENS: NADIA LEE COHEN
Through The Lens spotlights emerging and established photographers from around the world. The ongoing series is dedicated to offering unique insights in varying areas of photographic expertise including portrait, landscape, fine art, fashion, documentary and more. Nadia Lee Cohen is not a pragmatist, nor does she use words like ‘magic’...
