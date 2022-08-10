Read full article on original website
Related
Cardi B Shows Off Her 'Mustache' in Makeup-Free Photo
Cardi B's refreshing candor continues. In a photo shared on Twitter on Thursday, the "I Like It" rapper, 29, stripped away her glam to reveal her "mustache" and bare-faced complexion. "Forehead foreheading, mustache mustaching," the Grammy winner captioned the photo. This is not the first time the singer has been...
People
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Acne Struggles in Vulnerable Make-Up Free Instagram: 'I'm So Tired'
Keke Palmer is continuing to share her skin journey. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Nope star — who has been very open about her longtime struggles with cystic acne — candidly shared her frustrations about doctors not yet developing a "cure" for adult acne in a makeup-free Instagram video.
Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart
A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Paid Tribute to Actress Hours Before Her Death: 'Love You Forever'
James Tupper is keeping Anne Heche in his thoughts. Two hours before her death was confirmed by PEOPLE on Friday, Tupper, 57, posted on Instagram to show support for the Emmy Award-winning actress. "love you forever," the Big Little Liars actor wrote in the caption, alongside a broken-hearted emoji. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Alexis Ohanian Praises Wife Serena Williams' 'Depth of Influence' Ahead of Her Expected Retirement
Alexis Ohanian penned a touching message for his legendary wife, Serena Williams, after the tennis champion announced she'd be "evolving away from" the sport earlier this week. Ohanian, 39, shared a sweet photo of himself and the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, along with a heartfelt tribute to Williams' career and...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
People
Everyone's Favorite Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale for $80 Right Now
Summer might be winding down, but Birkenstock season never ends. Sure, the instantly-recognizable sandals reach their peak popularity during the summer, but many celebrities continue wearing them into fall and, for those who live in warm climates like California, even with socks come winter. TLDR; Birkenstock sandals are a smart footwear choice year-round, and now's the perfect time to invest in a new pair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tori Roloff Says She's 'Thankful' for Time with Son Jackson, 5, as They Enjoy Monster Truck Show
Tori Roloff loves spending quality time with her firstborn. The Little People, Big World star, 31, and son Jackson Kyle, 5, enjoyed a special evening out together on Wednesday, watching a monster truck show at the Clark County Fair in Washington. The mom of three, who shares sons Jackson and...
People
Who Is the New Bandleader on 'The Late Show' ? All About Louis Cato
After his seven-season tenure as the musical frontman on The Late Show, Grammy winner Jon Batiste is passing the torch to multi-instrumentalist Louis Cato. The musician is no stranger to the late night scene, as he's been with the hit CBS show since its relaunch with Colbert in September 2015. Fast forward seven years later and Cato will step even further into the spotlight when the series returns on Sept. 6.
Kaley Cuoco Held Personal 'Intervention' After Divorce, Asked' Flight Attendant' Production for 'Help'
Kaley Cuoco asked for help when she needed it most. While filming season 2 of HBO's The Flight Attendant, the lead didn't shy away from asking for support while processing her split from ex-husband Karl Cook. "One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all...
BET
R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says
Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
People
Princess Diana's Wedding Dress: Everything to Know
Princess Diana's 1981 wedding gown is arguably one of the most iconic bridal looks of all time. When she married Prince Charles, Diana was only 20 years old and quickly became one of the world's most publicized figures. In anticipation of the July 29 ceremony, fans and media outlets alike were wild with curiosity about what Diana would wear down the aisle.
Ricki Lake Shares Transformation Photos Following Treatment for Hair Loss: 'Finally at Peace'
Ricki Lake is showing off her hair transformation. The actress and former television host, 53, shared a post on Instagram Wednesday of side-by-side images of her tresses from December 2019 and January 2021. In the caption of her post, Lake praised hair care brand Harklinikken for her "dramatic" hair improvement.
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Toned Legs in Daisy Dukes While Debuting Her New Roller Skates Line
That's the question Jessica Simpson asked on Instagram on Wednesday while debuting a brand new roller skate line to her Jessica Simpson collection. The Rollstar Roller Skates come in five sparkly, snazzy designs (all $179), and Simpson showed off the pink sequin style and the green leopard print ones on the 'gram — alongside her signature Daisy Dukes.
People
Joanna Gaines Opens Up About 20-Year Marriage to Chip: 'Experienced a Little Bit of All of It'
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines' nearly 20-year marriage has weathered its fair share of difficult times, she says. The 44-year-old Fixer Upper star penned a personal essay for the new fall issue of Magnolia Journal (out Friday, Aug. 12), and opened up the obstacles she and Chip have overcome. (Magnolia Journal is published by PEOPLE's parent company Dotdash Meredith.)
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell, 10, Looks All Grown Up Modeling Mom's New Roller Skates Line
The oldest of the singer's three children, 10-year-old Maxwell Drew, is a major fashionista in photos promoting Jessica Simpson Style roller skates, which Simpson announced on Thursday. Maxwell wore the rose gold multi skates, which are covered in fun sequins. She paired them with white pants and an oversize Johnny...
People
Kris Jenner Gifts Daughter Kylie a Rare Hermès Bag for Her 25th Birthday — Watch Her Open It!
Kylie Jenner took home some fabulous gifts on her 25th birthday!. Hours after celebrating her big day on a boat with family and friends, the Kardashians star posted a video to TikTok Thursday featuring footage from the festivities — which included special presents from mom Kris Jenner. In the...
Comments / 0