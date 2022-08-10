ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

9&10 News

More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State
nbc25news.com

13 communities now impacted by water main break

UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer removed from the precautionary Boil Water Advisory. City of Romeo added to the precautionary...
FLINT, MI
chesterfieldtwp.org

GLWA BOIL WATER ADVISORY - Water Usage Alert

DETROIT – In the early morning hours of Saturday, August 13, 2022, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of GLWA’s drinking water service area (see attached map). The 120-inch transmission main is the largest in the regional water distribution system.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Maple Road to be resurfaced in Troy

The city of Troy and the Road Commission for Oakland County will resurface Maple Road between Rochester Road and Dequindre Road, starting Saturday, Aug. 13. The first section of the Maple Road resurfacing project between Coolidge Highway and Rochester Road is substantially complete. The second portion is expected to be done by late September.
TROY, MI
nbc25news.com

First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the state’s first detection of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in Michigan. A small population of spotted lanternfly was detected in Pontiac in Oakland County. “Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Aug. 14 and beyond

• Oakland County International Airport’s Open House and Air Show is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 14 at 6500 Highland Road, Waterford Twp. Event features women skydiving team and aerobatic performers at 1:30-3 p.m.; World War II aircraft and military vehicles on display, parking and admission are free. Aircraft and helicopter rides available for $45 per person, oakgov.com/aviation.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Commerce Township man appointed to Michigan Board of Pharmacy

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Rony Foumia, of Commerce Township, to the Michigan Board of Pharmacy Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Foumia is the Michigan pharmacy area director for Ascension Health. He has a Bachelor of Science from Wayne State University. He has been appointed to a...
MICHIGAN STATE

