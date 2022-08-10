ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
alxnow.com

JUST IN: Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings issued for Arlington

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… The northwestern District of Columbia… Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland… Northwestern Arlington County in northern Virginia… Northeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia…
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfax, VA
Government
City
Reston, VA
City
Fairfax Station, VA
City
Oakton, VA
Fairfax, VA
Business
Fairfax County, VA
Government
Herndon, VA
Government
City
Centreville, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
City
Fairfax, VA
Herndon, VA
Business
City
Herndon, VA
City
Annandale, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Business
City
Mclean, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Fairfax County, VA
Industry
City
Chantilly, VA
City
Pimmit Hills, VA
mocoshow.com

Rollover Collision on Randolph Rd Late Saturday Afternoon

Just after 4pm on on Saturday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were called to the scene of a collision with roll over on Randolph Rd. at Bergman Rd., west of New Hampshire Avenue in Colesville. Several adults being evaluated with non life threatening injuries, according to Battalion Chief Steve Mann.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Dominion: Thousands without power as city is hit by storm

(Updated 5:15 p.m.) As a severe thunderstorm sweeps through Alexandria, Dominion Energy says there are around 2,992 customers in the city without power. Dominion’s outage map showed that there was a large outage — 3,705 without power — along Duke Street and southern Seminary Hill that has since disappeared from the map. Another large outage — 1,557 customers — is reported just west between James K. Polk Elementary School and Beauregard Street.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Virginia secures $20 million for pedestrian bridge to DC

VIRIGINIA, (DC News Now)—The US Department of Transportation awarded the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority $20 million through the RAISE grant program. RAISE, or Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity, is a program through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan. The money will help fund the Long Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Crossing Project. The bridge, which will be […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Power Lines#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Falls Church#Dominion Energy
ffxnow.com

Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Screened porch and deck, 10 foot ceilings, butler panty. Open: Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (Mansoora Dar – Keller Williams Realty) 1033 Founders Ridge Lane, McLean. 5 BR/5.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Theater...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
ffxnow.com

Staff shortages force partial closure of Reston’s Water Mine

While school doesn’t officially start until Aug. 22, The Water Mine at Lake Fairfax will wind its summer operations down a week early this year, beginning Monday (Aug. 18). The Fairfax County Park Authority is temporarily closing the popular Water Mine Family Swimming’ Hole due to lifeguard and other operational staff shortages at the location. The closure will last from Aug. 15-20.
RESTON, VA
WUSA

Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges

LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

‘Pure Panic': 14 Hurt After Car Slams Into Arlington Pub, Sparks Fire

Fourteen people were hurt when a car slammed into an Irish pub, causing the building to catch fire in Arlington's Courthouse neighborhood Friday evening. Medics took eight people to hospitals, and four of them were critically injured, Virginia's Arlington County police said. The other four patients have injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police. Medics treated six other people at the scene, and they are all OK, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: A Loudoun County winery

Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
LEESBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy