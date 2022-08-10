ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

13WMAZ

Here's events and activities happening in Macon with #Scene13

MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Perry Restaurant Week starts August 12

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry Restaurant Week started August 12. Whether you’re going to your favorite lunch spot or wanting to try a restaurant you’ve never tried, Perry Restaurant Week is the perfect time to do it. Maggie Schuyler, Perry Chamber President and CEO, says participating restaurants...
PERRY, GA
WMAZ

'It’s really a dream come true': Mercer head basketball coach reads, gives out book to Macon students

MACON, Ga. — Students at Hartley Elementary School got to sit down for story time with a book written by Mercer University's Head Basketball coach. Coach Susie Gardner wrote "1,2,3 Team" and is on a mission to give the book to every first grader in Bibb County with support from United Way of Central Georgia, Macon orthopedic surgeon Bill Barnes, Macon philanthropist Beverly Knight Olson and Mercer University Press.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon bakery gives out free school supplies and baked goods

MACON, Ga. — Not far down the road, on third street in downtown Macon, kids had the chance to pick up more free school supplies on Saturday at Felicia's Cake Factory. Notebooks, crayons, markers, and more were given out so students can succeed this year. Kids enjoyed some music,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

South Bibb Rec Center hosts back-to-school bash

MACON, Ga. — The South Bibb Recreation Center had a back-to-school bash that featured sickle cell awareness on Saturday. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department and the Fire Department showed off some of their equipment to the kids. Zamarion Johnson said he liked talking with the responders, and had...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
Macon local news

