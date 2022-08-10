ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Simplemost

The Cost Of Your Disney+ Subscription Is Changing This Year

The monthly subscription cost of Disney+ in the U.S. is about to increase. On Aug. 10, Disney announced that starting Dec. 8, the monthly subscription price of the streaming service will cost $10.99 for the ad-free option, which currently costs $7.99. The monthly subscription price for Disney+ with ads will...
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Disney+ Subscribers Are Up. Guess What Else Is...

There’s good news for Disney this quarter. And bad news for Disney fans in the near future. Since Disney+’s introduction in 2019, the streaming service has steadily grown quarter over quarter, while streaming stalwart Netflix (NFLX) has been looking a bit shaky of late. Disney (DIS) has a...
ENTERTAINMENT
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
MarketRealist

How Much Are Disney+ and Hulu Rates Going Up in December?

The battle for streaming subscribers continues. Platforms must include content offerings to attract new members while retaining current membership. Disney announced that it's raising subscription prices for Disney+ and Hulu memberships at the end of 2022. Here’s how much Disney+ and Hulu rates are going up. Article continues below...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'

Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
MUSIC
disneydining.com

Only One Month Left To Enjoy Iconic Disney Attraction Before it Closes Indefinitely!

When it comes to Disney attractions and experiences, some just rank higher than all the others and have cult followings. For many, they can’t get enough of rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The rides aren’t the newest, but they are the most popular, and things like “the smell of pirate’s water” take on special meaning. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most recognizable and legendary attractions is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.
TRAVEL
BGR.com

Everyone is saying the same thing about the #1 show on Netflix

Martin Gero, a co-showrunner of the new Netflix series Keep Breathing, had a simple message for viewers on Twitter. After marveling that the show is currently #1 on Netflix, a statement that he adorned with the “mind-blown” emoji, he then went on to express his gratitude. “So proud of the incredible team that made this serene thriller that is resonating with so many people. And thank you for all your DM’s and tweets about how much it’s meant to you all.” And then — the disparaging comments started rolling in.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
AdWeek

Disney Overtakes Netflix in Streaming Subscriptions

In the so-called streaming wars, a new victor has appeared to have emerged. Disney’s overall streaming portfolio—which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu—has reached 221 million subscriptions worldwide, compared to Netflix’s 220 million subscribers. Disney+, which increased from 137.7 million subscribers in May to 152.1 million, accounted...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Disney edges past Netflix in streaming subscribers as it raises ad-free prices

Disney sees total of 221 million customers at the end of the June quarter compared to Netflix’s 220.7 million. Walt Disney edged past Netflix with a total of 221 million streaming subscribers at the end of the most recent quarter and announced it will launch a Disney+ option with advertising this December.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Disney Has More Streaming Subs Than Netflix. Buy the Mouse House?

Disney (DIS) shares are popping about 6% on the day but fading from session highs. At one point the shares were up almost 10%. The action comes after Disney stock rallied 4% on Wednesday and after the entertainment giant reported better-than-expected earnings. Revenue climbed about 26% year over year, while...
STOCKS

