Read full article on original website
Related
Audit: Virginia failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock
The Office of the Inspector General report was critical of how the state transportation, police and emergency management agencies performed during the severe snowstorm that began Jan. 3.
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings issued for Arlington
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… The northwestern District of Columbia… Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland… Northwestern Arlington County in northern Virginia… Northeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia…
Storm brings flooding, power outages to DC, other parts of DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain made its way across Maryland, Washington, and Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and that heavy rain caused a lot of problems for drivers and kept emergency workers busy. DC Fire and EMS tweeted that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the 600 block of Rhode Island […]
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Rollover Collision on Randolph Rd Late Saturday Afternoon
Just after 4pm on on Saturday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were called to the scene of a collision with roll over on Randolph Rd. at Bergman Rd., west of New Hampshire Avenue in Colesville. Several adults being evaluated with non life threatening injuries, according to Battalion Chief Steve Mann.
alxnow.com
Dominion: Thousands without power as city is hit by storm
(Updated 5:15 p.m.) As a severe thunderstorm sweeps through Alexandria, Dominion Energy says there are around 2,992 customers in the city without power. Dominion’s outage map showed that there was a large outage — 3,705 without power — along Duke Street and southern Seminary Hill that has since disappeared from the map. Another large outage — 1,557 customers — is reported just west between James K. Polk Elementary School and Beauregard Street.
Virginia secures $20 million for pedestrian bridge to DC
VIRIGINIA, (DC News Now)—The US Department of Transportation awarded the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority $20 million through the RAISE grant program. RAISE, or Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity, is a program through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan. The money will help fund the Long Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Crossing Project. The bridge, which will be […]
WTOP
Fairfax County wants residents’ input on designs of future bus stations along Richmond Highway
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.”. Fairfax County wants the community to weigh in on the designs for each Richmond Highway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station launching in 2030. The county first asked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Backup clear after crash on I-95 North near Fredericksburg
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the Warrenton Road (Route 17) exit at mile marker 134. The northbound right lane and right shoulder are currently closed.
ffxnow.com
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Screened porch and deck, 10 foot ceilings, butler panty. Open: Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (Mansoora Dar – Keller Williams Realty) 1033 Founders Ridge Lane, McLean. 5 BR/5.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Theater...
Appalachian earthquake shakes it up near Bath County in Virginia
0 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
WTOP
WSSC opens water station in Montgomery Co. as boil water advisory continues
Part of Montgomery County, Maryland, is under a boil water advisory Friday following a water main break. WSSC Water said customers in the area of Cabin John and Glen Echo are under the advisory after a water main break Thursday night on a 12-inch pipe that runs along MacArthur Boulevard, which has since been repaired.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffxnow.com
Staff shortages force partial closure of Reston’s Water Mine
While school doesn’t officially start until Aug. 22, The Water Mine at Lake Fairfax will wind its summer operations down a week early this year, beginning Monday (Aug. 18). The Fairfax County Park Authority is temporarily closing the popular Water Mine Family Swimming’ Hole due to lifeguard and other operational staff shortages at the location. The closure will last from Aug. 15-20.
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Montgomery County Due To Water Main Break
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued in the Montgomery County area after a water main break, officials say. WSSC Water issued the advisory after a break on a 12-inch pipe that runs along MacArthur Boulevard in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area, Thursday, Aug. 11. The advisory will affect around...
Videos of Flooding in Washington D.C. Are Crazy
Washington D.C. was hit with a storm that caused crazy flooding Wednesday night.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
WUSA
Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges
LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
NBC Washington
‘Pure Panic': 14 Hurt After Car Slams Into Arlington Pub, Sparks Fire
Fourteen people were hurt when a car slammed into an Irish pub, causing the building to catch fire in Arlington's Courthouse neighborhood Friday evening. Medics took eight people to hospitals, and four of them were critically injured, Virginia's Arlington County police said. The other four patients have injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police. Medics treated six other people at the scene, and they are all OK, police said.
Inside Nova
For sale: A Loudoun County winery
Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Joplin Road in Prince William County
A woman is dead after police say she hit a tree while driving a motorcycle on Joplin Road in Prince William.
Comments / 0