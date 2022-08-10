Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Boswell Borough holds second annual block party and parade
Boswell Borough held its 2nd annual block party and community days parade on Saturday. The event featured several different vendors, live performances and food stands but also the Boswell Borough Fire Department and the Somerset Area Ambulance association. This comes after earlier this week the Boswell council voted on Somerset...
WJAC TV
The American Red Cross calls for community help amid blood shortage
Johnstown, Pa — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. is in need of blood. Right now, the American Red Cross is experiencing blood shortages, saying they've seen a 20 percent decrease in blood supply. The Red Cross Regional Communication Manager, Nicole Roschella shared the importance of giving blood.
WJAC TV
PSP: Bedford juvenile injured in crash caused by brake system failure
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to a press release from state police, a 15-year-old male from Bedford was injured Wednesday in Colerain Township when the brakes on his vehicle failed. Police say the juvenile was driving an International Harvester southbound on Rainsburg Mountain Road north of Evitts Creek...
WJAC TV
'Make an impact:' Student Chooses to Major in Education amid Teacher Shortage
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — On the back to school shopping list this year: backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and teachers?. Many districts across the country are on the hunt for candidates to check staffing off their list. "It takes a very, very special kind of person to be a teacher."
WJAC TV
'Nonsensical & inconsistent:' Bedford DA's office under fire from judge after 2nd mistrial
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A Bedford County judge is admonishing the district attorney's office for having three cases involving crimes against children end without a verdict, in the span of a few months. In two of the cases, the accused individual cannot be retried, due to "double jeopardy"...
WJAC TV
'Machine Gun Preacher' hosting annual Thunder in the City rally
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Thunder in the City is returning to Central City this weekend. The annual event has a ton of activities, including bounce houses, zoo animals and more family fun. Founder Sam Childers, also known as the "Machine Gun Preacher" says donations people make this year...
WJAC TV
Settlement reached in lawsuit against former Blair Co. DA filed by falsely accused man
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — A settlement has been reached in the civil lawsuit filed against former Blair County District Attorney Richard Consiglio on behalf of a State College man who was falsely accused of threatening the Hollidaysburg Area School District. According to a recent court order, published on...
WJAC TV
Coroner: Clearfield Co. man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 350
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers says a West Decatur man was killed Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Route 350. Authorities say 46-year-old Shawn Martin was traveling northbound on Tyrone Pike, near Stahl Lane, in Taylor Township, when his motorcycle left the roadway for an unknown reason.
WJAC TV
Five facing charges after allegedly hiding whereabouts of runaway teens, authorities say
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say five individuals are facing charges after being accused of hiding the whereabouts of two runaway teens. Troopers say the investigation into the runaway juveniles began in February when the two teens were first reported missing. According to the affidavit,...
WJAC TV
Hollidaysburg Little League team advances to regional final
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Still alive! The Hollidaysburg Little League team has advanced to the Mid-Atlantic regional final of the Little League World Series. Hollidaysburg defeated the team from Washington D.C., by a score of 13-0, Thursday afternoon. They will now face off against the team from Delaware...
WJAC TV
Local man, self-proclaimed 'world's biggest Spider-Man fan' shows off collection
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A local collector showed off his Spider-Man collection in Cambria County Wednesday. Bruce Wechtenhiser says he has been collecting Spider-Man comic books and memorabilia for more than 50 years and calls himself the world's biggest Spider-Man fan. Wechtenhiser is from Johnstown, which is also the...
WJAC TV
'Williamsport bound!' Hollidaysburg punches ticket to Little League World Series
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Williamsport bound! The Hollidaysburg Little League team has punched its ticket to the Little League World Series after defeating Delaware in the Mid-Atlantic regional final Friday afternoon. The Hollidaysburg Tigers defeated Delaware Friday by a score of 7-3, and finished the regional tournament with...
