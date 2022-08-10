ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The sister of Trump's ex-press secretary is launching a conservatives-only dating app

By Grayson Quay
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
The Right Stuff, a forthcoming dating app for conservatives, released an announcement video Wednesday starring Ryann McEnany, the younger sister of former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. The video did not include a release date.

"Hey guys, I'm Ryann," she begins, wearing a white leather jacket against an off-white background. "I've gotta tell you about something I am so excited to announce: a dating app for all of us conservatives. It's called 'The Right Stuff.'"

She explains that the app is invite-only and free to use. "Ladies" can get free premium accounts by inviting friends, while "gentlemen" have to pay for the extra features. "And by the way," she assures viewers, "those are the only two options: ladies and gentlemen."

McEnany encourages future users to create a profile — "no pronouns necessary" — featuring "your favorite photos of yourself doing what you love or being with the people you love." As an example, she displays a photo of herself posing with former President Donald Trump.

McEnany's Twitter profile picture is the same one Trump used for his now-banned account, and her pinned tweet is a video of Trump dancing with the caption "My POTUS" followed by a heart emoji. Ryann's bio describes her as a "Digital Marketing & Brand Communications Strategist." According to Reuters, she worked as the social media manager for Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.

