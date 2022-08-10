ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH FIRE -PORTER

655AM-4 VEHICLE CRASH LOOP 494 AT EAST KNOX. THE WOMAN HIT FROM BEHIND, CAR BURST INTO FLAMES. DRIVER OUT OF THE VEHICLE.
PORTER, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AIRCRAFT FIGHTING FIRE IN POLK COUNTY HAS CRASHED IN LAKE LIVINGSTON

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County.
POLK COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Close call for Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman escaped injury on Tuesday when another vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with the truck he was driving. The accident occurred shortly after 3:00 at the intersection of Highway 190 west and Farm to Market Road 777, near the Jasper County Airport. A report...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Third grass fire breaks out near Polk County line

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A third grass fire has broken out near the line for Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Two other grass fires were started in the area by lightning strikes. No information has yet been released regarding the cause or area of effect for this fire. This third fire is in an area near one of the other fires off Highway 287.
POLK COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STRUCTURE FIRE WITH BURN VICTIM

12:52pm-Caney Creek Fire is on the scene of a house fire with a burn victim in the 13700 block of Bert Brown Road in Conroe. 114pm UPDATE-A dog bed on a couch in the home caught fire. The homeowner tried to drag it outside to the porch which he was able to do. However, doing so burns his leg and face. No structural damage to the home. Montgomery County Fire Marshal is en route. In addition a 5-year-old child with smoke inhalation.
CONROE, TX
12newsnow.com

Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC

EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
EVADALE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Vehicle Chase Leads to Two Men Arrested After Felony Theft of PGA Store in The Woodlands

SHENANDOAH, TX -- On August 9, Shenandoah units were dispatched to a theft in progress at the PGA Golf Superstore. The staff said two suspects had taken numerous high-value golf clubs without paying and fled the store. A Shenandoah officer located the suspect vehicle leaving the area and tried stopping it. The driver decided that stopping seemed overrated and opted to flee instead. Following a pursuit, three succesful tire deflation device deployments, and with support from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Constable Ryan Gable, Pct. 3 Constable, Montgomery County, TX, the vehicle was eventually stopped. Two males were arrested for felony theft, and the driver was also charged with evading. The $8,100 worth of stolen property was returned to the PGA store.
SHENANDOAH, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT JUST ISSUED

ISSUED: 5:17 PM AUG. 3, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern. Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto and west central Liberty. Counties through 545 PM CDT…. At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Splendora, or 8 miles west of...
CLEVELAND, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
POLK COUNTY, TX

