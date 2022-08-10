Read full article on original website
Gulf low moves inland around Corpus Christi, keeping the bulk of the rain southwest of Houston
Our Gulf low is moving inland around Corpus Christi this morning. While the bulk of the rain holds southwest, we'll see scattered storms in our area.
12newsnow.com
'Cajun capital of Texas' | City of Beaumont becoming major tourist destination
'Texas Monthly' says Beaumont shouldn't just be a pitstop, but worthy of a weekend stay. 'Southern Living' has coined the beloved city, the "Cajun capital of Texas."
Attention Texas City Dike Visitors...
Please make sure y'all stop in and visit this awesome taco truck!!. We would like to announce that we have our 2nd location open in Texas city DIKE. Come and see us, we have elotes, mangoes, chicharrones, Michelada prepared with winged Chico top.
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
Texas to receive millions for transportation projects
getting tens of millions of dollars from the Biden Administration to make transportation safer, and help with some supply chain issues across the state.
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
riograndeguardian.com
Hinojosa: Study showed 3 of least-connected US cities were in RGV
For many Texans across the state, access to reliable and affordable internet services can be hard (and sometimes impossible) to come by. In fact, a 2019 study by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance found that four of the five least-connected U.S. cities can be found in Texas, three of which can be found in the Rio Grande Valley.
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
Budding Gulf storm to eye South Texas with heavy rain, flooding
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that an area of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico could potentially evolve into a tropical depression before drifting towards the Texas coast. But whether it organizes or not, this tropical system is expected to deliver much-needed rainfall and a renewed risk of flooding. The...
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish found in Rio Grande Valley
Australian Redclaw Crayfish grow very fast and can get up to 2 lbs. in under a year. They can alter their habitat significantly, and out-compete native crayfish for food.
Some small business honesty...
I had to share this note that a friend of mine who owns an amazing bakery in Texas City. Please reach out to the small businesses around your town. So please go and visit my friend and help out an amazing small business!!
kagstv.com
Houston housing becoming increasingly unaffordable, realtors' association says
HOUSTON — New data from the Houston Association of Realtors shows the price of local housing is now less affordable than it was one year ago, for both homeowners and home renters. The median home price in the Houston area is up to $357,000, which is $50,000 higher than...
Click2Houston.com
Bier Fest returns: Sea World San Antonio’s annual festival brings beers from Texas and beyond
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sea World’s annual Bier Fest returns this month with an expansion of beers to enjoy just in time to celebrate the end of summer. According to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, Bier Fest started Friday, Aug. 12, and will last until Sept. 11. The festival will carry several beers from across the globe and local favorites along with pub-style food favorites.
Click2Houston.com
Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ here
KPRC 2 presents “Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update,” the station’s second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season. KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, gave an update the season’s hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program also explored the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
Click2Houston.com
After decades of broken promises, a Texas ‘donut hole’ community will get running water
Growing up near the Texas-Mexico border, 25-year-old Joaquin Duran always wondered what it would be like to have running water. Before he was born, Duran’s parents moved from Juarez, Mexico, to a small community called Cochran that lies within El Paso County. They hoped the enclave of Mexican American families would be a safe place to raise their children and offer advantages not easily attained in Mexico.
Texas drought causing hay shortage, creating problems for ranchers
AUSTIN, Texas — With the days only getting hotter and drier, many industries are feeling the effects of the ongoing drought. The folks at Solaro Ranch in Dripping Springs are hoping for rain. But for the last couple of weeks, precipitation has been almost nonexistent. Erika Fritz with Solaro...
tpr.org
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas
Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
