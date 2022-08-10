Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here's events and activities happening in Macon with #Scene13
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
Downtown Macon thrift store selling discounted school uniforms, raising funds for those in need
MACON, Ga. — Wear is a thrift store that donates its proceeds to Daybreak, a day resource homeless shelter in Macon. The store manager, Alyssa Jones, is proud her workplace gives back to the community while offering affordable options for shoppers. "Most of our price points are $10 or...
41nbc.com
Perry Restaurant Week starts August 12
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry Restaurant Week started August 12. Whether you’re going to your favorite lunch spot or wanting to try a restaurant you’ve never tried, Perry Restaurant Week is the perfect time to do it. Maggie Schuyler, Perry Chamber President and CEO, says participating restaurants...
Georgia teen becomes 'Toys for Tots' ambassador, hosts 5K for program
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A 15-year-old from Kathleen received a surprise she never believed she would receive from the organization she works hard to support. On Saturday, several people came out to participate in a 5K, running to give toys to the tots. Toys for Tots is a program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'A great way to advocate for fitness': Central Georgia moms workout together, watch each other's kids
MACON, Ga. — Mamie Simmons saw the need for more ways to stay active, but for parents. She says she saw some parents were not comfortable taking their kids to the day care in the gym or they needed to be around likeminded parents to stay active, so she decided to become an iStroll instructor.
AccessAtlanta
Snag your Georgia National Fair tickets for $10 during two-day sale
Mark your calendar for October! The Georgia National Fair is coming, and they’re having a flash sale on gate admission tickets starting on Aug. 15. That’s right — just $10 each! But you better act fast because prices will go up on Aug. 17. This October 6-16,...
NewTown Macon looking for furry ambassadors to promote dog-friendly downtown events
MACON, Ga. — As part of NewTown Macon's "Hype Team," you can sign your dog up to be a furry ambassador for all of downtown Macon's pet-friendly restaurants and events. NewTown has an initiative called "Hype Hounds," where dog members and their owners will post 1 to 2 times a month showing how they're having fun in downtown Macon.
'Drinks are what we do': Milledgeville Summer Sips event offers deals and new menu items
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If you're in Milledgeville and want to beat the summer heat, there are a few downtown businesses ready to help. The first-ever Milledgeville Summer Sips is happening all August long among 13 different businesses. Each location is making a special drink for the occasion so customers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bibb planning board: New Otis Redding arts center design clashes with downtown setting
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County board will take the first official look Monday at plans for Macon's proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts, but a staff report by the county planning and zoning board says part of the project may clash with its historic downtown Macon setting.
Georgia College hosts 'GC Gives' community service event in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College first-year students participated in service events around Central Georgia on Saturday. Some students went to "Brave Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center" in Gray to give the place a fresh coat of paint. Others cleaned up the college's garden. The college says "Gives Day" is the...
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
WMAZ
'It’s really a dream come true': Mercer head basketball coach reads, gives out book to Macon students
MACON, Ga. — Students at Hartley Elementary School got to sit down for story time with a book written by Mercer University's Head Basketball coach. Coach Susie Gardner wrote "1,2,3 Team" and is on a mission to give the book to every first grader in Bibb County with support from United Way of Central Georgia, Macon orthopedic surgeon Bill Barnes, Macon philanthropist Beverly Knight Olson and Mercer University Press.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale brings savings to parents
PERRY, Ga. — On Thursday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, parents will be able to find new and used toys, clothes and other items at the Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale. This sale happens twice a year in Perry. There are over 40,000 square feet of bargains to...
Macon bakery gives out free school supplies and baked goods
MACON, Ga. — Not far down the road, on third street in downtown Macon, kids had the chance to pick up more free school supplies on Saturday at Felicia's Cake Factory. Notebooks, crayons, markers, and more were given out so students can succeed this year. Kids enjoyed some music,...
'Unity in the Community': Event held for gun violence prevention in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bouncy houses, music, food, and fun could be found at Buck Melton Community Center Saturday. A Macon group says all of this was to show you can have fun without guns. It's part of their gun violence prevention initiative. Unity-N-Community wants to connect kids, young adults,...
Macon student author hopes to help youth overcome adversity with new novel
MACON, Ga. — Fatima Tiozang Sappi started jotting down a story in her notebook when she was 13 years old. She's a sophomore at Howard High School, and she already has her first book published. When she first started writing, she didn't have plans to write a novel. She...
South Bibb Rec Center hosts back-to-school bash
MACON, Ga. — The South Bibb Recreation Center had a back-to-school bash that featured sickle cell awareness on Saturday. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department and the Fire Department showed off some of their equipment to the kids. Zamarion Johnson said he liked talking with the responders, and had...
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
Warner Robins teen starts vending machine business in her own school
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Warner Robins teen has found a way to make big bucks while keeping up with her education. 16-year-old Alanna Bennett is cashing in with her own vending machine in the very school she attends, so if she wants to, she can check on her income while keeping her head in her books.
Macon Salvation Army in need of donations to fix air conditioning in dorms, cooling center
MACON, Ga. — The Salvation Army in Macon needs your help. The air conditioning in their men's dormitory and cooling center has been out for two weeks, and they can't afford to fix it. Sergeant Melissa White, the Corps Administrator, says they got a quote for the repairs: $16,000....
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1