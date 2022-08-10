ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

riograndeguardian.com

Hinojosa: Study showed 3 of least-connected US cities were in RGV

For many Texans across the state, access to reliable and affordable internet services can be hard (and sometimes impossible) to come by. In fact, a 2019 study by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance found that four of the five least-connected U.S. cities can be found in Texas, three of which can be found in the Rio Grande Valley.
AccuWeather

Budding Gulf storm to eye South Texas with heavy rain, flooding

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that an area of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico could potentially evolve into a tropical depression before drifting towards the Texas coast. But whether it organizes or not, this tropical system is expected to deliver much-needed rainfall and a renewed risk of flooding. The...
Click2Houston.com

Bier Fest returns: Sea World San Antonio’s annual festival brings beers from Texas and beyond

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sea World’s annual Bier Fest returns this month with an expansion of beers to enjoy just in time to celebrate the end of summer. According to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, Bier Fest started Friday, Aug. 12, and will last until Sept. 11. The festival will carry several beers from across the globe and local favorites along with pub-style food favorites.
Click2Houston.com

Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ here

KPRC 2 presents “Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update,” the station’s second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season. KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, gave an update the season’s hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program also explored the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.
Click2Houston.com

After decades of broken promises, a Texas ‘donut hole’ community will get running water

Growing up near the Texas-Mexico border, 25-year-old Joaquin Duran always wondered what it would be like to have running water. Before he was born, Duran’s parents moved from Juarez, Mexico, to a small community called Cochran that lies within El Paso County. They hoped the enclave of Mexican American families would be a safe place to raise their children and offer advantages not easily attained in Mexico.
tpr.org

Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’

Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas

Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
MCALLEN, TX

