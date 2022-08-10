ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Important Observations from Dallas Cowboys First Pre-Season Performance

The Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first pre-season matchup where most of the starting 11 on either side were inactive. So if you were hoping to gauge Dak’s chemistry with CeeDee Lamb, wanted to see hints of Micah Parsons growth in year two, or witness Trevon Diggs snag another INT to continue to prove his case to the naysayers, you’ll have to wait a bit longer.
Minnesota Football: Game-By-Game Predictions For 2022 Season

Minnesota Football has its eyes on the Big Ten West championship after a ground and pound approach led to nine wins last year. Will the passing attack improve and lead to bigger things in 2022?. The Minnesota Golden Gophers are poised to make a run for the Big Ten West...
Taylor Huff recognized on preseason watch list

Sophomore Taylor Huff has been named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s Players to Watch list for midfielders. Huff was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021. The Mansfield, Ohio native was also a second-team all-conference selection and an all-region standout. Huff played...
Bears WR Tajae Sharpe emerging as new weapon for QB Justin Fields

The Bears are dealing with several injuries at wide receiver, which has opened the door for veteran Tajae Sharpe to make a strong push for a roster spot. Sharpe, who started training camp on the non-football injury (NFI) list, has quickly established himself as a playmaker for quarterback Justin Fields in practice. And in case there was any doubt, it’s translating to live action.
