KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: August 10th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update.

Tonight: Isolated storms. Low of 71°. Winds E 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated storm or two. High of 92°. Winds E 10-15 MPH.

Isolated showers and storms will remain just that this evening into the early overnight hours; isolated. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky across the region through the overnight hours, with showers and storms redeveloping over southwestern areas. Highest chances will exist west of Highway 385, and to the south of 114. Some local totals between 0.25″-0.50″ will be possible. Lows will bottom out in the mid 60s to mid 70s by sunrise on Thursday. We’ll keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the South Plains, with winds remaining light and variable.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible over southwestern areas on Thursday. No widespread severe weather is expected, but any storms that do develop could produce some strong wind gusts. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s to mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the east around 10-15 MPH. Areas that do see rainfall could see isolated amounts near 0.50″. Thursday night into Friday morning should remain dry, with lows settling in the low 60s to mid 70s.

Friday and Saturday will bring more sunshine and drier conditions to the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will max out in the upper 80s to mid 90s with winds out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Morning lows will remain seasonably warm, only cooling into the mid 60s to mid 70s each morning.

Extended Forecast:

The forecast continues to call for dry conditions from Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Highs are forecast to range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will mainly be out of the south-southeast around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows are expected to stay in the mid 60s to mid 70s. By the time Wednesday of next week rolls around, it looks like we could see a cold front move into the region. This will bring back the chance for some much needed rainfall and cooler temps. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center is expecting all of the South Plains to see slightly below average temperatures and slightly above average precipitation from August 18th through the 24th. Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates throughout the week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 10th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 10th:

Sunrise: 7:06 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:39 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 104° (2011)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 55° (1915)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

