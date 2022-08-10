Read full article on original website
Related
City of Lufkin announce road closure amid removal of crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, the city of Lufkin announced US 190 West will be closed for several hours tonight as multiple agencies work together to remove a crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston. According to officials, beginning at about 1:30 a.m. Friday and continuing until about 4 a.m., US 190 will be closed in […]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH FIRE -PORTER
655AM-4 VEHICLE CRASH LOOP 494 AT EAST KNOX. THE WOMAN HIT FROM BEHIND, CAR BURST INTO FLAMES. DRIVER OUT OF THE VEHICLE.
Airplane helping to fight Texas wildfires crashes into lake
An aircraft helping to fight wildfires in southeast Texas crashed into a lake Tuesday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service said in a press release.
Plane crashes into Lake Livingston while fighting fires in Corrigan, Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A firefighting plane crashed into Lake Livingston on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Around 5 p.m., a Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper crashed into the lake while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas A&M Forest Service said it was asked to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AIRCRAFT FIGHTING FIRE IN POLK COUNTY HAS CRASHED IN LAKE LIVINGSTON
At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County.
Extreme drought leading to busy wildfire season throughout Texas
This week's storms brought much-needed heat relief. But the Texas A&M Forest Service said it also made things harder for wildland firefighters.
kjas.com
Close call for Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman escaped injury on Tuesday when another vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with the truck he was driving. The accident occurred shortly after 3:00 at the intersection of Highway 190 west and Farm to Market Road 777, near the Jasper County Airport. A report...
KLTV
Third grass fire breaks out near Polk County line
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A third grass fire has broken out near the line for Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Two other grass fires were started in the area by lightning strikes. No information has yet been released regarding the cause or area of effect for this fire. This third fire is in an area near one of the other fires off Highway 287.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 fires reported in Polk County just west of Corrigan
UPDATE: There are four active fires in Polk County right now. Officials said the TNT fire is 60 acres large and is 50% contained. The 4762 blaze is 50 acres and 50% contained and the gate 6 fire is 100 acres large and 0% contained, said the Texas A&M Forest Service. The 4758 fire is […]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
STRUCTURE FIRE WITH BURN VICTIM
12:52pm-Caney Creek Fire is on the scene of a house fire with a burn victim in the 13700 block of Bert Brown Road in Conroe. 114pm UPDATE-A dog bed on a couch in the home caught fire. The homeowner tried to drag it outside to the porch which he was able to do. However, doing so burns his leg and face. No structural damage to the home. Montgomery County Fire Marshal is en route. In addition a 5-year-old child with smoke inhalation.
12newsnow.com
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC
EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
KWTX
Texas parents charged with endangering child after warrant executed on suspected drug house
SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Deputy constables in East Texas executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house and arrested four people, seized narcotics, and rescued an 8-year-old child, officials said. The bust was made Thursday, August 11, in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way. During the search, deputies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'We really lost a beautiful soul' | Friends of Lumberton woman who died in Sunday night Beaumont crash honor her with table at Modelos
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends of a 23-year-old Lumberton woman who died in a fiery single-car wreck are honoring her life. Madison Thibodeau lost her life in a Sunday night wreck. Her friends decorated a table at Modelos to honor her memory. Thibodeau's loved ones described her as the sweetest...
Angelina County woman who went missing after walking dog found safe
UPDATE (8/12) – Paula Capps was found alive, alert and responsive, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. HUNTINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Billy Clark Road near Mill Creek in the Huntington area. Paula Capps, who police said suffers from […]
Woodlands Online& LLC
Vehicle Chase Leads to Two Men Arrested After Felony Theft of PGA Store in The Woodlands
SHENANDOAH, TX -- On August 9, Shenandoah units were dispatched to a theft in progress at the PGA Golf Superstore. The staff said two suspects had taken numerous high-value golf clubs without paying and fled the store. A Shenandoah officer located the suspect vehicle leaving the area and tried stopping it. The driver decided that stopping seemed overrated and opted to flee instead. Following a pursuit, three succesful tire deflation device deployments, and with support from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Constable Ryan Gable, Pct. 3 Constable, Montgomery County, TX, the vehicle was eventually stopped. Two males were arrested for felony theft, and the driver was also charged with evading. The $8,100 worth of stolen property was returned to the PGA store.
Here in Texas, We're Getting Scammed Out of Millions—for Water | Opinion
Unless things change dramatically, there's no end in sight.
Click2Houston.com
Woman says her beloved dog was whipped and shot to death while visiting neighborhood in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE – Jenna Gonzales had an instant connection with her dog Tank. “I jumped out of my car because he almost got hit, and I’m like, ‘oh, my gosh!’” she recalled. “He just runs full speed (and) jumps in my arms and starts licking me.”
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT JUST ISSUED
ISSUED: 5:17 PM AUG. 3, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern. Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto and west central Liberty. Counties through 545 PM CDT…. At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Splendora, or 8 miles west of...
SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
Comments / 2