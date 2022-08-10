ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

New Hanover County man pleads guilty to impregnating child, will spend decades in prison

By Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago

A New Hanover County man will spend at least the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty to impregnating a child.

According to a news release from the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office, Cory Scott Ross pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child sex offenses in New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Ross was sentenced to serve 397 to 536 months — or roughly 33 to 44 years — in prison after pleading guilty to counts of statutory rape, statutory sex offense, incest, and taking indecent liberties with children, the release said.

Ross was arrested in March 2021 and charged with three counts of felony statutory rape of a child by an adult and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child in New Hanover County. In Pender County, he faced two counts of felony statutory rape of a child by an adult and four counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15.

The 29-year-old man sexually assaulted the underage victim for a period of four years, the release said, while he was living with the victim and her mother in New Hanover and Pender counties.

Law enforcement became aware of the crimes when a doctor discovered the then-12-year-old victim was pregnant in 2020. A DNA test confirmed Ross was the father, according to past StarNews reporting.

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New Hanover County man pleads guilty to impregnating child, will spend decades in prison

Patricia Aultman
2d ago

30 years is not enough. he started messing with that girl when she was 8.

